"For the cruise overall, the service was very good, the food was the best of any ship we've been on yet, but the ship is very worn.It is by far the best food we've experienced on the buffet of any of the previous cruises...."Read More
Carnival Liberty is as close as you can get to a classic cruise experience in 2025. The ship has some issues, particularly the rusty windows, but the style of the ship still holds up. The theater is especially well done, with great theming all over. The MDR was hit or miss, but it had more hits than misses. Guys Burgers and Pizza Pirate are as good as ever, although Pizza Pirate closing at ...
We nicknamed the ship “the Rust Bucket”. Worn, windows not cleaned in so long - rust running down them. Within 5 minutes of pulling out - deck 8 had a flowing leak outside our cabin. 4 days of fans and caution signs outside cabin. A horrible urine odor in our cabin bathroom for first two days. Day 2 a massive leak left an inch or more of water throughout deck 7. They had to tear out ...
The arrival time to New Orleans was delayed 2 times. There was a brawl of 2 families fighting which was horrible. I took my first cruise for thanksgiving because my family member talked me into going. The dinner experience was horrible two nights we only seen our waitress once and they took hours to bring our food. Also one of the waitress gave our starters to another table. I spent all this money ...
This cruise was a disappointment. The ship was old and shabby. The Liberty has not been updated since 2011 and it showed. The service was substandard. The food quality was average, but it lacked the variety I have come to expect on a cruise. Every buffet line had exactly the same stuff and there was almost always a long line. The production shows were great, but the rest of the entertainment was ...
The ship was very clean all the people who worked there were always smiling and helpful the pool area was clean both pools were very nice there was always something going on from bingo or trivia we went to casino it was nice left our donation lol the food was so good we love Guys hamburger the best our room attendant was the best Panca he worked so hard all day but always took time to say hi and ...
First time going on a cruise and it was amazing. Had the time of my life exploring the ship, greeting new face and experiencing new things. My favorite part was the night time dance and singing show where you get to see an hour long performance by an amazing cast. I had the drink package and it was a must if you want to have a good time. I tired many different drinks that were awesome. The best ...
Loyal Carnival cruisers will defend Carnival even as they receive subpar product. The condition of the ship is abhorrent & is long overdue for dry dock. Carnival is prioritizing profits at the expense of their core demographic by operating these older ships like slumlords. As someone who prefers older and smaller trips because they normally have unique itineraries, I will stick other cruiselines ...
The food is terrible. The main dining room seems to have the same food every night. And what food they had was not tasty. We ate mostly in the buffet. Again even that food didn’t taste good. The sweet section had no taste.
We had an ocean view balcony. It only had one electrical outlet. Had to take turns changing our phones.
And oh the sewage smell.
Our cabin didn’t cooldown. I had the ...
First cruise so I don't have anything to compare to but I really enjoyed the trip. There were a few issues with the ship smelling like sewage which several other passengers complained about as well. I understand Liberty is an older ship and realize things happen so I still rated 4 stars. The crew were awesome, service was great, everyone seemed happy! The food was great, the shows were fun and ...
Pros: Amiable and friendly staff throughout the ship, nice variety of activities aboard.
Cons: Horrible sewage smell often in our cabin and other areas around the ship. Wish the A/C worked better in our cabin and throughout the ship. Dirty and dingy condition throughout - not unclean - just beat up looking walls and fixtures and rust streaked windows. Small pools that you aren't allowed to jump ...