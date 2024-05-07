You won’t get bored during the day on Carnival Firenze. There’s always something going on, whether it’s trivia or bingo or dance lessons. Or make your own fun, by using the ropes course or playing mini golf, hanging out by the pool or sun loungers or visiting the spa.

Nightlife on Carnival Firenze goes until the wee hours. One night after dinner, we took in a show and then saw a wide range of live music, from an electric violin trio in the Atrium to the rousing singalongs in Piano 88 to 80s live music in the Tuscan Lounge to Latin music in Moda. And that’s not accounting for the comedy club or the DJs in the Limelight Lounge or casino play. However late you want to stay up, Carnival Firenze will have a venue for you.

Theater and Shows on Carnival Firenze

Playlist Productions Color My World on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Teatro Rosso theater spans two decks and has relatively comfy seating. The sight lines aren’t super great on the upper levels so if you’re someone who likes to lurk in the back, you’re better off sneaking into Deck 4 than Deck 5.

Carnival’s Playlist Productions run two shows on Carnival Firenze: Colors of the World and My Future Husband. The first takes songs that pretty much everyone knows – spoiler, they all have colors in the title – and gives them fairly impressive renditions (the singers on our ship were particularly talented).

My Future Husband after party at Limelight on Carnival Jubilee (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

My Future Husband debuted on Carnival Jubilee and has been rolling out to other ships in the fleet. The premise is similar to Tony & Tina’s Wedding, where you follow a straight couple through their courtship and wedding day. A twist: There’s an afterparty in the Limelight Lounge with the cast where they go through wedding traditions like the best man speech, the garter toss and first dance. It’s cheesy, yes, but fun.

On nights that Playlist Productions has off, some of the comedians were brought from the Limelight Lounge to the main stage. Comedians are very popular on Carnival Firenze, and lines form when the show is in the smaller venues. It’s worth checking them out on the main stage if you don’t like standing in line. The earlier show is PG and the later show is adults only, for good reason – parents, please pay attention to this.

Daily Things to Do on Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze offers a variety of things to do during the day, especially on Sea Days. Dance lessons, bingo, events on the Lido deck, trivia almost all afternoon – there are lots of opportunities that you can dip in and out of.

(One note for trivia enthusiasts: unlike on other ships in the line, trivia winners on Carnival Firenze do not receive a “ship on a stick.” Instead, one medallion is handed out per team. Womp womp.)

You can find out what’s going on through Carnival’s HUB app, which does a fairly good job (you can save your favorites and build your own schedule, as well as message others for a fee if you don’t want to buy Wi-Fi). A paper schedule is also left in your room every night.

Nightlife and Casino on Carnival Firenze

Dancing at the Tuscan Lounge on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Like all Carnival ships, nightlife is an important part of the Firenze experience. While you don’t have to party, keep in mind that others will be. Generally, the shorter the cruise, the more amped it is – a three or four-day cruise will attract more partiers than a five, six or weeklong sailing.

Because the public spaces on Carnival Firenze feel a bit tighter than on other ships, it actually makes the nightlife experience feel more energetic --- dance floors are more crowded, the piano bar can be standing room only. The ship tries to space things out by holding theme parties on the Lido deck courtyard, which helps. Movies are also held many nights by the Lido pool.

Festa Italiana party on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Once during your cruise, you’ll experience Festa Italiana, a special deck party celebrating – what else? – all things Italian. On our sailing, festivities included Italian dances, a vase-carrying contest and a crowd pleasing gelato-eating contest. The event wrapped up with a dance party.

On three and four night cruises, Carnival holds an 80s Rock’n’Glow Deck Party. Other themes on longer cruises might include a Silent White Hot Night Party (complete with silent disco) and a Superhero Music Party. On our first elegant night, many passengers donned masks for a masquerade theme.

Casino on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The casino is a good size on Carnival Firenze, with the main area smoking and a non-smoking annex. On our inaugural sailing, passengers with casino offers were out in force, and gaming play went late into the night.

Carnival Firenze Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

Carnival has a variety of drink packages, both for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks; only tap water, coffee, iced tea, lemonade and some juices are included in your fare. Should you buy the drink package? Only you can figure that out and at what point you’d break even.

