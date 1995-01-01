Newsletter
Carnival Magic Photos
Cabins
Grand Suite
42 photos
Balcony Cabin
30 photos
Interior Upper-Lower Cabin
21 photos
Porthole Cabin
26 photos
Cove Balcony Cabin
34 photos
Ocean Suite
41 photos
Interior Cabin
27 photos
Deluxe Oceanview Cabin
38 photos
Cabins - Member
140 photos
Restaurants And Bars
More Dining and Bars
36 photos
Lido Marketplace
45 photos
Piano Bar
29 photos
Northern Lights Dining Room
52 photos
Escape Bar
11 photos
Cucina del Capitano
43 photos
Ocean Plaza
24 photos
RedFrog Pub
41 photos
Southern Lights Dining Room
41 photos
Prime Steakhouse
33 photos
Alchemy Bar
14 photos
Taste Bar
12 photos
Lobby Bar
19 photos
RedFrog Rum Bar
14 photos
BlueIguana Cantina
14 photos
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
16 photos
Serenity Bar
10 photos
Guy's Burger Joint
15 photos
Oceanside Barbecue
13 photos
Tides Bar
9 photos
SportSquare Bar
9 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
134 photos
Activities And Events
Showtime Theater
37 photos
Hat Trick Casino
46 photos
Spotlight Lounge
38 photos
Chef's Table
13 photos
Outdoor Movie Screen
9 photos
Mini Golf
18 photos
SportSquare
11 photos
Art Auction
11 photos
Atrium
44 photos
Ropes Course
24 photos
Vibe Dance Club
33 photos
Promenade
79 photos
Activities And Events - Member
93 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Carnival WaterWorks
42 photos
Tides Pool
39 photos
The Lanai
31 photos
Sun Decks
44 photos
Serenity
40 photos
Beach Pool
65 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
13 photos
Family
Club O2
24 photos
Circle C
20 photos
Camp Ocean
58 photos
Video Arcade
24 photos
Spa And Fitness
SkyFitness
14 photos
Fitness Center
28 photos
Spa
110 photos
Jogging Track
7 photos
SkyCourt
6 photos
The Ship
Ship Services
11 photos
Conference Center
12 photos
Medical Center
18 photos
Bridge
10 photos
FunHub
13 photos
Books and Games
15 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
33 photos
Ship Exterior
16 photos
Gallery on the Way
11 photos
Shops
96 photos
Photo and Video Gallery
21 photos
The Ship - Member
260 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
212 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
185 photos
