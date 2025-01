Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Carnival Firenze

My wife and I went on our 2nd cruise on the Firenze this last December. We booked a last-minute cruise to get away. The ship is the sister to the Panorama that is also sails out of Long Beach. There are a couple of differences between the two of them. Panorama has a larger Lido deck and pool area. It also has the skyride bike that goes around the top deck and over the side of the ship. The Firenze ...