Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

One of the best cruises I've ever been on. -Crew service is the best I've ever experienced on a cruise especially the bar tenders and waiters. I think the cruise had lower occupancy than normal which would make sense especially for the time of year. We never had to wait at all for the MDR we had my time and as soon as we checked in they had a table ready for us. The longest we waited was ...