Crab sculpture.
Photo Credit: CruisingGalOver60
Bird Sanctuary in Costa Maya.
Photo Credit: CruisingGalOver60
Enjoying the Lido deck
Photo Credit: CruisingGalOver60
Cozumel Miniature of Ship
Photo Credit: CruisingGalOver60
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1,977 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Disappointment
"We had enjoyed Carnival in the past as well but this cruise was the worst one that we've ever been on.During embarkation we were waiting in line, during our appointment time, to check in, but hundreds of platinum guests continued to be ushered past us while we stood still in our line, which continued to get longer...."Read More
Glad2Be avatar

Glad2Be

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Worst cruise ever

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
zarbycat
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From pre cruise calls to Carnival to the end of cruise was a horrible experience. From being run over by crew members trying to replenish items for buffet to perching carts through crowded areas and banging to cruisers. Food was mediocre. When in main dining room with steaks tough enough to patch a tire or pot hole. Booking dining was easy but hard getting seated at times and having peer service ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Fun fun fun

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
JakeCruises_
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

One of the best cruises I've ever been on. -Crew service is the best I've ever experienced on a cruise especially the bar tenders and waiters. I think the cruise had lower occupancy than normal which would make sense especially for the time of year. We never had to wait at all for the MDR we had my time and as soon as we checked in they had a table ready for us. The longest we waited was ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Was not a good experience. 2 stars!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
IceIce
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Our first cruise was on royal, therefore that is what we have to compare carnival to. The room was nice. We did get a balcony. The food experience was not good. Nothing stuck out as great on our scheduled dinner. The buffet was separated into two areas. They seem to always be closed. There was not a lot of good activity’s on the ship. Pretty much all there was as far as entertainment is watch ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

STAY AWAY FROM DREAM

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
Mckenzie hornyak
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Booked directly through carnival on the phone so if something happened with our airplane or we were late because of the plane, carnival would get us where we needed to go. We got to the airport in Galveston and got told we didn't have shuttle passes. So they charged us $118 for the 2 of us to go to the ship. We booked an excursion that said 7 colors of water with unlimited food and drinks with ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Pretty uneventful

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
Michaelraywiegman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Food very bland. Service outstanding. Not happy!!! I had a drink package, but had to buy drinks on my first day. Ship in pretty good shape for as old as it is. Lost $6,500.00 i the casino, but easy come easy go. I didn't have a problem with it. Slots don't pay well, but the dealers attitudes were way above other casino's i go to. If you wanted a drink there was never a line, I think the longest I ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Carnival Dream not the same anymore

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
Ed Fundillo
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Customer service as always excellent but the cruise is old needs to be refurbished again, you can see the water damage in the bathroom and our shower keep getting clog, te carpet in the room has damage and the small sofa has stains on it, the balcony furniture look damage also the whole area from floor to walls, the food was ok over crowded in the buffet areas, also the burgers and pizza line was ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with children

Best Cruise Ever! Yay, Carnival!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
CruisingGalOver60
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I recently cruised with Carnival on the Dream out of Galveston to the Western Caribbean. Our room with a deck was the perfect size for us and had everything we needed. Lots of closet space and drawers in the main cabin, a safe for our valuables and a nice-sized refrigerator. The bed was very comfortable for the two of us and we slept like logs. I was pleased to see multiple shelves ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

The good and the bad

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
younganrestless
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The good: Captain did outstanding job of keeping us away from the hurricane. Getting On and off was EZ MDR food was very good Service was very good Intertainment was good Guys burgers were good as always Lots of parking within walking distance to the ship The Bad: Bacon was rationed Private Island beach was very crowed Using the Carnival APP ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Cruise Too old

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
Teddy Green
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Room is dirty and old , many dust on the desk . Hair Dryer is too old and too small , didn’t work well. I found other people’s hairs on the towel and pillows. Sofa has stains. Very few food varieties, especially fruits almost same everyday, and breakfast is so boring, dinning room menu is boring too. Other room made a lot of noise at night , especially every during 2-4 am, they made ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

Is it just the Carnival Dream that’s bad?

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Dream

User Avatar
DaveinTexas
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We just got back from the 8 Days Eastern Caribbean Carnival Cruise from Galveston Texas on the Carnival Dream. My question is, is it just the Carnival Dream that’s bad, or are all Carnival Cruises going this way? For background: My wife and I aren’t professional cruisers. But we’ve done six cruises together split between Carnival and Royal Caribbean. On this cruise we took our four kids ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with children

