  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Carnival Elation Photos

Cabins

Interior Cabin

41 photos

Junior Suite

41 photos

Grand Vista Suite

51 photos

Scenic Ocean-View Cabin

36 photos

Junior Suite (Obstructed View)

31 photos

Cabins - Member

112 photos

Restaurants And Bars

RedFrog Rum Bar

23 photos

Drama Bar

13 photos

BlueIguana Tequila Bar

24 photos

Guy's Burger Joint

38 photos

Atrium Bar

18 photos

Duke's Piano Bar

34 photos

Tiffany's Lido Restaurant

83 photos

Gatsby's Great Bar

27 photos

BlueIguana Cantina

39 photos

Inspiration Dining Room

26 photos

Imagination Dining Room

115 photos

Musical Cafe

27 photos

Pizza Pirate

6 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

59 photos

Activities And Events

Atrium

59 photos

Lido Deck Stage

12 photos

Deck Games & Activities

28 photos

Jekyll & Hyde Dance Club

45 photos

Mini-Golf

25 photos

Romeo & Juliet Lounge

49 photos

Casablanca Casino

44 photos

Cole Porter Aft Lounge

52 photos

Mikado Main Show Lounge

72 photos

Christmas Activities

21 photos

Punchliner Comedy Club

6 photos

Build-A-Bear Workshop at Sea

11 photos

Seuss at Sea

43 photos

Elation's Way Promenade

62 photos

Activities And Events - Member

38 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Carnival WaterWorks

30 photos

The Patio

3 photos

Main Pool

77 photos

Sun Decks

53 photos

Serenity

50 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

5 photos

Family

Camp Ocean

26 photos

Video Arcade

16 photos

Circle C

8 photos

Club O2

18 photos

Spa And Fitness

Beauty Salon

14 photos

Spa Carnival

34 photos

Fitness Center

44 photos

The Ship

Art Gallery

25 photos

Shops

37 photos

Ship Services

10 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

38 photos

Ship Exterior

21 photos

Internet Cafe

14 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

23 photos

Mark Twain Library

22 photos

The Ship - Member

106 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

71 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

75 photos

Find a Carnival Elation Cruise from $259

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map