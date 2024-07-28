Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Liberty

The ship was very clean all the people who worked there were always smiling and helpful the pool area was clean both pools were very nice there was always something going on from bingo or trivia we went to casino it was nice left our donation lol the food was so good we love Guys hamburger the best our room attendant was the best Panca he worked so hard all day but always took time to say hi and ...