"One late night buffet was open and the line as well was 45 minutes plus.Most of the time the deli and the pizza place was the only thing open and it took 45 minutes to an hour to get through the line...."Read More
My girlfriend and I took what we would call an almost nightmare cruise at times. When trying to find our muster station to check in we are handed what the lady calls “juice” and asks for our stateroom cards. And sends us to someone else. This juice is a bahama mama and costs $32 a piece. So we have not even check in and have been charged $65. This is my third cruise with carnival. This was the ...
This was my first cruise, and I have to say I was utterly disappointed. I didn't know what to expect, but it definitely was not the poor experience I received.
We booked a balcony room for a four-day Carnival cruise to the Bahamas. The check in process was fine however when we settled into our room, we noticed there was no hot water in the shower. We waited until the evening just in case it ...
This was by far the worst cruise in my lifetime & I've been on about 5 cruises the people at front desk were rude short & unprofessional! They had a Hanukkah service actually 2 on the ship not 1 Christian service. The food was horrific cold the eggs were runny the lack of communication between ship & cruises was absent never once saw the captain had the alcohol package still added charges to my ...
Terrible. First time on a cruise. Nobody helped us at all. We were never told certain things, it was a total cluster people were rude and our formal dinner was a total disaster we waited over 2 hours to be served our food. Excursions were not organized either. There were handicapped people waiting to be helped and were ignored. My card was charged for each service and charges were put on hold and ...
There were few highlights for this cruise. The food was barely edible, the entertainment lackluster, and other passengers rude and belligerent. Although clearly dated, the ship was clean and the service exemplary. We sailed in a standard balcony stateroom which was nothing above ordinary and as expected the shower postage stamp sized.
To review the food in greater detail. The first night I ...
We got into our cabin at 1:30 pm Dec 9th 2024. When we walked in food was smeared all over the big mirror with hands prints, 2 toothpaste caps were on the floor, food dripping down the cabinets, shower pole twisted , dust all over, 2 broken necklaces on the floor. Doesn't seem like they vacuumed to me ! Our 2nd cabin 4 doors down had a broken couch table, no cold water in the shower, door to ...
The Glory ship Staff was rude and miserable ship was filthy and out dated. Entertainment barley any. Quality of food has gone to all time low and commonly canceling port during cruises at your cost like it's ok with no consequences because they already have your money. Doing things while on ship blaming because of this and that but actuality want to make money on ship when they don't sell enough ...
First, please note many of these reviews pertain to The Glory before it was positioned at Port Canaveral. This was my second sailing on the Glory and it exceeded expectations just like my first. We are seasoned Carnival cruisers. The Glory was a perfect fit for us as we did not sail with children and typically are just looking to enjoy the sunshine and be entertained in the evenings. The food ...
This was a quick, last minute, weekend cruise after sailing on the Utopia the previous week. Carnival always treats us well with offers of free drinks over the whole ship and generous free play in the casino. Our Carnival vacation planner is top notch an always takes care of us. It's nice to have a single person as your contact who knows your travel preferences and alerts you when good offers ...
The entire ship smelled like weed, the passengers were out of control with being rude, and loud. Parties in the cabin hallways until 1 am. I spoke with guest services and security and no one seemed to care. We made spa appointments in advance and when we went there, they told us they moved our appointments . Then we got there and they were out of the seaweed wrap we booked and we had to get a ...