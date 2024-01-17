What to Expect in Rooms on Carnival Jubilee

All Carnival Jubilee rooms include a desk/vanity with mirror, an ottoman (with hidden storage), a wardrobe, TV, minifridge, hair dryer, safe, telephone and individual climate control. Most include two twin beds that can be combined into a king, though some have a king that can’t be separated. Beds each have two teeny-tiny night tables, two reading lights and two USB ports. Additionally, desks have 110 AC power outlets with U.S. sockets and more USB ports. Deluxe interiors on up offer sofas.

Cabins that sleep berths beyond two guests do so with either upper pullman beds (that come from the ceiling) or sleeper sofas, or both. Cruise ship cabins are generally on the small side; smaller than your average U.S. hotel room. The smallest on Jubilee is 150 square feet for an Interior room.

Cruise ships, including Carnival Jubilee, have three types of cabins: interiors, with no window or even a glimpse of the outdoors; ocean views, which have windows; and balconies. (Read our full guide to choosing a cruise ship room.)

Carnival Jubilee offers a Havana Experience enclave, a private area (accessible only by keycard) where guests staying in these cabins get exclusive access to a small pool, outdoor bar and sun deck. Havana rooms that have balconies have hammocks and cute little patios, which we adore though they aren’t particularly private.

For families, Jubilee’s Family Harbor area includes an exclusive lounge for families, offering games and snacks for kids and adults.

Jubilee also offers 121 Cloud 9 Spa cabins, which include unlimited access to the ship’s thermal suite.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee has 1,660 balcony rooms starting at 170 square feet. We stayed in a stayed in a Standard Balcony on our hosted cruise, and we found the veranda to be comfortably sized, with two chairs and a small table. That said, the ship offers a number of extended balcony options, including some forward-facing cabins, which get you more outdoor space without costing significantly more. (Just be aware that some of these cabins have steel balcony railings, which obstruct the view when you’re seated on the balcony.)

The Havana Cabanas all are found on Deck 8 forward, and those guests on Deck 9 can look down into your balcony. We still find these cabins to be charming and social – and the exclusivity keeps you out of the crowds – but those looking for privacy should skip them.

Jubilee’s 181 suites offer a good variety, especially for those who want to test out whether a suite is right for them. The ship’s lowest-level (and most-popular) suites are its Ocean Suites. At 290 square feet, these aren’t true two-room suites (the living and sleeping areas are instead divided by a curtain), but they offer more space and suite perks including priority check-in, embarkation and debarkation, priority dinner reservations and dining room assignment, pillow-top mattresses and two included bottles of water.

At the high end are the ship’s Excel suite offerings, including six Excel Suites, 12 Excel Corner Suites, 12 Excel Aft Suites and two Excel Presidential Suites. All Excel suites come with perks, including upgraded bathroom amenities, included room service, on-demand movies and laundry service, included soft drink packages, guaranteed reservations at specialty restaurants, a dedicated concierge phone line and sparkling wine and fruit on arrival.

These suites also come with exclusive access to Loft 19, a sundeck located on Deck 19. While the area is pretty and offers deep, padded lounge chairs as well as a large warm tub, we didn’t think it was much of an upgrade from the free adults-only Serenity area, which had more space, the addition of a pool and more shade and wind-protection. We did like that you could walk short laps here, and we saw several guests using it (rather than the ship’s actual walking track, which is much more crowded) for just that.

The Excel suites all have walls separating the living space from the bedrooms. Our favorite is, of course, the Presidential Suite, which, at 475 square feet isn’t massive but offers a huge, deck-out balcony (675 square feet) that includes a hot tub, sunbed, lounging space, dining table and more. We’d probably spend our whole cruise here!

Cabin Bathrooms on Carnival Jubilee

Bathrooms on Carnival Jubilee are small but also perfectly sufficient. Each bathroom comes with a sink, some small shelves and cubbies, a toilet and glass-door shower, that has an adjustable shower head that can be hand-held and a shower bar for shaving.

Amenities include a basic combo shampoo and conditioner, and shower gel. There’s no lotion.

Cloud 9 Spa rooms include upgraded Elemis bath amenities, and the Excel suites also include upgraded bath products.

Cabins to Avoid on Carnival Jubilee

Cabins to avoid on Carnival Jubilee, if you’re sensitive to motion sickness, include any rooms on upper decks or far forward or aft. If you’re concerned about privacy, Havana cabins might not be the right fit for you. Noise potentially is an issue in cabins directly below busy public spaces, like the ship’s theater, the pool deck and Grand Central, so if you’re a light sleep, instead seek staterooms that have cabins both above and below: Decks 10 through 14 fit that description.

If you have mobility issues, skip cabins all the way forward or aft. Jubilee is a long ship, at, 1,130 feet, and while it has elevator banks forward, midship and aft, choosing a midship cabin could cut down on your walking.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

If you’re on a budget: Carnival Jubilee has really mastered the interior room. A Premium Interior will get you much-needed extra space over a standard Interior, without breaking the bank.

For Families: If you’ve got young kids, the Family Harbor Ocean View stateroom is a great pick. It’s close to the exclusive Family Harbor lounge, sleeps four and has 245 square feet, plus a window.

You Want to Splurge: Give us that Carnival Excel Presidential Suite, with its enormous balcony. It also sits just on top of the bridge wing, so you’ll see the same views the captain has.

For the Spa Lover: Pick any of the Cloud 9 Spa rooms, and you’ll get included access to the thermal suite, plus discounts and other perks. Rooms on Deck 5 have the closest proximity to the spa, so you can easily pop over wearing your robe any time.

You Want a More Adult Experience: While not only for adults, the Havana Experience has a 12-and-older policy, so you won’t have young kids running around. Plus, cool patios and hammocks.