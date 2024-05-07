Carnival Firenze has 2,063 rooms, in a variety of types, including inside (no outside window); ocean view (porthole) and balconies of different sizes. Numerous cabins have the ability to hold 3 or 4 passengers in the room, making them ideal for families, and the ship also has connecting rooms. There are 44 accessible cabins.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Carnival Firenze

The rooms on Carnival Firenze will feel smaller than a typical hotel room, but they are average for mainstream cruise ships. Expect the interior cabins to start at 153 square feet and go up to 175 square feet. Ocean view cabins have a little more room at 200 to 265 square feet, and balconies generally start at 185 square feet.

All cabins will have two twin beds that convert to a queen; a wardrobe closet with drawers in one part; some kind of seating (either a chair or a sofa); a flatscreen TV; a mirrored vanity; a refrigerator, a hair dryer and a safe.

Highlights of the cabins for me were the understated Florentine décor (photos of Florence behind the bed, soft Italian patterns on the walls and carpet); the low-key wood grain cabinets; the bed next to the window, as opposed to next to the bathroom; a motion-detector night light; an adequate amount of storage and the glass doors on the showers in the bathrooms. Although it can vary by steward, we were thrilled to have fun towel animals appear every night.

What I didn’t love: USB ports on only one side of the bed, which necessitated one of us to string cords across the room from the vanity. It created a tripping hazard. The walls were also very thin – you’ve been warned. All we heard was a constant drone from the TV that our neighbors had on at all hours, but the situation could get ugly.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Carnival Firenze

Sunrise in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Having a balcony cabin gives you a little more space, and most onboard have two chairs and a small table outside. On Deck 6, our balcony looked over an expanse of roofing above the Terrazza, so we didn’t have those gorgeous sea views that most cruisers crave. I recommend going up a deck or two to get a better view.

Carnival Firenze does have suites, although there’s no suite complex like you find on the line’s Excel-class ships. None of the suites are true two-room suites, but they do provide a little more room, as well as a mini walk-in closet.

Perks for suite guests include priority check-in and boarding; priority main dining room times; priority debarkation and water shuttle seating; and two large bottles of water. Suite guests who are 12 and older also get access to the special Terrazza area.

The Terrazza Complex on Carnival Firenze

Terrazza cabins on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The private access area Terrazza is similar to the Havana cabanas that are on other ships. One of the features of the balcony rooms in this area is that they aren’t really balconies at all. Instead, your cabin comes with an outdoor “porch” area where you have two long loungers and a table; these porches aren’t private, however, as people staying within the Terrazza can walk in front of them.

Hot tub in Terrazza sun deck on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Terrazza has its own special sun deck, although it’s a little different than the Havana areas on other ships. For one, there is no pool in Carnival Firenze’s Terrazza, just two hot tubs. Two, the space is open to everyone on the ship after 7 p.m. (and is a great place for sunsets).

On the other hand, Terrazza guests do get a special breakfast menu that’s elevated from what you get elsewhere. And if you’re someone who wants a child-free experience, it’s worth noting that the Terrazza has an age limit of 12 and older.

Finally, our favorite bartenders on the ship were at the Moda Bar, attached to Terrazza. If you’re staying here, your sea days will definitely seem quieter and more elevated than elsewhere on the ship.

Cabin Bathrooms on Carnival Firenze

Suite cabin bathroom on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Carnival Firenze’s bathrooms are compact, with decent storage. One big improvement over older Carnival ships is that the shower has a glass door, as opposed to a clingy curtain. Sadly, the only amenity you’ll receive is a bottle of unlabeled green shampoo/body gel that’s attached to the wall. You’ll want to bring your own products.

Suite cabins have double vanities and a whirlpool tub/shower combination.

Cabins to Avoid on Carnival Firenze

Most of the nightlife action happens on Deck 5, and we heard some noise bleeding up to the next level on Deck 6. If you go to bed early, you might want to avoid rooms near the stairwell. Likewise, it’s good to study the deck plan to make sure your cabin isn’t under a dining area or above a nightclub.

Club O2 for teens and Circle C for tweens are oddly on Deck 3, with cabins directly across from them. I’d avoid these if you don’t have kids in this age group, as the hallways could get noisy.

If you’re going to book in the Terrazza, you might want to avoid the interior cabins that might have noise carry through late night from the Moda Bar. Alternatively, check out our favorite cabins below.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

Budget: The interior cabins have everything you need, although we caution against piling too many people inside, given the square footage.

Splash: The aft extended balconies at the back of the ship will give you the best views, plus more space.

Splurge: Get a Terrazza balcony cabin so you have your own sun lounger, plus access to the quieter sundeck area.

Family: Carnival Firenze doesn’t have a Family Cove section but there are a good selection of cabins with upper Pullmans; go for a balcony so you have a little more space.