Entertainment & Activities

Theater The Amber Palace on Carnival Glory serves as the site of the ship's major theatrical productions, which are part of Carnival Cruise Line's Playlist Productions. These shows take place several nights during the cruise, with two performances each night. The theater is also home to such popular shows as the "Love & Marriage Show," "Hasbro, The Game Show" and "Lip Sync Battle." Throughout the sailing, the theater also hosts shopping shows, bingo, the "Seuss-a-palooza Story Time" and the daily morning show. If sitting up front is important, arrive early to get your preferred seats.

Daily Fun Carnival Glory maintains a full schedule of activities around the ship, ranging from trivia, cooking demonstrations and free-throw challenges on the Sports Deck to a mixology challenge, health and wellness seminars, and three-minute makeovers at Spa Carnival. Trivia is extremely popular, with passengers sitting in every available spot or standing along walls. Carnival's signature events like "The Hairy Chest Contest" and "Groove for St. Jude" dance party always draw large crowds to the Lido Deck. Daily activities usually start at 9 a.m. on sea days and 7 a.m. on port days.

At Night When night falls on Carnival Glory, the ship lights up with a range of activities to keep passengers entertained. Think live music, art shows and yet more trivia. Once per cruise the Lido Deck also hosts a "Mega Deck Party" with music and dancing, and the "Rock-n-Glow Party" that brings together music, dance, contests and giveaways. There are also poolside movie showings most nights.

The Camel Club Casino is another popular spot at night. You'll find a number of tournaments throughout the cruise here.

Carnival Glory Bars and Lounges

The Colors Bar (Deck 3): Located in The Colors Lobby, this bar is a popular gathering place day and night. In addition to soft drinks, bottled water, beer and wine, this bar offers many of Carnival's signature cocktails like "Kiss on the Lips" and "The Cruiser."

Ivory Club Grand Bar (Deck 4): Tucked away behind the Golden Restaurant, this lounge is decorated in burgundy and gold, with ivory tusk accents. In the center, seating is focused around a dance floor and stage, where a house band performs live music most nights during the cruise. Standard drink selections are offered.

SkyBox Sports Bar (Deck 5): With a wall full of TV screens showing a variety of sports, this bar offers a drink menu of themed drinks like "The All-Star Margarita" and the "Grand Slam," along with snacks (hot soft pretzels and peanuts), for $1.25 each.

Kaleidoscope Bar (Deck 5): Whether taking a break from gaming or just relaxing with a drink, this casino bar hosts trivia and games (Yahtzee, Connect 4, Guess Who?, etc.) throughout the day and live music in the evenings. The bar menu includes beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

Alchemy Bar (Deck 5): A popular destination in the evenings, this pharmacy-inspired bar welcomes passengers to create their own personalized cocktails with the help of lab coat-class bartenders. Or choose from themed drinks like "The Remedy," "Alchemist's Sidecar" and "Curative Peach Cosmopolitan."

White Heat Nightclub (Deck 5): Those wanting to dance the night away will find plenty of DJ-spun tunes to keep them on their feet. During the day, this space stays busy with art shows and auctions.

The Cinn-A-Bar (Deck 5): Informally known as the Piano Bar, this red-decorated room is dominated by a piano surrounded by a bar, where passengers enjoy sing-a-longs every evening.

Bar Blue (Deck 5): As the name implies, the decor in this bar features a lot of blue, along with a lot of green and what looks like peacock feather accents. This bar hosts special events like a ladies pamper party, wellness seminars and a Build-A-Bear Workshop during the day and karaoke in the evening.

Ebony Cabaret (Deck 5): This lounge is the home of Carnival's Punchliner Comedy Club. On most nights, it hosts four shows, usually two family-friendly and two for adults only. On certain evenings, it also hosts karaoke. During the day, special events like shopping seminars and the Dr. Seuss parade take place here.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar (Deck 9): Sporting Mexican tile, brightly colored spindles and plenty of wooden stools, this poolside bar features a menu inspired by Mexico, with lots of tequila-based cocktails and Mexican beer.

RedFrog Rum Bar (Deck 9): Reminiscent of a tropical beach bar, this spot inspires dreams of long, lazy days in the Caribbean. Menu items range from specialty cocktails like Red's Rum Treasure to a full selection of rums and more.

Azure Lido Bar (Deck 9): Located by the adults-only pool, this bar offers all the standards.

Serenity Bar (Deck 12): On the adults-only deck, the Serenity Bar offers the same full-service bar service found throughout Carnival Glory.

Carnival Glory Outside Recreation

Pools The primary pool on Carnival Glory is the Lido pool, and its where all the action takes place: Hairy Chest Contest, music, dive-in movies and so on. There are also two hot tubs nearby. The pool deck is actually terraced as it goes from Deck 9 to Deck 10. There are plenty of lounge chairs around the pool, going up the terraces and surrounding the pool on Deck 10. Lifejackets for kids are available as well.

The second pool is at the back of the ship on Deck 9. Known as the Azure Lido Pool, this is the adults-only pool. There are also two hot tubs next to the pool. Lounge chairs surround the pool, with more available on Deck 10. This pool also has a sliding roof that can close during bad weather.

In addition, there are two hot tubs on Deck 14 in the adults-only Serenity Club.

Recreation On Deck 10, Carnival WaterWorks features water sprayers, a dumping bucket and two toddler water slides. It also has two large water slides. Passengers must be 42 inches or taller to ride.

Also on Deck 10, passengers can play Ping-Pong or challenge one another on a giant chess board. On Deck 12, volleyball and half-court basketball courts are available, along with cornhole and shuffleboard. Mini-golf is available just above the courts on Deck 14.

Sun Decks Carnival Glory offers several sun decks where passengers can soak up the sun away from the action at the pool. At the back of Deck 10, there's a lot of room available with lounge chairs. You'll also find plenty of lounge chairs on Deck 12 at the back beyond the cornhole and shuffleboard courts. On Deck 14 above the basketball and volleyball courts, there's a small deck with lounge chairs. While this offers a quiet retreat overlooking the pool on Deck 9, the only access is through the sports courts. On Decks 12 and 14, the Serenity Deck only welcomes adults to relax in the sunshine. Here you'll find clamshell seating, lounge chairs and chairs all outfitted with thick cushions. There are also plenty of chairs in the shade for those who want to avoid the sun's rays.

Carnival Glory Services

On Carnival Glory, the majority of services are found near the atrium on Decks 3, 4 and 5. On Deck 3, you'll find Guest Services, the Shore Excursions Desk and the Silver Art Gallery. Deck 4 is home to the Pixels Gallery and Dreams Studio, where you can purchase souvenir photos, picture frames, scrapbooking supplies, camera equipment and other photo-related items. It also has the Black & White Library, a small room with a large selection of games (checkers, Scrabble, Jenga, chess, etc.) and a variety of books, all available to passengers.

Up on Deck 5, the Fun Shops offer a selection of Carnival clothing, collectibles, toiletries, jewelry, perfume, liquor and tobacco. At Cherry on Top, you'll find enough candy and sweet treats to satisfy any sweet tooth. At Ultraviolet's Arcade, passengers can play a number of carnival-style and racing games. On sea days, the arcade can get very crowded, contributing to long wait times and difficulty moving through the space.

Deck 5 also contains the Internet Cafe, which is a small section of tables with computers. Carnival Glory offers three Wi-Fi packages to help passengers stay connected, ranging from a social media plan only to a streaming and more option. (Netflix, Hulu and Vimeo are not supported by any plan.)

Passengers who download the Carnival HUB app can activate onboard chat for $5 per device per cruise. This chat function only works with devices using the HUB app.