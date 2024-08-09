Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

My girlfriend and I took what we would call an almost nightmare cruise at times. When trying to find our muster station to check in we are handed what the lady calls “juice” and asks for our stateroom cards. And sends us to someone else. This juice is a bahama mama and costs $32 a piece. So we have not even check in and have been charged $65. This is my third cruise with carnival. This was the ...