"The hot tub literally was a hot tub, and nothing more than a tiny tub with barely enough room for two people, and no massage jets or whirlpool jets at all.I was on a Journeys cruise at a table of gold, platinum and diamond cruisers, but it’s like eating with the gang at Chili’s and there are no table cloths, despite the elegant wall décor and the artfully plated food and professional bottle service...."Read More
This was the worst cruise we have EVER been on!!! Service and food was horrible. You were lucky to get a drink in the casino and if you did the wait was 30 min or more. We spemt money in the casino (more than most) and still couldnt get a drink. Our room was cleaned once a day and it has always been tidied up at least once a day more but not this ship. The staff was understaffed we believe which ...
This was our first time on Carnival. We found the check-in process to be extremely efficient out of Tampa and once boarded, no pushing liquor packages or anything. We were directed immediately to our muster station, so got that over withright away, cabin was spotless. Everything was clean neat and even though the cruise was full, it never seemed crowded. We weren’t crazy about the dining room. ...
My first cruise offered to me by my SIL who is a "professional" crusier was at best above average in quality. Several excursions were little more than a bus trip to expensive stores to be pitched for Turkish handmade silk rugs (four and five figure prices), high-end jewelry, and other pricey local-made fare (cameos, special olive oils, limoncello, clothing) but there are beach and sight-seeing ...
I am a first time cruiser - this experience was awful, and now I am not likely to ever even try this again. When we boarded, even though they said our room was ready and the keys were in the mailbox, they weren't and we could barely find out how to get help. So, it didn't start off great.
Had to find our way to the guest services and wait in a long line even though we completed everything in ...
Horrible experience with cabin first ac wasn't working took 3 tech to finally find problems then balcony door stop working again 3 different tech then they blame me stating they couldn't get in room because I had sign on door for do not disturb only once because we had to go and continue with our cruise activities but I told the porter to let them in which he did .but customer service said I ...
We absolutely loved the Legend! Nice comfortable room, great room attendant (Apollo), good food and amazing entertainment!! There never seemed to be any line ups for anything, even the comedy shows! (Ship was sold out too). Best singers on board we have ever seen. Augusta Ray the soloist, duo’s “Unity” (Janelle and Mark) and other duo Sarah and Jesse, the violin trio and the house band Mash Up ...
I honestly can say Carnival cruise line on all ships are sub par and in no way can you compare royal carribean, celebrity cruise line, virgin or norwegian cruise to Carnival at all because those other cruise lines will beat carnival out every time! Lets start w virgin cruise, they have mitchelin style food all around the boat, its definitely a foodies paradise. Not to mention there unique ...
I am a seasoned sailor, but this was only my third cruise on Carnival. To say we were disappointed is an understatement. The decor of this ship is the most gaudy I have ever seen...times 10 - somewhere between an outdated Chinese restaurant and a carnival fun house!
The food was mediocre with a few very good items (caesar salad, fried catfish, fried chicken, ice cream and pizza) and many ...
I suppose there's a ranking when it comes to cruise lines. I have cruised with carnival in the past, not as many as Royal Caribbean, but having cruised with Royal, NCL, Princess and Disney, I have to say Carnival by far is the worst when it comes to entertainment, and service. Staff are not as friendly or helpful as I've experienced with other cruise lines. They just stare at people and the ...
My cabin steward, Jayson, was very kind and helpful to me. I told him that it was my very first Carnival cruise. He was been exceedingly helpful in satisfying all my requests, in organizing the bath towels and sneaking in an extra spa robe and only coming to clean later in the day if I wanted it. I inspected my cabin upon embarkation, and I asked him to explain how the balcony furniture worked ...