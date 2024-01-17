Food on Carnival Jubilee offers excellent variety, and much of it is included in the cost of your cruise. The ship has 21 restaurants, including two main dining rooms and one buffet option. (Room service additionally is available, with menu items priced a la carte.)

Food is generally very good, with options that are creative and fun, as well as some that are more down-to-earth and accessible. You won’t go hungry on Carnival Jubilee. You’ll also find plenty of kid-friendly options.

With as many options for food as Carnival Jubilee has, we still struggled with hours when we were on our cruise. Opening times listed in the daily program (paper or on the app) often didn’t align with the actual opening hours, and many venues were open for limited time and limited days. In fairness, we were on the ship’s second-ever cruise, and we would expect an issue like this to be ironed out.

Tip: The Hub app is a must for dining, as you can use it to make reservations or “check-in” for lunches at restaurants like ChiBang and Cucina del Capitano. The check-in function is available a few minutes before certain venues open; check in, select your party’s size and you’ll be put into a queue. When your table is available, you’ll get an alert – they’ll hold your table for 10 minutes. The app also offers the menus each day.

Free Restaurants on Carnival Jubilee

Pacific Restaurant and Atlantic Restaurant: The ship’s duo main dining rooms, Pacific is the bigger of the two, spanning decks 6 and 7 at the aft. Atlantic is nearby, on the port side of Deck 6.

Both restaurants offer the same food; you’ll be assigned a restaurant (and deck) based on the type of dining you select: set dining or anytime dining. Set dining means you’ll eat dinner at the same time every night, at the same table with the same waitstaff, while anytime gives you flexibility to eat at your leisure. (Note: anytime dining often comes with a wait; you’ll check in and likely have to wait for a table.)

Breakfast or brunch is offered each day in Pacific Restaurant, though, sadly, lunch is offered in neither – something we have come to love as a bit of a respite from the busier venues on cruise ships.

Dinner is a multicourse affair, with a good variety. Appetizers might include shrimp cocktail or roasted duck rolls, tomato soup or Caesar salad. Entrees might be Cornish game hen or a pasta of some type. We like that the menu offers some items in an appetizer or entree portion. Everyday options include a grilled chicken breast and a striploin steak. Desserts vary, from sugar-free options to Carnival’s famous melting chocolate cake.

Dinner menus also offer selections from the ship’s specialty restaurants, like Emeril’s or Bonsai Sushi, for an additional fee.

We found the quality of food in Pacific and Atlantic to be solid, not outstanding. With other options onboard, we liked dining here a couple of times and trying out a mix of other fee and free restaurants, which, overall, offered better food.

Lido Marketplace: The ship’s buffet, Lido Marketplace is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. For breakfast and lunch, it is always busy – you might find yourself wandering outside to find a spot to sit, which isn’t awful on a Caribbean cruise.

The variety is great for breakfast and lunch, with continental and hot choices available in the morning and a good, often international selection in the afternoon. We especially liked the salad bar, which offered better greens and more variety than you typically see on big cruise ships.

Dinner is much smaller, as most guests opt for other, more formal restaurants in the evening. Only part of the venue is used, and the variety is limited. Most of what is offered in the Lido Marketplace is the same that you’ll find in the main dining rooms, so if one doesn’t appeal to you, the other won’t either. (Conversely, if you love the MDR menu but just don’t want to sit for a long meal the buffet is a good alternative.)

Tip: You won’t find soft-serve ice cream in the Lido Marketplace, but the ship has small, self-serve spots all over the place, including outside of Guy’s Burger Joint and in Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge. Some offer soft-serve frozen yogurt, too.

Guy’s Burger Joint: Open from midday to the evening, Guy’s serves up great burgers and fries at a frenzied pace. Slather your burger in a variety of Guy Fieri-approved sauces. This is where you’ll find the best fries onboard. (Note: You won’t find a vegetarian burger on the menu, but you can order one – it just will take some extra time.)

Shaq’s Big Chicken: One of the busiest venues onboard – for a reason – Big Chicken is open for breakfast and lunch. Breakfast means chicken tenders and biscuits, along with fries. (Fun hack: Grab your tenders here and waffles from Lido Marketplace for your own chicken and waffles breakfast.) Lunch offers a variety of sandwiches and more tenders, served with Shaq Sauce. Fried breasts rule the day here, but grilled is an option. It’s a delightful spot. Don’t let the line fool you; they move through it pretty quickly and it’s worth the small wait.

BlueIguana Cantina: Probably the best fast-casual Mexican restaurant at sea, BlueIguana Cantina offers breakfast and lunch. Breakfast is burritos, made with Mexican eggs and your favorite toppings, while lunch is a variety of burritos and tacos, made to order. BlueIguana has a sauce and salsa bar for topping up your food, and there’s always a big bowl of watermelon slices.

Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse | Brewhouse: This is the spot to go for excellent barbecue, and the atmosphere is a lot of fun. In the morning, Guy’s serves up a small breakfast buffet, a good alternative to the busier Lido Marketplace. For lunch, the outdoor restaurant opens up – you know it’s open when you smell the smoker working. Guests line up for food like pork shoulder and smoked chicken, along with sides such as mac and cheese and coleslaw. Top it with an array of Guy barbecue sauces. This is where we encountered the longest line onboard; we arrived just as it opened and waited about 30 minutes. Worth it!

