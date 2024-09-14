Photo Credit: Warm Breezes
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
40 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Beautiful ship but WAY to big
"The Guest Service area was at the very back of the ship.Love the Center Stage area, however, we didn't feel like any of the entertainment area were large enough for the number of passengers on this ship (6700)...."Read More
SunCity2 avatar

SunCity2

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 40 Carnival Jubilee Cruise Reviews

Jubilee Jingle Flop: A Not-So-Merry Christmas

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Paul Fries
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

As an experienced cruiser with multiple voyages on Carnival, NCL, and Royal Caribbean ships—including the Harmony of the Seas—I regret to say that my recent experience aboard the Carnival Jubilee fell far below expectations. Despite being a new and larger ship, the Jubilee felt smaller and less accommodating than much smaller ships I’ve sailed on, and the cruise was plagued by several serious ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Mixed feelings

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Beachcomber11
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my 13th cruise with Carnival and first time on this ship. While the public spaces on the Jubilee are great the rooms are not. They are very small- the bathroom ridiculously so. It was really too small for 2 people to move around comfortably (extended balcony room). The cruise director was very loud on the obnoxious level so not my cup of tea. We spent 3 days with the Loft 19 cabana ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

1st time with carnival

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Texan boy fan
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Everything was excellent and I tried my best not to let any issues ruin my trip. However some issues were at the night club. The DJ gave more preference to the individuals of color and got kind of bothered when I requested a Regeaton song me being Latino only playing his genres. Which he/she could’ve given a fair amount of music play to all individuals. Casino didn’t have many machines and most of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Carnival Jubilee Anniversary Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Warm Breezes
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We sailed on Jubilee Oct 19-26 for our 36th anniversary. Out of our 25 cruises this one ranked near the top. We have sailed on Disney, NCL, Princess, MSC, and Carnival. While we have sailed on Carnival the most and are Platinum with them, we have enjoyed all of cruises and are willing to try any cruise line if it fit our needs and wants for a price we are willing to pay. Food review: We ate at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Not quite "IT"

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
tiger6919
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Jubilee is a great ship! The decor was great, the staff was great, the smokeless casino was great, the room was great, the air conditioning was great. Yet, sad to say, I didn't feel this was my best cruise. Maybe I'm just too old for the drinking crowd, and I do have mobility issues to boot. I think my main complaint would be the Lido Marketplace. I enjoyed the meals I ate in the main ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Great great cruise!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Tammy Renee
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time on this cruise. We had a family group of 20. There was so much to do for all ages. We have toddlers to grandkids 15 years of age. They all had a blast with the water pools, hot tubs, and rides. The food was remarkable each and every night. Our servers at the 5:30 dining were so personable which made our dining experience something to look forward to each night. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

The Good, the not so Good and the not Good at all

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
TexasBrit
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The ship is new and as a result everything is in good condition. Compared to other Carnival ships, it has a different layout, with food venues on several floors. It also has two locations for production shows, the main theatre at the front and the new Main Stage located mid-ship and stretching across three floors, allowing for performances by various aerialists. We had an inside cabin on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Carnival Jubilee

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Cruise Driven LLC
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is my third trip on the Jubilee. The positive is being new and so clean. I loved the smoking and non-smoking casino. The Java Blue Cafe did not disappoint with a huge variety of coffees, shakes, sandwiches and desserts. The cabins are smaller, but I never spent much time in them. I did an interior, ocean view and front extended balcony. The negative for me is the elevator capacity. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Love the layout

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
S Traverlers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just got back from our favorite cruise yet Carnival Jubilee. Really enjoyed this ship. It was our 20th Carnival cruise and my 60th Birthday party. The ship was completely full but we had plenty of room all over this ship. First day boarding was hectic like always but after that it was Great cruising. Lots of food places and they are spread out all over the ship. Probably why lines were not ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Amazing cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

User Avatar
Mimi-3
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Staff and Director Louie were wonderful! The best crew ever, kudos to Director, Louie, staff Daniel, etc.. Entertainment was great! Friendly and kept us informed on all daily events, port times, etc.. Everyone who was involved in Family Feud on Jubilee-September 2024!! The only issue was the AC!! Stayed warm in our room, called maintenance but no changes and all fans were taken. We took plenty of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

