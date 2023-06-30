Of interest to families are the 53 sets (106 staterooms in total) of interconnecting cabins; 25 sets were added in the renovation. There are 17 wheelchair-accessible staterooms.

Inside: Inside cabins measure 185 square feet (17.10 square meters), but good design and soft lighting add to a feeling of spaciousness. Each inside room has bedside tables with three drawers, a narrow desk with a stool tucked underneath and a single armchair.

Ocean-view: Despite also measuring 185 square feet (17.10 square meters), outside cabins add a sofa to the room's furnishings, along with a porthole or picture window. There are also 64 ocean-view staterooms with French doors that open, but views are obstructed and you can't actually walk out anywhere.

Balcony: Balcony cabins are 225 square feet (20.0 square meters), including the verandas but have pretty much the same furnishings as outside rooms. Balconies are each big enough to hold two chairs and a small table, with room to spare.

Suites: There are 50 suites, including Junior, Grand and Vista suites; the Vista Suites have partial wraparound balconies. Both Grand and Vista suites are located aft, overlooking the wake. Sizes of suites (all suites) range from 360 square feet (33.45 square meters) to around 465 square feet (42.20 square meters) including the balconies.

Suites include walk-in wardrobes with a dressing space, separate sitting area, refrigerators, double sinks, spa bathtubs (i.e., whirlpools) in addition to showers and large balconies each big enough for two tables, two sun loungers and one or two sitting chairs, depending on passenger requirements.

Extra services for suite passengers are priority embarkation and disembarkation.