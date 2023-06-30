All cabins have private bathrooms outfitted with a single vanity that includes a good amount of counter space. On each side of the mirror, there are three small shelves that provide additional storage space. Toiletries included in each bathroom include bar soap on the vanity, and shower gel and shampoo in the shower. A clothesline is also installed in the shower.

Many staterooms accommodate up to four passengers, with connecting cabins available for larger groups traveling together. A select number of fully accessible and ambulatory accessible staterooms are also available.

Cabin Categories:

Interior: On Carnival Glory, there are 577 interior staterooms, all with 185 square feet. The layout varies a bit depending on the type of stateroom. For instance, the Interior Upper/Lower staterooms have one twin bed and either an upper pull-down or a sofa bed, and accommodates up to two passengers. A standard interior stateroom, though, can hold up to four passengers with two twin beds (which can be combined into a king), an upper pull-down bed and a sofa bed. All have private bathrooms with showers. Despite the name, some interior rooms do feature either porthole windows or a regular picture window, with partially obstructed views of an observation deck.

Oceanview: There are 340 ocean-view staterooms measuring 220 square feet, all with picture windows. Standard ocean-view rooms have two twin beds (which can be combined into a king bed), an upper pull-down bed and a sofa bed, and accommodates up to four passengers. Ocean-view staterooms with obstructed views just have the two twin beds (or king combined) and hold up to two passengers. There also are six scenic ocean-view staterooms with two twin beds (or king), an upper pull-down bed and a sofa bed; however, instead of a standard picture window, these staterooms have floor-to-ceiling windows.

Balcony: Carnival Glory has 521 staterooms with balconies. However, the layout can be quite varied based on the type of balcony stateroom it is. Standard balcony staterooms, accommodating up to four people in 185 square feet, come with two twin beds (combinable into a king), an upper pull-down bed and a sofa bed. The 35-square-foot balcony has two chairs and a small table.

In an aft-view extended balcony, there are two twin beds (or king) and a sofa bed in a 185-square-foot cabin, which accommodates up to three passengers. With two chairs and a small table, this larger balcony covers 60 square feet. The 185-square-foot Premium Vista Balcony staterooms include two twin beds (or king) and holds up to two passengers. However, the balcony wraps around the aft corner of Carnival Glory, providing passengers with 75 square feet of outdoor space.

Suite: There are four categories of suites on Carnival Glory, and passengers staying in these cabins will enjoy VIP check-in, walk-in closets and whirlpool tubs in the bathroom.

Junior Suites: Accommodating up to two passengers, Junior Suites are 275 square feet with a 35-square-foot balcony.

Ocean Suites: Fitting up to four people, the 275-square-foot Ocean Suites are outfitted with two twin beds (or king combined), a pull-down bed and a sofa bed, plus a 65-square-foot balcony.

Grand Suites: Measuring 345 square feet, Grand Suites accommodate up to four passengers in two twin beds (or one king), a pull-down bed and a sofa bed. There's also an 85-square-foot balcony and dressing area with vanity.

Captain's Suite: Carnival Glory's largest suite, the Captain's Suite is a true suite with a living area outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, a double sofa bed and a pull-down bed. There's also a separate bedroom (two twin or one king), accommodating up to five passengers, and two bathrooms. In total, the living area encompasses 548 square feet. Outside, the expansive balcony covers 258 square feet and features three lounge chairs, two patio chairs and a table.