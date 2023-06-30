Carnival Glory offers a number of dining options, including specialty eateries, all offering freshly cooked, tasty cuisine. While the Lido Marketplace (buffet) and main dining room remain popular with passengers, Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, Carnival Deli and Pizza Pirate stay quite busy as well, particularly at lunchtime.

With so many options onboard, passengers can choose from multiple locations for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For instance, breakfast is available at the buffet, in the main dining room and at BlueIguana Cantina. Likewise, lunch can be found at Guy's Burger Joint, the buffet or Pizza Pirate.

Carnival Glory strives to accommodate passengers with special dietary needs, offering menu items that are vegetarian, low-cholesterol, low-fat, low-carb, low-sugar and gluten-free. When eating in the main dining room, passengers should speak with their head waiter as soon as possible to discuss their dietary needs and any food allergies. When dining at other onboard restaurants, address any concerns to the senior staff.

Free Dining

Platinum Restaurant (Decks 3 and 4)

Meals: Breakfast (B), Brunch (BR), Dinner (D)

The main dining room, the Platinum Restaurant is open for breakfast and assigned dining times (6 p.m. for early, 8:15 p.m. for late) for dinner. On sea days, the restaurant offers a sea-day brunch menu with a mix of breakfast items (French toast, eggs, breakfast meats) and lunch items (steak and eggs, mac 'n' cheese). On port days, the restaurant offers open seating with a standard breakfast menu (pancakes, eggs, cereal, breakfast meats).

Dinner menus change daily, although there are some items that are available each night. Menus are crafted around two themes: American Table and American Feast. Both incorporate "modern American cuisine," with a range of standard and ethnic favorites.

The American Table menu also features a "rare find" dish that usually is something you may have wanted to try but never dared. Think spicy alligator fritters, escargot and braised rabbit. Another feature of the menu is the "Port of Call" selections inspired by the ports passengers are visiting. For example, the Cozumel "Port of Call" selections are tortilla soup with braised chicken and steak tacos.

On elegant nights, the "American Feast" menu is highlighted and features the very popular broiled Maine lobster tail and filet mignon, among others.

Each dinner menu also includes "Steakhouse Selections," which are items available for a surcharge of $20 per entree. These items range from grilled lamb chops and broiled filet mignon to New York strip loin steak and broiled Maine lobster tail.

Dinner menus always include a vegetarian option and an Indian-style vegetable dish with lentils, basmati rice, papadam and raita.

The dessert menu also changes daily, although the ever-popular Carnival Melting Chocolate Cake is available every day.

On sea days, this restaurant also hosts tea time from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., when passengers can enjoy hot black or green tea, finger sandwiches (cucumber, salmon, etc.) and sweet treats like brownies, cake and macarons. There is a $2 charge for specialty teas like Earl Grey and chamomile.

Golden Restaurant (Decks 3 and 4)

Meals: Dinner (D) A smaller version of the main dining restaurant, the Golden Restaurant hosts dinner passengers with both assigned dining and the flexible Your Time Dining (5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.). All menus are the same.

Red Sail Restaurant (Deck 9)

Meals: Breakfast (B), Lunch (L), Dinner (D) Also called the Lido Marketplace, this is the ship's buffet restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner at a variety of food stations. During breakfast hours, which start at 6:30 a.m. on port days (7 a.m. on sea days) and go through noon, the restaurant features such food stations as continental breakfast (think fruit, cereal, yogurt and pastries), breakfast grill (breakfast meats, pancakes, boiled eggs, oatmeal, etc.) and Omelettes Your Way.

At lunch and dinner, those stations take on new themes, like Comfort Kitchen, The Carvery, Chef's Choice and The Sweet Spot, all of which offer a different variety of items each day. A salad station features everything from salad greens and toppings to prepared salads.

Beverage stations provide coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate along with iced tea and lemonade (lunch and dinner). At breakfast, instead of iced tea and lemonade, passengers can choose from apple juice, orange cocktail, orange-passion fruit-guava cocktail and iced tea. Although not all stations are open at all times, one or more stations are open from breakfast through lunch. The buffet stations close in the late afternoon, reopening for dinner at 6 p.m. It is not open for late-night dining.

Ol' Fashioned BBQ (Deck 10)

Meals: L Located within the Red Sail Restaurant on Deck 10 (access is via Red Sail on Deck 9), this lunch spot offers a menu of pork butt, grilled chicken, sliced smoked beef and popular barbecue sides and sauces.

Pizza Pirate (Deck 9)

Meals: Open 24/7 Pizza Pirate offers five different hand-tossed pizzas: Margherita, Funghi (mushroom), Pepperoni, Quattro Formaggi (four cheeses) and Proscuitto. Passengers can also choose Caesar salad, which is served upon request. From 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., Pizza Pirate also serves a "Pizza Plus" menu, which includes the aforementioned items, plus lasagna and a meatball hoagie sandwich.

Carnival Deli (Deck 9)

Meal: L, D Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. inside the Red Sail Restaurant, this sandwich spot offers a large selection of hot and cold sandwiches, deli-style sides and a salted chocolate chip cookie. Hot dogs and wraps (turkey, southwest chicken and falafel) also are available.

