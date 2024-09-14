"The Guest Service area was at the very back of the ship.Love the Center Stage area, however, we didn't feel like any of the entertainment area were large enough for the number of passengers on this ship (6700)...."Read More
As an experienced cruiser with multiple voyages on Carnival, NCL, and Royal Caribbean ships—including the Harmony of the Seas—I regret to say that my recent experience aboard the Carnival Jubilee fell far below expectations. Despite being a new and larger ship, the Jubilee felt smaller and less accommodating than much smaller ships I’ve sailed on, and the cruise was plagued by several serious ...
This was my 13th cruise with Carnival and first time on this ship. While the public spaces on the Jubilee are great the rooms are not. They are very small- the bathroom ridiculously so. It was really too small for 2 people to move around comfortably (extended balcony room). The cruise director was very loud on the obnoxious level so not my cup of tea. We spent 3 days with the Loft 19 cabana ...
Everything was excellent and I tried my best not to let any issues ruin my trip. However some issues were at the night club. The DJ gave more preference to the individuals of color and got kind of bothered when I requested a Regeaton song me being Latino only playing his genres. Which he/she could’ve given a fair amount of music play to all individuals. Casino didn’t have many machines and most of ...
We sailed on Jubilee Oct 19-26 for our 36th anniversary. Out of our 25 cruises this one ranked near the top. We have sailed on Disney, NCL, Princess, MSC, and Carnival. While we have sailed on Carnival the most and are Platinum with them, we have enjoyed all of cruises and are willing to try any cruise line if it fit our needs and wants for a price we are willing to pay.
Food review: We ate at ...
The Jubilee is a great ship! The decor was great, the staff was great, the smokeless casino was great, the room was great, the air conditioning was great. Yet, sad to say, I didn't feel this was my best cruise. Maybe I'm just too old for the drinking crowd, and I do have mobility issues to boot. I think my main complaint would be the Lido Marketplace.
I enjoyed the meals I ate in the main ...
We had a wonderful time on this cruise. We had a family group of 20. There was so much to do for all ages. We have toddlers to grandkids 15 years of age. They all had a blast with the water pools, hot tubs, and rides. The food was remarkable each and every night. Our servers at the 5:30 dining were so personable which made our dining experience something to look forward to each night. They ...
The ship is new and as a result everything is in good condition. Compared to other Carnival ships, it has a different layout, with food venues on several floors. It also has two locations for production shows, the main theatre at the front and the new Main Stage located mid-ship and stretching across three floors, allowing for performances by various aerialists.
We had an inside cabin on the ...
This is my third trip on the Jubilee. The positive is being new and so clean. I loved the smoking and non-smoking casino. The Java Blue Cafe did not disappoint with a huge variety of coffees, shakes, sandwiches and desserts. The cabins are smaller, but I never spent much time in them. I did an interior, ocean view and front extended balcony. The negative for me is the elevator capacity. ...
We just got back from our favorite cruise yet Carnival Jubilee. Really enjoyed this ship. It was our 20th Carnival cruise and my 60th Birthday party. The ship was completely full but we had plenty of room all over this ship. First day boarding was hectic like always but after that it was Great cruising. Lots of food places and they are spread out all over the ship. Probably why lines were not ...
Staff and Director Louie were wonderful! The best crew ever, kudos to Director, Louie, staff Daniel, etc.. Entertainment was great! Friendly and kept us informed on all daily events, port times, etc.. Everyone who was involved in Family Feud on Jubilee-September 2024!! The only issue was the AC!! Stayed warm in our room, called maintenance but no changes and all fans were taken. We took plenty of ...