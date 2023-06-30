The cabin color scheme remains fairly consistent fleetwide, with a predominating palette of burnt oranges carried by the upholstery, carpet, bedspreads and curtains, offset by cream-colored wall panels. Cabinetry, end tables, moldings and other accents are natural-finished wood. Note: A fair number of cabins with twin beds can't be combined into a single king bed, so make sure you know your preferred setup when booking.

Carnival Freedom stateroom amenities include plush terry robes and a bowl of assorted toiletries and amenities in the bathroom, which is a nice touch. Hair dryers are standard in every cabin. Shampoo and body wash dispensers are in the shower stall, so bring conditioner if you use it regularly. There's plenty of shelving above the sink but hardly any to fit travel-size bath products from home in the shower. A swing-out magnifying makeup and shaving mirror is located near the sink.

All Carnival Freedom cabins include televisions with satellite feeds of the major networks, CNN and cable movies, a host of infomercial-style offerings hyping everything from onboard shops and spa treatments to shore excursions. One channel is devoted to broadcasting talks, activities and other events in the Victoriana Lounge. Interactive choices include onboard account review and shore excursion descriptions and booking. Each stateroom also has a safe and mini-fridge, stocked with a selection of beer, wine, water, juices, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, as well as snacks, priced a la carte. Cabin stewards check the fridge once or twice during the cruise and refill as needed.

Storage space is plentiful with ample drawers, closet space, hangers and even some nooks and crannies in bedside tables to store everything you need.

There's only one electrical outlet. That means in a cabin full of family members with phones, cameras, laptops and iPads, only one is getting plugged in at a time; it's a constant rotation to make sure all the gadgets are fully charged.

Wi-Fi on Carnival Freedom is an extra fee; internet packages are available for purchase before boarding.

Carnival Freedom Rooms

Interior: Carnival Freedom’s inside cabins are spacious, with the minimum size of standard inside staterooms coming in at 185 square feet. There are 570 inside cabins in a variety of room configurations, including Upper/Lower, which feature a twin bed and either an upper Pullman bed or a sofa bed. Some Interior cabins on Carnival Freedom can sleep up to 4 guests.

Porthole/Ocean View: There are 361 oceanview cabins onboard (without balconies). Of those, 18 feature glass walls; they measure 230 square feet and are located on Deck 11, the Spa Deck. Six Category 5A standard outside staterooms have portholes, rather than windows, and a number of Category 6B outside cabins have obstructed views, so look before you book. Carnival Freedom’s Scenic Ocean View cabins have floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views.

Balcony: Sixty percent of standard outside cabins have balconies (504 to be exact) and all come in at 185 square feet. Though they might not sound huge, the size of Balcony cabins on Carnival Freedom is pretty average (by industry standards). Balcony sizes vary, but the smallest one, at 35 square feet, leaves little room for sunning or dining. The remaining square footage is 150 on the interior (185 square feet total). As their name suggests, Carnival Freedom’s Aft-View Extended Balcony cabins have larger balconies at 60 feet or wraparounds at 75 feet. A standard balcony features two blue fabric deck chairs (one upright, the other reclining) and a small table. Sitting and sipping wine is more than accommodated, but a full recline in the chair requires a bit of maneuvering. The best cabins on Carnival Vista for those looking to enjoy unobstructed views are the Premium Vista Balcony staterooms, which wrap around the aft corners of the ship and feature multiple windows overlooking the outdoor space.

Carnival Freedom Suites

There are 42 suites onboard. Suites are 350 square feet and include bathtubs. All suite (and Penthouse) passengers receive the spa's Elemis brand bath products and VIP check-in. Other suite perks include priority time assignment at the main dining room, two large bottles of water, pillow-top mattresses, and bathrobes for guests to use during their sailing.

Junior Suites: The Carnival Freedom Junior Suite is a slightly more spacious cabin complete with a sofa, and easy chair, a small table, a walk-in closet, and a standard-size balcony.

Ocean Suite: Carnival Freedom features a small number of these units, most of which are located on the Empress Deck (deck 7). They offer additional space both inside and out and can sleep up to four passengers.

Grand Suite: There are just a handful of Grand Suites on Carnival Freedom and they’re all located on the Empress Deck (deck 7). They offer about 260 square feet of indoor space, while balconies come in at about 85 square feet. Bathrooms are also slightly bigger than those found in Ocean Suites, and there is a separate dressing area with a vanity. Grand Suite perks on Carnival Freedom are the same as for the rest of the suites.

Captain’s Suites: There are 2 Captain’s Suites on Carnival Freedom. Located on the Lido Deck (deck 9), they feature a king bed, a separate living area, and a large balcony. These cabins can sleep up to 5 guests and are the biggest (and best!) on Freedom.