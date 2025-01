Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Horizon

This was absolutely a much needed vacation. Me and my family really enjoyed our time on the ship. Balcony room was clean, and our room attendant was so helpful and nice. If it was one thing that could have been better was the food. We only ate one night in the dining room, the buffet was less to be desired in my honest opinion. They definitely need to mix things up. And I don't know what was the ...