Guy's Burger Joint (Deck 9)

Meal: L Open daily from noon to 6 p.m., this popular restaurant is the brainchild of Carnival Cruise Line and Food Network star Guy Fieri. The menu is crafted of freshly cooked burgers created by Fieri. Start with the "Plain Jane" (burger with or without cheese) and work up to the Chilius Maximus (burger with onion ring, cheese, donkey sauce and chili). Or choose from three other burger choices. All are served with hand-cut fries. There's also a large toppings bar.

BlueIguana Cantina (Deck 9)

Meals: B, L Open for breakfast and lunch, this Mexican-inspired eatery features made-to-order tacos, burritos and salads. Breakfast items include huevos rancheros, arepas (a white corn cake) and breakfast burritos. Top your lunch tacos and burritos off at the oversized toppings bar.

Swirls (Deck 9)

Meals: Snacks Those looking to get their fill of ice cream and frozen yogurt can do so at these 24-hour stations. There are three in total: one by Guy's Burger Joint, one by BlueIguana Cantina and one at the back of Deck 9 across from Seafood Shack. Grab a cup or a cone, and fill it with chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

Room Service

Meals: Available 24/7 Carnival offers 24-hour room service, with Daytime Dining and Late-Night Dining. From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., passengers can order a range of free times, from a garden salad to a sandwich, and even dessert. Complimentary beverages include juice (orange, apple, tomato and grapefruit), coffee, hot tea, iced tea, hot chocolate and milk. Carnival also offers complimentary continental breakfast room service from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., which is ordered via a door hanger menu in the stateroom. Menu choices are fruits and cereals, breads (bagel, toast, muffin, Danish), yogurt and beverages (juices, milk, coffee and hot tea). It is customary to tip for all room service orders.

Fee Dining

Pricing was accurate at time of review but may have changed since.

The Chef's Table (Deck 3); $75

Meals: D This VIP dinner, which can only accommodate up to 14 people, includes a private tour of the galley, meeting with Carnival Glory's master executive chef, cocktails and a multicourse, set-menu dinner. Reservations are required and go fast, so book early to save your spot.

Dr. Seuss Green Eggs & Ham Breakfast (Deck 3); $6

Meals: B Held in the Golden Restaurant, this themed breakfast features Dr. Seuss characters Sam I Am, Things 1 & 2, and The Cat in the Hat. It also has a fun menu inspired by Dr. Seuss with items like Truffula Tree Pancakes, Fox in Socks Steak and Eggs, and the iconic Green Eggs and Ham. All passengers have photo ops with the characters, and kids can take home a collectible color sheet with character autographs.

Creams Cafe (Deck 5); a la carte

Meals: Snacks Open all day on sea days and mornings, late afternoons and evenings on port days, this coffee hot spot serves up crafted drinks like cappuccino, mocha frappe and Irish coffee. In addition, choose from hot tea, hot chocolate, milkshakes, Perrier, Rockstar Energy Drink, juices and bottled water. To accompany your drink, choose a cupcake, bundt cake, doughnut, cookie or dipped strawberries, all at a la carte prices.

Coffee Bar (Deck 9); a la carte

Meals: Coffee only Located inside the Red Sail buffet restaurant, the Coffee Bar offers the same menu as Creams Cafe, without the food items. It is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seafood Shack (Deck 9); a la carte

Meals: L, D Located outside at the back of the ship, Seafood Shack serves up a variety of fried seafood, steamed seafood and sandwiches. Think fried clam strips, lobster roll, fish and chips, New England clam chowder in a bread bowl, steamed peel-and-eat shrimp and raw oysters.

Sushi at Sea (Deck 9); a la carte, $1.50 to $7.50

Meals: L, D Located inside the Red Sail buffet, Sushi at Sea is an offshoot of Carnival's full-service restaurant, Bonsai Sushi. At this eatery, really just a counter, choose from sushi and sashimi, all featuring shrimp, salmon, yellow fin tuna and amberjack. Four rolls are available as well: California roll, spicy tuna, Bang Bang Bonsai roll and tempura roll.

Emerald Room Steakhouse (Deck 10); $38 for adults, $12 for children age 11 and younger

Meals: D The Emerald Room Steakhouse is a quiet, low-key restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the outside deck and ocean. All meals include an appetizer, salad, entree, side and dessert, all of which are typical steakhouse-style selections (raw oysters, lobster bisque, filet mignon, lamb chops, etc.). Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are available at regular bar prices. If you've got room for dessert, check out the Art at Your Table, a truly intriguing presentation of sweets for the entire table.

Pizza (Delivery); $5 per pie

Meals: Available 24/7 Through its Carnival HUB phone app, passengers can order pizza for delivery to their stateroom or anywhere on the ship. Orders can be placed through the "Pizza Anywhere" feature on the app, and menu options include the five pizzas available at the Pizza Pirate. Passengers also have the option of ordering beverages with their pizza.

Room Service; a la carte, $2 to $6

Meals: Available 24/7 During the day, you can get a variety of hot items for a small fee -- wings, chicken tenders, chicken quesadilla, Philly cheesesteak and pan pizza are all $5, while firecracker shrimp is available for $6, fries for $2 and sweet potato fries for $2.50. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., items on the menu range from $2 to $6 per item and include such options as wings, chicken tenders, turkey wrap and omelets.