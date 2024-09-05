Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

Our first cruise was on the Slendor earlier this year and we loved it and did not want to leave. We booked the Great Barrier Reef cruise which was on the Luminosa and cannot say the same. Food variety was poor, especially for breakfast. If you like eggs, then you would be ok because that was pretty much it. The ship shook and rattled like it was going take off. The toilet in our ...