Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The Blue Sapphire Lounge is the main stage for Playlist Productions, Carnival's fast-paced musicals featuring tunes and musical icons that will resonate with the entire audience. The beautiful, two-tier venue holds just a tad over 850 people so come early for the best seating at one of the two nightly performances. "Latin Nights," "Motor City" and "The Brits!" are the Playlist shows currently headlining on Ecstasy and are all equally entertaining. Yes, it's an older ship that doesn't boast lots of flashy effects, but the shows are still hopping and full of energy.

The theater also plays host to other entertainment as well. Passenger favorites like Hasbro: The Game Show (where games like Connect Four are brought to life) and the Love & Marriage Show, as well as shore excursion and disembarkation talks are also held in the venue.

Daily Fun

A day on Ecstasy offers a myriad fun activities. From trivia to bingo, sports tournaments and the ever-popular hairy chest competition, you'll find something to entertain everyone in your party. Families might want to check out Seuss at Sea featuring the once-per-cruise Seuss-a-palooza Parade and Storytime, which includes an onstage and interactive reading of a classic Dr. Seuss book.

At Night

There are many areas aboard lively Carnival Ecstasy to enjoy the evening dancing, singing karaoke, listening to tunes or joining in a fun mega deck party. With plenty of music going until the wee hours of the morning, there's no shortage of lounges to find the party atmosphere you enjoy most.

If the casino is your jam, head to Deck 9 for slots and table games at Crystal Palace Casino. Keep an eye on FunTimes for casino tournament information.

Carnival Ecstasy Bars and Lounges

Atrium Bar (Deck 7): Modern and convenient, the Atrium Bar is right in the middle of all the fun where you'll find nightly music and dancing. There is seating at the bar in addition to the surrounding area.

Neon Piano Bar (Deck 8): A fabulous and fun venue with a large, curved piano as the centerpiece. The pianist takes requests from the crowd and passengers enjoy singing along.

Alchemy Bar (Deck 9): Added during a 2017 refurbishment, Alchemy Bar is a "pharmacy" themed lounge with mixologists working with passengers to "prescribe" the perfect concoction, made from different elixirs (rum, vodka, etc.) and creative ingredients.

Chinatown Lounge (Deck 9): Asian-inspired furnishings and decor, including paper lanterns, set this lounge apart from the rest and creates an inviting atmosphere for fun evenings.

Metropolis Bar (Deck 9): Often referred to as the Casino Bar, Metropolis is located right outside of the Crystal Palace Casino. Reward yourself after a big win in the casino with a top shelf drink and listen to nearby music. Keep in mind that both the casino and part of this bar allow smoking.

Starlight Lounge (Deck 9): Home to The Punchliner Comedy Club, this is the place to laugh out loud and enjoy a drink. Catch a PG-rated show earlier in the evening, but as the night goes on the shows become R-rated and strictly for adults.

Stripes Nightclub (Deck 9): A popular dance club, Stripes is the happening spot for late nights. Opening at 10:30 p.m. and going until the wee hours of the morning, Stripes offers varied music ranging from '70s and '80s to Latin-inspired tunes and nightclub hits hosted by a DJ.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar (Deck 10): BlueIguana Tequila Bar is a Mexican-themed poolside bar with several brands of tequila and several different Mexican brews. Relax with a frozen concoction, cocktail or margarita by the glass or pitcher. If you're brave enough, try a spicy Mexican beer cocktail -- Blue's Corona Extra Michelada -- made with fresh lime juice, Worcestershire, Tabasco and Corona Extra served in a salt-rimmed glass.

RedFrog Rum Bar (Deck 10): Another poolside hit, the RedFrog Rum Bar is a Caribbean-inspired hangout with rum-based drinks available by the glass or pitcher. With an island vibe, this popular bar also features Carnival's signature private-label draft beer, ThirstyFrog Red.

Pour Your Own Beer Station (Deck 10): Swipe your Sail & Sign card and be your own bartender. The Beer Station offers the line's in-house brew --ThirstyFrog Red -- plus other passenger favorites like Bud Light and Miller Lite at a walk-up dispenser with usually not much of a line.

Carnival Ecstasy Outside Recreation

Pools

The Lido Deck (10), midship is where you will find the one and only pool on Carnival Ecstasy. Surrounded by loungers, its flanked by Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and RedFrog Rum Bar, making it a busy spot throughout the day. There's always an event or some sort of live music happening here and the vibe is happy and relaxed. It can be difficult to find a poolside lounger if you are a late riser, except on port days.

Recreation

Carnival Ecstasy has a WaterWorks play area on Deck 11 that includes a water slide suitable for all ages in addition to a couple of kiddie slides. You can also try your hand at the nine-hole mini-golf course on Deck 14 or take on some friendly competition in the Arcade on Deck 9.

Sun Decks

Besides the pool deck, you can find extra loungers -- and a nice breeze -- on Deck 11 under the iconic Carnival whale tail. There is also a nice space on Deck 10: the Serenity adults-only retreat, which has two hot tubs, loungers, umbrellas and a shady area. Serenity is only steps away from the Lido Restaurant, so never far from snacks and meals.

Carnival Ecstasy Services

You'll find Ecstasy's guest services desk on Deck 7, along with a shore excursions desk for anyone who needs more information about what to do in port. There's also an Art Gallery on Deck 7 and a Deck 9 Pixels Photo Gallery, where you'll find copies of all the pictures the photographers have been taking of you all cruise long. The shops on Decks 8 and 9 offer up official Carnival merchandise (shirts, hats, coffee mugs and the like), as well as jewelry, liquor and bargain accessories. You'll find a variety of candies at the sweetest spot onboard -- Cherry on Top.

Rainy days are a great time to check out indoor spots like the Explorer's Club Library, where passengers can engage in intense card or board games or grab a book from the collection. Located on Deck 8, the library is decorated with dark, rich woods, deep hues of blue and displays a beautiful globe.

Wi-Fi is available throughout the ship and Carnival offers several internet plans to meet the needs of all passengers, from a basic social media package (from $4 per day) that provides access to the most popular social websites and platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook Messenger and more. The Value Wi-Fi Plan starts at $10.25 per day and allows you to surf the internet, email and more. The Premium Wi-Fi Plan starts at $14.88 per day and is the fastest connection available. With this plan passengers can email, Skype and more, but FaceTime, and music and video streaming are not supported. All packages must be purchased for the full sailing and you can save up to 15 percent by booking a plan prior to sailing rather than onboard.

Coin-operated, self-service laundry facilities are located on two decks: 6 (across from cabin U154) and 7 (across from cabin E6). Bring your own detergent or purchase from vending machines. There are also irons and ironing boards located in these areas for passenger use.