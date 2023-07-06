Room amenities include safes, telephones (for room-to-room, guest service and cabin attendant calls), bathrobes, and flat-screen televisions with limited programming. You can check your shipboard account from the TV, plus view port excursion options and other ship activities. There is a handful of news channels plus a movie channel. Some suites have hair dryers, but most rooms do not. Plan to bring one along, as well as a power strip due to lack of outlets.

Bathrooms are only large enough for one person at a time and the showers sport clingy curtains rather than doors. Storage is limited to one shelf for toiletries; Carnival provides bar soap for hand and face washing, along with shampoo and body wash dispensers in the shower.

There are 24 accessible cabins onboard. Additionally, 109 cabins are adjoining making it possible for families to stay together and yet spread out.

Interior: Interior cabins are the lowest-priced room category on Carnival Ecstasy; they are a comfortable 185 square feet. Room configurations might include two twins (or twins combined into a king), or a twin with a sofa bed or a pull-down bed. Interior cabins come with two nightstands, a vanity and stool, a shelf and sitting chair; they can sleep up to four people depending on configuration.

Oceanview: These 185-square-foot cabins are the same as the interior rooms, but feature either two portholes (both 17-inch diameter) or one window (4 by 4 feet). Ocean-view cabins can sleep up to five people depending on configuration.

Balcony: Balcony cabins are also 185 square feet and have the same amenities as their interior and ocean-view counterparts, but they feature a 35-square-foot balcony, which includes two mesh chairs along with a small table. Extended balcony cabins feature a 55-square-foot veranda. Balcony cabins can sleep up to four people depending on configuration.

Junior Suites: A little roomier at 220 square feet, Junior Suites come with 30-square-foot balconies and 4-by-4-foot windows. There is a couch and table (coffee table size) as well a vanity and a mini-fridge. Junior Suites can hold up to three passengers.

Suites: Measuring 330 square feet, the ship's Grand Suites also have extra-large balconies (70 or 115 square feet) and windows (5.5 by 4 feet). Rooms have a couch, comfy armchair, coffee table and mini-fridge in addition to expanded bathrooms that have a tub, which is especially good for anyone traveling with children. Suites also have hair dryers. Passengers staying in suites receive VIP check-in. Suites can hold up to five people.