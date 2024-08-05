"I can tell you that while walking though any area of the ship at peek times it was always noisy - the Open Atrium adds to that noise level.It's great walking the ship early morning before everyone is up - it's so quiet and peaceful...."Read More
Me and my husband traveled on the carnival cruise 12/19/2024 we stayed on the 4th fl.. The ship was very clean and kept up during our stay.The ship food could have been much better ,didn't have enough activities to do on the ship.The kids on the ship were running around using profanity we will be traveling Royal cruise next time. All staff was very nice. The ship did a wonderful job with the ...
I've cruised many times prior and this was the worst. We were looking forward to the nightly shows of which there was only one! Not much for entertainment at all. The food was awful. We paid $23 extra for steak and lobster tail and the lobster was so overcooked! Also got a steak in the main dining room another night and asked for medium and it was well done and could not eat. The "slop ...
We had a great time on Carnival Elation. Embarkation was quick and efficient. We had faster to the fun. We arrived at the port at 10:45 am and we were on board by 11:15 am. Every staff member that we encountered was friendly and helpful. The ship was well maintained and clean. We enjoyed all the different food options that were available. We felt like we received great value for our money spent. ...
My wife and I just returned from our recent Carnival Cruise Vacation from Jacksonville, Florida, to the Bahamas, on the Carnival Elation ship.
The first night we departed from Jacksonville the wind and seas were a bit rough. We understand this could be an issue and this was not the real problem. However, with this, the top hinge of the front service door between our balcony and the front ...
Staff is very friendly. Lady that change ashtrais in casino i think her name is Jamaica, she is awesome. Server Vladimir is great and special thanks to him. Srdjan one of casino supervisers is wonderful and We loved every moment of it. Abdul the young man taking care of smoking area is super friendly and always have a smile. Everyone loved him. Thank you Carnival for employing such a great group ...
This was my 7th carnival cruise and the worst by far. This ship, Carnival Elation was overcrowded, pool and waterworks staff were rude, and after an 80 minute wait to be seated in my time dining we gave up and ate at the buffet the rest of the cruise. One main elevator never worked, the deck was cracked in places and overall seating was threadbare. Don’t bother with the Dr Seuss breakfast. Food ...
This was the worst experience I have ever had with carnival and for the money I paid for this trip and traveling 7 hours to get on ship food was awful staff wasn't friendly at all wait over two hours to be served in dining room and the hub mess is not for everyone I go on cruise to get unplugged from electronics not use them had to continuously ask for towels and there was not the usual friendly ...
First cruise and everything was great ! Room, food, drinks, crew members and workers were very friendly and nice. Carl storm in the comedy was so funny ! Guys burgers and fries were really good as was the dining room, buffet. Deli sandwiches, pizza the room was really nice 2 port hole windows ! There is so much to do it's amazing !! Nice parking lot and close to the ship! We packed way too many ...
We booked this cruise about 3 weeks before departure data on a whim. This was our 11th Carnival Cruise and 14th overall. We are a late 50s / Early 60s couple. We knew that the Elation was a smaller older ship so our expectations were set as such. We actually prefer the smaller ships as we have no interest in rock climbing etc or hundreds of kids running around. The ship was clean and well ...
This cruise was horrible.
The staff in the MDR were slow, not courteous to the point of bring brunt. Not warm and welcoming. Maybe overworked? It took 45 minutes to get bread. Forget about food. We left and went to buffet which serves same food!!
On the buffet food was warm, or cold, never hot The lines were so slow. They upsell shots which I find tacky , and it is way too loud. Way too loud ...