Frizzante on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Carnival Firenze has done a good job at adding new cocktails, many Italian-themed, to the ship. We were particularly impressed with the selection of trendy espresso martinis that we found at Frizzante, as well as a full spritz menu there and up in the Spritz Bar in the Serenity adults-only area. That being said, you can still find the old favorites, even if the bars have a new name – most of the drinks from the Alchemy Bar are available at Amari, and the pool bars have frozen drinks.

Lines at the bars were fairly common, especially on sea days. Waiter service to sun lounges was pretty much non-existent.

Our Picks

For Before Dinner Cocktails (Quiet): Frizzante is the most sophisticated spot onboard, with a full menu of spritz cocktails, espresso martinis and other drinks, fizzy or otherwise.

Cucumber Sunrise at the Amari Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

For Before Dinner Cocktails (Social): Located in the middle of Deck 5, Amari has the double punch of great people watching and mixologists intent on making you that perfect craft cocktail.

For Watching the Game: The Heroes Tribute Bar has large screen TVs always tuned to the big game and a loud LFG crowd.

Bar at Versilia aft pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

For Sea Day Sips: With both the Lido watering holes Rococo Bar and Pergula Bar being super busy, we found it easier to get drinks at the Versilia Bar at the back pool.

For Mid-Afternoon Pick-me-ups: Tuscan Lounge’s bar not only has traditional Carnival alcoholic drinks, it also has an espresso machine for any specialty coffee buzzes you might want during trivia.

Music at Moda Bar on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

For a Touch of Glam: The Moda Bar brings Italian dolce vita to life, with dark rich colors,

For Rowdy Singalongs: Piano 88 draws a crowd for singing, impromptu cheering and general noisy mayhem.

For Late Night Antics: If you’re still good to go, Limelight Lounge will keep up with you.

Pools and Hot Tubs on Carnival Firenze

Lido pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

There’s no way around it: The pools on Carnival Firenze are small, and there are only two of them. If you’re someone who needs a big pool to be happy on your cruise, this is not your ship. All of the pools onboard are open to kids, too, so if you’re traveling during the summer or holiday time, expect them to be swimming with children.

The Lido Pool in the middle of Deck 10 takes up only half of the Italian courtyard space. A nice feature about this pool is that there’s a roof that can be closed during chillier weather. The Versilia pool at the back of the ship seems a bit larger, but that’s deceptive – it only looks that way because there’s a shallow ledge around it where you can dip your feet. Lifeguards were stationed at both pools.

Aft pool on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

While there is no hot tub at the main Lido pool, there are two large ones at Versilia and another two at the Serenity adults-only area on Deck 15. On our sailing, all of these hot tubs were full, almost all of the time, with large groups.

The Terrazza area also has two hot tubs, and these were the only ones that we ever saw empty. You need to book a cabin in the Terrazza area to access these, however, before 7 p.m.

Waterslide, Ropes Course, Mini Golf and Splash Park on Carnival Firenze

Waterslide on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Carnival Firenze has a Twister Waterslide that snakes down to a Waterworks splash park. It definitely provides some alternative fun for older kids and teens, particularly since the regular pools aren’t very big.

Ropes course on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Another source of adrenaline, the Ropes Course provides fun for those who aren’t afraid of heights – and terror for those who are. It’s centered around the ship’s mini golf course, in an area that also includes games like cornhole and the Warehouse Arcade. We saw many families planting themselves here (although there’s no nearby bar for the adults in the crowd).

Sundecks and Serenity Adults-Only Area on Carnival Firenze

Lido deck loungers on a sea day on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Although the pools are small, the Carnival Firenze does its best to provide plenty of sun areas for the passengers (although you might have to scout around the ship to find one at the height of a sea day).

Tip: if all the loungers around the pools and upper decks are taken, go down to Deck 5, and check out the side of the ship. We saw plenty of open seats here.

Crowded hot tub in the Serenity adults area on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Generally, the Serenity deck is one of our favorite places on a Carnival ship. Sadly, this wasn’t the case on Firenze, due to large groups taking over the hot tubs and playing their own music through portable speakers. Not cool.

Tip: On a Sea Day, get out early if you want a prime chair – or save your sunning for later in the day when the masses are already drunk and sunburned. Bring plenty of sunscreen. The sun can get very strong as you travel down the Mexican west coast and burns are possible, even on days with cloud cover.

