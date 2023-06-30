For larger groups, connecting staterooms are available. However, for those in connecting rooms, the doors are not soundproof so the TV or loud conversations can be disturbing for the adjoining room. Carnival Elation Grand Suites are also a good pick for families – they can sleep up to 5 guests and feature seating areas and large balconies.

Carnival Elation Rooms Are Spacious by Industry Standards

Standard Carnival Elation room amenities include two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a king, closets, drawers and shelving for storage, a hair dryer, a mini-refrigerator and a safe. An ice bucket is provided, but passengers must request ice from their stateroom steward. Carnival Elation bathrooms are rather basic, featuring showers with plastic shower curtains, except in suites, which have shower/tub combos. Toiletries include shower gel and shampoo, as well as bar soap on the vanity.

Interior: Inside Carnival Elation cabins measure 185 square feet, and most can sleep up to five passengers. There's also a desk with chair and two closets. If maxed out with five passengers, these can feel cramped, but for two or three people, they are comfortable enough.

There are a select number of interior rooms with porthole windows that accommodate two guests, providing natural light and a glance at the ocean. These cabins can be found on decks 4 through 7 forward.

Also accommodating two passengers, the Interior Upper/Lower stateroom utilizes a twin bed and either a pull-down or sofa bed.

Ocean View: The Carnival Elation Ocean View staterooms also measure 185 square feet, and, like interior rooms, can sleep up to five passengers. A large picture window provides postcard-worthy views of the ocean and plenty of natural light. There are also two closets, a desk and chair.

The two Scenic Ocean View cabins available on Carnival Elation feature more space at 230 square feet, but also floor-to-ceiling windows. Both cabins can be found on Deck 14 forward. Accommodating up to two passengers, these staterooms usually have a table with two chairs and a nightstand.

Balcony: With 220 total square feet, the standard Carnival Elation balcony stateroom can sleep up to four and features a desk and chair, and two closets. In addition to a picture window that overlooks the balcony, the 35-square-foot balcony includes two chairs and a small table. To many, Carnival Elation’s best non-suite cabins are balcony staterooms in the midship section of Deck 5 (Main), as they’re the least affected by noise and ship motion.

For even more outdoor space, book an aft-view extended balcony stateroom, which features panoramic views from the back of Elation. Aft-View Extended Balcony cabins can be found on decks 6 and 7.

Carnival Elation Suites Offer Even More Space and Upgraded Amenities

The suites are the largest staterooms on Elation. All four types of suites share some common features. These include a variety of bed configurations, seating areas with love seats, coffee tables, desks with chairs, nightstands, closets and spacious balconies with chairs and tables. While Junior Suites have bathrooms with showers, the remaining suite types have bathrooms with bathtub/shower combinations.

Carnival Elation suite perks include priority check-in and debarkation; priority Main Dining Room time assignment; two large bottles of water; pillowtop mattresses, and bathrobes.

Junior Suite: Measuring between 247 and 255 total square feet, junior suites on Carnival Elation accommodate up to three guests and have a seating area with love seats, coffee table, desk with chairs, and nightstands. Balconies have chairs and a table and range between 27 and 53 square feet. Eight of the Junior Suites on Carnival Elation’s Deck 11 (Verandah) have obstructed views.

Extended Balcony Grand Suite: On Carnival Elation, Extended Balcony Grand Suites measure a total 445 square feet and accommodate up to five guests. There's a seating area with a sofa bed, two chairs and a coffee table, plus the 115-square-foot balcony with two chairs, two lounge chairs and a table. Despite being the largest cabins on Elation, Grand Suite perks are the same as those offered in any other suite category.

Grand Vista Suite: Located on Deck 14 (Grand), the two Carnival Elation Grand Vista Suites offer 410 square feet and sleep up to four. A seating area provides panoramic views through the floor-to-ceiling windows lining one side of the stateroom. A 62-square-foot balcony with two chairs and a table is located along the other outer wall.