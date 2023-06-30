Cabins are tastefully decorated, though are a bit dated in their color palate. Everything is soft peach with yellow highlights throughout and a few touches of wood, giving rooms a feeling of being forgotten about. That said, the beds are comfortable and the linens soft, and each room is generous and thoughtful in its use of space. For example: under bed storage for luggage, drawers below the couch (if it's not a sofa bed) and ample room in the closets for clothes storage.

Each cabin is Wi-Fi enabled and the television -- a large flat screen -- gives passengers the ability to watch movies on demand (for a fee), as well as navigate ship information, watch ship-mounted camera feeds (in the theater, on deck and viewing the horizon) and make restaurant reservations. Room amenities also include a phone with voice mail and a safe (which Carnival recommends you lock with a credit card, meaning that credit card can't be locked up; it's a conundrum).

Bathrooms in all categories except suites feature showers only, which have curtains that, no matter what you do, won't stay still and splash water everywhere. The sinks are single sinks with a large mirror and plenty of storage shelves to either side to hold toiletries. There's a soap and shampoo dispenser in the shower, and a few other free items -- dental floss, a mending kit, shower cap and the like -- are in the bathroom. Don't worry about your towel usage, there are plenty on hand and you get even more every day courtesy of your room steward's towel animal origami. The towels were surprisingly soft and didn't show signs of wear.

Families should look for the family-friendly options onboard, including rooms with foldout beds, extra space for cribs and adjoining rooms.

Inside: Interior cabins clock in at 185 square feet.

Oceanview: Ocean-view cabins, those with a window or porthole, are relatively roomy, at 220 square feet.

Balcony: Balcony cabins on Carnival Liberty come in three categories -- all have 185 square feet of inside space, but standards have 35-square-foot balconies while extendeds have 60-square-foot verandas and wraparounds have 75-square-foot wraparound balconies. Standard balconies are shallow and feel even more when you add the two chairs and small side table each comes with. Nonetheless, they're a great amenity. Rooms with a balcony also have floor-to-ceiling windows.

Suite: Suites are generously sized; some are more than twice as large as standard inside rooms. Additionally, suites come with upgraded amenities -- in some cases an extra television, in all cases a whirlpool tub and double sinks; some even have a second bathroom. All suites have larger balconies than the standard rooms.

Carnival Liberty has four types of suites:

Junior Suite: The 340-square-foot Junior Suite sleeps three thanks to a sofa bed in addition to the two twins that convert to a king bed. In the bathroom you'll find a shower/whirlpool tub and double sinks. There's also a dressing area and private balcony.

Ocean Suite: There are 42 Ocean Suites onboard Carnival Liberty. This spacious 275-square-foot suite sleeps three and has wide doors and an accessible shower as well as a whirlpool tub, shower and double sinks. A large, walk-in dressing area and 65-square-foot private balcony round out the amenities in the room.

Grand Suite: The 345-square-foot Grand Suites sleep two and feature a sofa, armchair and coffee table, as well as a full bath outfitted with a shower, whirlpool tub, bidet and double sinks. The 85-square-foot balcony is large and private, and the walk-in dressing area has more than enough room to change comfortably. Balconies on the Grand Suite include lounge chairs in addition to regular chairs.

Captain's Suite: This 750-square-foot suite sleeps five, features two rooms with two full baths (the master bath has a whirlpool tub), two flat-screen TVs, a sizable dressing area and a large balcony with lounge and regular chairs. Truly the most luxurious of accommodations on the Liberty, these are fabulous rooms.