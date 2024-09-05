One of the bears we saw during the Bear Country Wildlife Expedition excursion in Ketchikan.
Photo Credit: CruiseAdict218
Carnival Luminosa during the Tracy Arm Fjord & Glacier Explorer excursion.
Photo Credit: CruiseAdict218
Part of the Gold Panning, Sled dogs & Exclusive Scenic Railway excursion, the White Pass Railway in Skagway.
Photo Credit: CruiseAdict218
Part of the Gold Panning, Sled dogs & Exclusive Scenic Railway excursion, learning about the sled dogs in Skagway.
Photo Credit: CruiseAdict218
Featured Review
Not suited to 'oldies'.
"This ship appears narrow compared to others on which we have sailed.Tyler the cruise director was one of the best and involved we have experienced...."
raynander avatar

raynander

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

83 Carnival Luminosa Cruise Reviews

Pleasantly surprised

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
Juliej85
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I was a bit concerned about the poor reviews for this ship but I needn’t have worried. The food was good and plentiful (extra course if you ask - no problem). Temperature was fine. Soup was hot. Cabin was large and clean. Only complaint was the bed. Very firm even after we received mattress topper I requested. Plenty of space for clothes. Had heaps of hangers all the same. Our cabin was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Luminosa has nothing on the Slendor

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
Showy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our first cruise was on the Slendor earlier this year and we loved it and did not want to leave. We booked the Great Barrier Reef cruise which was on the Luminosa and cannot say the same. Food variety was poor, especially for breakfast. If you like eggs, then you would be ok because that was pretty much it. The ship shook and rattled like it was going take off. The toilet in our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Not the ship of choice at any price.

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
Dom cruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Simply the noisiest ship and worst food of any ship I have been on. The ship rattles all night despite being only 15 years old and having been recently refurbished. The food in dining rooms is unpalatable and badly prepared with too little sauce to hide its fault. Try the Asian options as these are quite edible when available but even a steak or roast is served cold and flavourless. Most diners ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Worst cruise ship yet.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
CluelessMorgan
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I should preface this with the disclaimer that this was a charter cruise so my experience may not be the norm for Carnival. Also the dates available to choose from for this cruise are incorrect - it was 16-23 October and went from Sydney to Airlie Beach and back. I’ve done quite a few cruises on various cruise lines, and this was without a doubt the worst one I’ve done yet. Old, tired ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

First and last time on Carnival

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
charliedalrymple
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise on Carnival, and based on this experience it will be our last. The major disappointments were the food and the service--and those are precisely the two components that make or break a cruise for us. This was a four-day cruise from Sydney to Moreton Island and return that we booked just a few weeks in advance in response to a special offer. (We didn't particularly ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Overall I'd say below average

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
BustechVST
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Carnival Luminosa is a much better option offered to the Australian market in comparison to the Carnival Splendour. It's Italian themed fit out from being the former Costa Luminosa make it a lovely ship to cruise on. The food offerings were all quite decent, nothing amazing but still nice enough. The Burgers, American BBQ and Tacos were fantastic though. Main Dining room is an utter and complete ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Bucket list trip to Sydney Australia

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
Seasoned firefighter
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We started out by having our Carnival PVP suggested this cruise...Then we had her get us a great room at ta great price....We had an obstructed view on the 4th floor. Carnival finally made us an offer for a balcony that we couldn't refuse. Embarking out of Seattle was simple. It took us less than 10 minutes from entering the building to stepping onto the ship. We were very pleased with our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Good ship and staff, casino a criminal enterprise!

Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
Ac0154
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The ship decor is outdated but food was above average. Buffet was above average and I loved the fresh eggs and breakfast along with lunch and dinner. Vela and the steakhouse both above average. The staff was great! Clean cabin and all environments. I stayed in a suite midship 6th floor with heavy vibration couldn’t get a full nights sleep. Discussed vibration with others and all had the same ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

could have been better

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
Disappointed72
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

THE GOOD : The crew, super friendly. The room ( we had a balcony room), spacious and plenty of room for luggage after unpacking. The cleanliness - the ship was keep very clean (though someone onboard got sick and then we got it within the last three days of the cruise - still not better 1 month later). The nightly comedy and the shows for the most part were pretty good. Fellow passengers, met some ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Honest Thoughts on Luminosa for my Birthday Cruise

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Carnival Luminosa

User Avatar
CruiseAdict218
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was my second time to Alaska, first time was back in 2012 and this time was just as excellent as the first time. As far as the Luminosa, one of the more interesting additions to the fleet which also came from Costa; I enjoyed the ship but she definitely could use another refurbishment. Embarkation: Seattle was super easy and quick with boarding, the only complaint would be it seems ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

