Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Legend

This was the worst cruise we have EVER been on!!! Service and food was horrible. You were lucky to get a drink in the casino and if you did the wait was 30 min or more. We spemt money in the casino (more than most) and still couldnt get a drink. Our room was cleaned once a day and it has always been tidied up at least once a day more but not this ship. The staff was understaffed we believe which ...