Services and Wi-Fi on Carnival Firenze

Decks 4 and 5 around the main Atrium house the shops on Carnival Firenze, which include Effy jewelry, second-hand luxury handbags and boutiques with logo items. The popular Cherry on Top candy store is also onboard.

Guest services and the excursion desk, branded as Carnival Adventures, are off the Atrium on Deck 3. There is no self-service laundry, although you can pay to send laundry out.

Wi-Fi packages are available for purchase (although, maddingly, your package only supports one device at a time so you’ll have to log in and out if you have multiple electronics). Carnival Firenze has Starlink, and we found that it supported our Teams calls, as well as Peloton streaming.

Cloud 9 Spa on Carnival Firenze

Cloud 9 spa check in desk on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Cloud 9 spa has an Italian upgrade on Carnival Firenze, with columns, soft sepia photos of marble statues and a separate relaxation room. The spa, run by OneWorld, has a full menu of massages, facials and body wraps, using Elemis products. The spa also has acupuncture, teeth whitening and medispa services. Prices are higher than what you’d find on land, but the spa runs specials during port days and embarkation day.

Cloud 9 salon on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Unusual for a Carnival ship, the salon is located separately from the spa, off the Atrium on Deck 5. The space, which handles hair, barbering, nails and waxing, has an Instagram-friendly “hello beautiful” greeting.

Carnival Firenze does not have Cloud 9 spa cabins and there is no thermal area onboard. Saunas for men and women (with a window view!) are available in the changing rooms.

Fitness and Gym on Carnival Firenze

The gym on Carnival Firenze is tucked behind the Cloud 9 spa. The space is small for the amount of people that it draws, especially on sea days, and you might have to wait for a treadmill or elliptical machine. A full range of weights are available and there are also mats, although you have to search a bit to find them.

Sports court on Carnival Firenze (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

There is an outdoor sports court that can be used for basketball, soccer and pickleball. We’re not exactly sure why the ship decided to put a smoking area right next to it, however.

There is a fitness track outlined on the ship, although it runs right through groups of sun loungers and is best used in the morning before people come out to bake. Four laps equal one mile.

Is Carnival Firenze Family Friendly?

It is an oddity of cruising that shorter sailings attract both more partiers and more families, with both co-existing, for the most part. Carnival Firenze has the family friendly programming and kids clubs that the other ships do, including the partnership with Dr. Seuss. The minimum age to sail on Carnival Firenze is six months.

Kids Club on Carnival Firenze: Camp Ocean

Camp Ocean has a good amount of real estate on Deck 11, located not far from the sports court and one deck below the mini golf area and arcade. There are outdoor play areas specifically blocked off for Camp Ocean, as well as a Dr. Seuss Bookville.

Programming for Camp Ocean is divided by ages. Penguins are ages 2 to 5, and they have their own zone for crafts, singing, dancing, book circles and other activities. Stingrays are ages 6 to 8, while Sharks are ages 9 to 11. Screen time and video games are part of Camp Ocean for these kids, as well as arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, sports and more.

After age 9, Carnival allows parents to give their children the ability to sign themselves in and out. Kids under 12 must wear wristbands with their muster station on them.

Camp Ocean is free, with Sea Day hours that go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. At that point, the Night Owls babysitting program goes into effect, with a fee, until 1 a.m. On port days, activities are offered from arrival until a Kids’ Only Lunch at noon, with activities resuming at 1 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Family programming, such as Build a Bear and other group activities, is also scheduled through Camp Ocean. The special Green Eggs and Ham breakfast is held once per cruise, and incurs a fee.

Babies and Toddlers on Carnival Firenze

Kids ages 6 months to two years are considered “Penguins.” Camp Ocean activities are only available to these children during certain posted hours; there is no nursery onboard Carnival Firenze. Kids under 2 are not allowed to be part of the Kids’ Only Lunch on port days. Night Owls babysitting is available for the youngest passengers, for an additional fee.

Tweens and Teens on Carnival Firenze

Carnival Firenze has two clubs onboard for young adults. Club O2 is for teens and Circle C is for tweens. Both are located on Deck 3, pretty far away from most of the action (and across from cabins, oddly). Programming for both groups include parties, scavenger hunts, sports activities and more.