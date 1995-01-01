Newsletter
Carnival Freedom Photos
Cabins
Grand Suite
35 photos
Aft-View Extended Balcony
33 photos
Balcony Cabin
34 photos
Porthole Cabin
23 photos
Premium Balcony Cabin
32 photos
Interior Upper Lower Cabin
24 photos
Scenic Ocean-View Cabin
42 photos
Bridge Suite (with Balcony)
63 photos
Interior Cabin
31 photos
Ocean-View Cabin
33 photos
Ocean Suite
29 photos
Junior Suite
44 photos
Cabins - Member
81 photos
Restaurants And Bars
Endless Bar
12 photos
Scott's Piano Bar
11 photos
Chic Dining Room
41 photos
Swingtime Jazz Club
13 photos
Guy's Burger Joint
14 photos
Freedom Restaurant
33 photos
Pizza Pirate
5 photos
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
16 photos
Sports Bar
15 photos
Havana Bar
21 photos
RedFrog Rum Pub
30 photos
Centuries Bar
7 photos
Alchemy Bar
14 photos
Sun King Steakhouse
32 photos
Posh Dining Room
33 photos
BlueIguana Cantina
13 photos
Viennese Cafe
7 photos
RedFrog Rum Bar
15 photos
Taste Bar
7 photos
Millennium Bar
12 photos
Mongolian Wok
5 photos
Serenity Bar
23 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
89 photos
Activities And Events
Art Gallery
14 photos
International Aft Lounge
20 photos
Photo Gallery
15 photos
Carnival's Seaside Theatre
9 photos
Sports Deck
24 photos
Victoriana Lounge
25 photos
Mini-Golf
12 photos
Shops
71 photos
Millennium Atrium
29 photos
Babylon Casino
20 photos
70's Dance Club
15 photos
Activities And Events - Member
33 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Pools
151 photos
Sun Decks
34 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
4 photos
Family
Camp Ocean
51 photos
Club 02
22 photos
The Warehouse
25 photos
Circle C
24 photos
Spa And Fitness
Fitness Center
22 photos
Outdoor Jogging Track
3 photos
Spa Carnival
92 photos
The Ship
Exterior
13 photos
Ship Services
21 photos
Medical Center
17 photos
Centuries Promenade
26 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
51 photos
Monticello Library
8 photos
The Ship - Member
117 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
72 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
100 photos
