Beautiful theater
Photo Credit: Matt.B.73
Punchliner! Went twice. Loved it!
Photo Credit: Matt.B.73
Rainy day at sea
Photo Credit: 3delta1
Paradise Beach-Bimini
Photo Credit: 3delta1
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1,876 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
All around good but food options were slim.
"One late night buffet was open and the line as well was 45 minutes plus.Most of the time the deli and the pizza place was the only thing open and it took 45 minutes to an hour to get through the line...."Read More
Betty Bell avatar

Betty Bell

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Terrible service

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Jacob cruised
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

My girlfriend and I took what we would call an almost nightmare cruise at times. When trying to find our muster station to check in we are handed what the lady calls “juice” and asks for our stateroom cards. And sends us to someone else. This juice is a bahama mama and costs $32 a piece. So we have not even check in and have been charged $65. This is my third cruise with carnival. This was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2025

Terrible first cruise experience

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Sasy Lady
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was my first cruise, and I have to say I was utterly disappointed. I didn't know what to expect, but it definitely was not the poor experience I received. We booked a balcony room for a four-day Carnival cruise to the Bahamas. The check in process was fine however when we settled into our room, we noticed there was no hot water in the shower. We waited until the evening just in case it ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Nightmare cruise

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Big Dog1270
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was by far the worst cruise in my lifetime & I've been on about 5 cruises the people at front desk were rude short & unprofessional! They had a Hanukkah service actually 2 on the ship not 1 Christian service. The food was horrific cold the eggs were runny the lack of communication between ship & cruises was absent never once saw the captain had the alcohol package still added charges to my ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Terrible cruise

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Carrie Jacobs
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Terrible. First time on a cruise. Nobody helped us at all. We were never told certain things, it was a total cluster people were rude and our formal dinner was a total disaster we waited over 2 hours to be served our food. Excursions were not organized either. There were handicapped people waiting to be helped and were ignored. My card was charged for each service and charges were put on hold and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Worst cruise ever.

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
PalmHarborCruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

There were few highlights for this cruise. The food was barely edible, the entertainment lackluster, and other passengers rude and belligerent. Although clearly dated, the ship was clean and the service exemplary. We sailed in a standard balcony stateroom which was nothing above ordinary and as expected the shower postage stamp sized. To review the food in greater detail. The first night I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not worth the money !

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Littlelevi
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We got into our cabin at 1:30 pm Dec 9th 2024. When we walked in food was smeared all over the big mirror with hands prints, 2 toothpaste caps were on the floor, food dripping down the cabinets, shower pole twisted , dust all over, 2 broken necklaces on the floor. Doesn't seem like they vacuumed to me ! Our 2nd cabin 4 doors down had a broken couch table, no cold water in the shower, door to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

The Glory is a Joke Boring

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Grateful77
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

The Glory ship Staff was rude and miserable ship was filthy and out dated. Entertainment barley any. Quality of food has gone to all time low and commonly canceling port during cruises at your cost like it's ok with no consequences because they already have your money. Doing things while on ship blaming because of this and that but actuality want to make money on ship when they don't sell enough ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

5 Stars for Carnival Glory

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
rdrakehhi
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

First, please note many of these reviews pertain to The Glory before it was positioned at Port Canaveral. This was my second sailing on the Glory and it exceeded expectations just like my first. We are seasoned Carnival cruisers. The Glory was a perfect fit for us as we did not sail with children and typically are just looking to enjoy the sunshine and be entertained in the evenings. The food ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Axel’s Corner: Carnival Glory 8_16_24

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Axel44
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a quick, last minute, weekend cruise after sailing on the Utopia the previous week. Carnival always treats us well with offers of free drinks over the whole ship and generous free play in the casino. Our Carnival vacation planner is top notch an always takes care of us. It's nice to have a single person as your contact who knows your travel preferences and alerts you when good offers ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Horrible experience

Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Glory

User Avatar
Harrypotter4E252
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

The entire ship smelled like weed, the passengers were out of control with being rude, and loud. Parties in the cabin hallways until 1 am. I spoke with guest services and security and no one seemed to care. We made spa appointments in advance and when we went there, they told us they moved our appointments . Then we got there and they were out of the seaweed wrap we booked and we had to get a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

