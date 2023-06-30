Luckily we stayed in a Balcony Stateroom and a Grand Vista Suite with an extended balcony over our seven-day cruise. It not only gave us a chance to compare, but we also didn't notice any faded curtains, worn carpet or damaged bathroom tiles.

Carnival Luminosa has 1,130 cabins and suites, which range in size from 150 square feet to 645 square feet; 662 cabins and 106 suites have balconies.

Carnival Luminosa has four types of cabins: Interior, Ocean View, and Balcony cabins, Junior Balcony; and four types of suites: Panorama Suites and Cloud 9 Spa suites and two versions of Grand Vista suites (with subcategories).

There are 23 accessible suites and for families, 102 connecting rooms.

What to Expect in Carnival Luminosa Interior and Ocean View Rooms and Cabins

All cabins have plenty of storage, an in-room safe for valuables, quality bed linen, and individual climate control.

All cabins and suites have sizeable Smart HD Televisions, with two movie channels, BBC News and Sky News and three ship information channels. If you're seriously bored, there is an Art channel with mini-docos on artists with paintings for sale onboard.

Interior staterooms range from Floor-to-ceiling windows with an obstructed view to Picture window rooms with a walkway view that is also obstructed.

Interior cabins range from 14m sq to 19m sq with double beds or two singles that convert to a queen. These compact cabins comprise a small sitting area with sofa, a desk that doubles as a dressing table and small bathroom with single sink and shower with shower curtain.

Cloud 9 Spa Interior rooms come with the amenities exclusive to those staterooms and suites, from a unique welcome ritual, priority spa reservations, unlimited use of the Hydrotherapy Pool and Thermal Suites, and a scrub kit. All the suites also come with two complimentary fitness classes (per guest), complimentary body composition analysis, exclusive discounts on treatments during port days, Cloud 9 Spa bathrobes and slippers and ELEMIS in-stateroom toiletries.

Ocean View rooms are just that -- each with a picture window.

Carnival Luminosa Suites and Balcony Rooms

Balcony staterooms have a small balcony suitable for two people, while Extended balcony rooms are just that. A Cloud 9 Spa Balcony Room comes with all the spa room inclusions, and a premium balcony stateroom offers more space.

Suites offer a balcony, bathtub, additional closets, and all the perks exclusive to suite guests, from priority check-in and boarding, priority port debarkation, two large bottles of water, a pillow-top mattress and bathrobes. An Ocean suite offers the same with an oversized balcony. Cloud 9 spa suites have a more soothing decor and all the spa and suite amenities.

Grand Suites and Extended Balcony Suites offer the luxury of space with a large wraparound balcony and separate dressing area. Grand Vista Suites are all positioned aft with extended wraparound balconies, a whirlpool bathtub and two combination vanity/desks.

Cabin Bathrooms on Carnival Luminosa

Cabin bathrooms onboard Carnival Luminosa are pretty similar. Space is the prime difference between the least and most expensive cabins and the same goes for the bathrooms.

Each bathroom includes a sink, shower, toilet, extra large mirror, shelving, makeup or shaving mirror, drawers and bench space either side of the sink. Not all suites have a shower door and some have separate showers and tubs.

If faux pink marble is a turn-off perhaps reconsider that bargain deal on the interior and balcony staterooms. And, if you like to spread out while in the bathroom the interior cabins don’t offer that luxury.

Cabins to Avoid on Carnival Luminosa

What’s the worst cabin on Carnival Luminosa? A basic interior cabin can never complete with a Grand Vista Suite. But for the budget conscious Interior cabins offer real value.

Interior cabins with obstructed ocean view -- (the view is usually obstructed by a lifeboat) do sport floor to ceiling glass to ensure plenty of light. While you can see the sky - this is not one for those longing for uninterrupted ocean views.

The cabin to avoid on Carnival Luminosa is an interior cabin with picture window and a walkway view. If you can see out those on the walkway can see in. So keep those curtains closed 24/7 if you don’t want other cruisers catching you in your undies.

Alternatively, check out our favourite cabins below.

Cruise Critic State Room/Suite Picks

The 80’s decor may leave a little to be desired and the amenities might need an update too but cabins are clean and most importantly comfortable.

Budget

If taking Carnival’s advice and ‘choosing fun’ an interior cabin may do for a shower and some shuteye between before doing it all again.

Splash

With more space, a little more comfort and a window Guaranteed Oceanview Staterooms offer good value.

Splurge

Some Balcony Staterooms, mini suites and Junior suites come with jacuzzi-style tubs. But for the ultimate Splurge it has to be the Grand Vista suite with bathrobes, slippers, his and her wardrobes and a party-sized balcony.