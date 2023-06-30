Entertainment & Activities

Carnival Elation Theater and Shows

Encompassing two decks (8 and 9) at the front of the ship, The Mikado Lounge is home to one of Carnival's most popular entertainment options: Playlist Productions song and dance performances. It's also home to the Welcome Aboard Show, Seuss-a-Palooza: Story Time, and the fun Love and Marriage show. As such, it fills up fast as soon as the doors open. On the main floor, the majority of seating provides a good view of the stage, though seats in the far corners or back are partially blocked by columns between them and the stage. On the second floor, the seating is theater-style, with tiered rows but there are columns that can block sight lines, as well as sound and lighting booths on both sides of the aisle, which are both distracting and can block the view.

During our five-night cruise, three Playlist Productions shows were staged: "Heart of Soul," "Divas" and "Epic Rock." Although each show was featured just one night during the cruise, there were two show times for each so cruisers could catch a performance regardless of their dining time. Some featured more elaborate choreography, sets and costume changes than others, but as a whole they were entertaining. Passengers always seemed to be loving the performances, singing along when they recognized favorite tunes.

Carnival Elation Daily Activities

A variety of games, seminars, karaoke and other entertainment take place around the ship throughout the day. One look at the Fun Times schedule of events, and you'll find there is too much to do on just one cruise. These include health seminars, art classes, Yahtzee sessions led by the entertainment staff, trivia, master mixologist competitions and more.

Many of the activities occur on the Carnival Elation Lido Deck near the swimming pool. These include the beanbag toss, ice carving and the Miss Carnival Elation contest.

Nightlife on Carnival Elation

Even after a full day of action, passengers can keep going for hours after the sun sets. Live music is available around the ship, including in the atrium, at the Drama Bar, in the Romeo & Juliet Lounge, and in Duke's Piano Bar. The Carnival Elation atrium also plays hosts to trivia several nights during the cruise.

While somewhat busy during the day, the Carnival Elation casino really kicks into high gear in the evening. Passengers enjoy games of chance at the card tables and slot machines. The casino also hosts a number of tournaments and competitions, such as the Three Card Prime Showdown, Scratch & Win, Spin & Win and a blackjack tournament.

Carnival Elation Bars and Lounges

Atrium Bar (Deck 7): This small bar in the center of the Carnival Elation atrium is a favorite spot to grab a drink. There's not much seating at the bar, but there are seating areas nearby. Drinks range from beer and wine to frozen cocktails. Lines at the bar tend to pick up before dinner as passengers mill about.

Duke's Piano Bar (Deck 8): As the name implies, a piano is the focal point of this bar, with seating all around. The decor is New York City-inspired, complete with a giant Statue of Liberty head, skyscraper cutouts on the walls and what appears to be the George Washington Bridge. Passengers can enjoy their favorite drink as they listen to live music late into the night.

Limelight Lounge (Deck 9): Reminiscent of a 1970s lounge, the Limelight Lounge is another busy gathering place in the evening. On most nights of our cruise, the club hosted family- and adult-oriented comedy shows as part of the Punchliner Comedy Club. When comedy is not center stage, the club hosts movies, karaoke and an adult game night known as Carnival Quest.

Drama Bar (Deck 9): Located along the promenade, this is a good spot to grab a drink in the evening and enjoy some people-watching. You'll find all the standards on the bar's menu.

Romeo & Juliet Lounge (Deck 9): The Carnival Elation nightclub offers an interesting mix of tables with chairs and booth seating situated under arched "porticos." The dance floor, located in the middle of the lounge and lined on one side by a bar with stools, is smallish.

Alchemy Bar (Deck 9): A more low-key area, this bar features lots of tables and chairs where passengers can enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail (the Inspiration main dining room is right downstairs) or pre-Comedy show drink.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar (Deck 10): Added during a 2017 refurb, this Mexican-themed bar is a festive place to enjoy a tequila-based beverage. The wood counters are accented with colorful Mexican tile and include a row of barstools. Drink selections include margaritas, Mexican beer and tequila. Thanks to its poolside location, BlueIguana Tequila Bar is popular all day long.

RedFrog Rum Bar (Deck 10): Boasting a "quintessential Caribbean vacation vibe," this poolside bar includes the main bar as well as two "satellite" bars, all with barstools. The rum-inspired menu includes Red's Rum Treasure, mojitos, daiquiris and beer, including Carnival's own private brew, ThirstyFrog Red. Like its counterpart across the deck, RedFrog Rum Bar stays busy all day and night.

Lido Aft Bar (Deck 10): Located at the back of Tiffany's Restaurant, this small bar serves up beer, wine, frozen cocktails and soft drinks to those dining at the buffet. It also is popular with adults lounging on the Carnival Elation Serenity Deck one deck down.

Those planning on enjoying a few drinks during their sailing should consider purchasing “Cheers!”, the only Carnival Elation drink package that covers alcoholic drinks. It includes all spirits (including cocktails), beer and wine by the glass, plus non-alcoholic beverages such as sodas, specialty coffee, energy drinks, bottled water, and hot tea. There is only one other drink package available: Bottomless Bubbles, which includes juices and sodas only.