Carnival Corp. announced in June 2024 that P&O Cruises Australia will be absorbed into Carnival Cruise Line from March 2025, with Pacific Encounter rebranded as Carnival Encounter — with all-new Carnival livery.

While there are likely to be tweaks here and there, mostly technology upgrades, the ship is largely expected to remain largely the same and very much geared towards the Australian cruise market.

Built by Fincantieri at the Monfalcone in Italy, Carnival Encounter was constructed in 2002, originally for Princess Cruises. The ship sailed as Star Princess until 2018 when it was transferred to P&O Cruises Australia and given a complete makeover. Today, this family-friendly ship boasts a waterpark, a handful of pools, several drinking, dinking, entertainment venues and a plush Elemis spa.

Deck Plans on Carnival Encounter Offers Fun, Relaxation & Multiple Dining & Entertainment Spaces

From the top down, the ship currently features The Lawn, Byron Beach Club, Edge Waterpark, the Sunset Bar and a sundeck area on the top decks (Decks 16 – 18). Deck 15 is Byron Beach Club, bathing areas, a big screen TV and the kids clubs.

Deck 14 features The Pantry, the ship's version of a traditional buffet, a family pool and the main pool. There is no deck number 13 onboard, and decks 8 – 12 are occupied by the ship's range of inside, outside, balcony and suite cabins.

Decks 4 – 7 are where passengers will find most restaurants, bars and inside entertainment venues, plus a dazzling atrium, casino and venues such as Black Circus and Dragon Lady (venue names and themes are subject to change as the branding shifts to Carnival Encounter).

Maiden Voyage on Carnival Encounter

Carnival Encounter's Maiden Voyage has not yet been announced.

Itineraries on Carnival Encounter

Carnival Encounter is currently based in Brisbane, Australia, while it continues to sail as Pacific Encounter. While we do not know the itineraries Carnival Cruise Line is planning for Carnival Encounter, the ship will remain in Australia.

Specs of Carnival Encounter

Unless Carnival Cruise Line makes any drastic changes, Carnival Encounter carries 2,600 passengers or up to 3,000, 1,100 crew, with a goss tonnage of 108,865.