In the evening, the restaurant transforms into a honky-tonk sit-down joint, where waiters serve you portions of smoked meats, including sausage and brisket on metal trays while a band plays. Most items are included, though you can purchase premium items (spend a little bit for a rack of ribs). Save room for the Mississippi mud pie, and wash it all down with a Parched Pig draft.

Cucina del Capitano: Open for dinner every night, and occasionally for lunch (check your daily planner), Cucina del Capitano is the ship’s Italian restaurant. Sure, you can get pizza at Coastal Slice, but it’s better here. You can also get pastas (half or full portions), some really nice salads and desserts.

ChiBang: A little bit of a strange concept, ChiBang is a Mexican-Chinese fusion restaurant open for lunch and dinner each day. The result is, neither of the concepts is executed terribly well. If you want Mexican, BlueIguana is a better option, and for Asian, Bonsai is worth the extra fee.

Fresh Creations: Open only on sea days for a period around lunch, Fresh Creations is a made-to-order salad spot located in the Serenity area.

Coastal Slice: Open from the morning until very late, Coastal Slice is your spot for pizza. This spot was especially popular for late-night munchies on our sailing.

Beach Buns: Located right next to Coastal Slice, Beach Buns serves up sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as brats and dogs. The line was often pretty long here for what was just OK food. (Most of it is premade, so you can’t really customize. Other restaurants had better quality for similar items.)

Street Eats: Comprising three restaurants, Street Eats is tucked away in a corner of the Lido Deck. The hours here change depending on the day, but it’s a great spot for a little top up between meals. Time Fries serves loaded fries (and wings, for a fee); Steam Dream offers items like bao buns and potstickers; and Mad Sizzle specializes in things like kebabs and beef bulgogi. Portions are small, but you can order as much as you like. Offerings change each day.

JavaBlue Cafe: Ostensibly a coffee place, JavaBlue also offers bakery items and small sandwiches.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Carnival Jubilee

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, $$$: The ship’s steakhouse offers a lot of the traditional favorites (onion soup, crab cakes and any and all cuts of beef) and executes them well. Order from filet mignon, ribeyes and prime rib, or try some seafood, like the lobster tail or fish of the day.

Rudi’s Seagrill, $$$: A creation from Rudi Sodamin – the chef long associated with sister brand Holland America – Seagrill offers an enjoyable menu of seafood options (and a few non-fishy choices, too). We loved our mussels appetizer as well as a delicious cioppino. Even the chicken was well prepared. The restaurant can get pretty loud, so if you’re looking for that quiet, romantic dinner, this probably isn’t your spot.

Bonsai Sushi, $: We’ve found sushi on cruise ships can be hit or miss, but Bonsai is a hit. It also won’t bust your budget. Order a la carte using paper and pencil for lunch or dinner. Rolls aren’t terribly exotic but are beautifully made, and appetizers perfectly sized and created. Order a warming bowl of ramen; you won’t regret it.

Bonsai Teppanyaki, $$$: Open for lunch and dinner, Bonsai Teppanyaki is part dining, part performance, as chefs serve up laughs and show off their lightning-fast flipping skills. It’s a great family option, if you have kids who love grilled up food. Dining times are set here, and you must make a reservation.

Emeril’s Bistro, $: New Orleans-inspired cuisine from the Bam! master himself, visit Emeril’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Prices are a la carte for items like po-boys (a breakfast option is available), ceviche, jambalaya and beignets. A seafood bar serves raw and cooked delicacies, like crawfish, crab claws and oysters.

Seafood Shack, $: Located next to Food Street on the Lido Deck, the Seafood Shack is open from lunch till well past dinner. Items are priced a la carte, and often by the pound. Pick from fresh fish, crab legs and oysters, among other items.

Carnival Kitchen, $$$-$$$$: The ship’s cooking demo experience restaurant offers quick workshops (sushi rolling or barbecue, for example) as well as full meals. You learn and eat along the way. On certain nights, longer classes are offered so you can have your dinner (and drinks!) here.

Chef’s Table, $$$$: Foodies and gourmands will love the Chef’s Table on Carnival Jubilee. This is a long meal, served in an exclusive restaurant on Deck 5. It starts with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, then a galley tour, followed by a multicourse meal. This isn’t a quick meal; it’s an experience. The Chef’s Table can only accommodate 14 people, so make reservations fast if doing this is a must.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Carnival Jubilee

For casual food, it’s tough to beat Guy’s Pig & Anchor for dinner, where food and service shine, and you don’t have to spend to enjoy great barbecue. For a date night, head to Bonsai Sushi, which is blissfully intimate and offers excellent sushi and noodle dishes. Emeril’s is the perfect spot for pre- or post-dinner snacks, and prices are reasonable, while Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse feels indulgent; it’s the kind of meal you’ll be thinking about for a while. Don’t sleep on Big Chicken – especially the Uncle Jerome’s Nashville hot sandwich.

Dietary Restrictions on Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee can accommodate most food allergies and dietary requirements, though guests should tell staff about them often. All waitstaff will ask about food allergies at the beginning of any meal, and they’ll let you know your best options for ordering.

The Hub app has menus in the main dining rooms listed that highlight items that are gluten-free or vegan or can be prepared that way.

If you are someone with severe sensitivities or allergies, avoid self-serve options; Carnival Jubilee staff might be attuned to dietary needs, but fellow passengers are not, and cross contamination through serving utensils is possible.