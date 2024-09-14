Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Jubilee

We sailed on Jubilee Oct 19-26 for our 36th anniversary. Out of our 25 cruises this one ranked near the top. We have sailed on Disney, NCL, Princess, MSC, and Carnival. While we have sailed on Carnival the most and are Platinum with them, we have enjoyed all of cruises and are willing to try any cruise line if it fit our needs and wants for a price we are willing to pay. Food review: We ate at ...