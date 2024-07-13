"We had enjoyed Carnival in the past as well but this cruise was the worst one that we've ever been on.During embarkation we were waiting in line, during our appointment time, to check in, but hundreds of platinum guests continued to be ushered past us while we stood still in our line, which continued to get longer...."Read More
From pre cruise calls to Carnival to the end of cruise was a horrible experience. From being run over by crew members trying to replenish items for buffet to perching carts through crowded areas and banging to cruisers. Food was mediocre. When in main dining room with steaks tough enough to patch a tire or pot hole. Booking dining was easy but hard getting seated at times and having peer service ...
One of the best cruises I've ever been on.
-Crew service is the best I've ever experienced on a cruise especially the bar tenders and waiters. I think the cruise had lower occupancy than normal which would make sense especially for the time of year. We never had to wait at all for the MDR we had my time and as soon as we checked in they had a table ready for us. The longest we waited was ...
Our first cruise was on royal, therefore that is what we have to compare carnival to. The room was nice. We did get a balcony. The food experience was not good. Nothing stuck out as great on our scheduled dinner. The buffet was separated into two areas. They seem to always be closed. There was not a lot of good activity’s on the ship. Pretty much all there was as far as entertainment is watch ...
Booked directly through carnival on the phone so if something happened with our airplane or we were late because of the plane, carnival would get us where we needed to go. We got to the airport in Galveston and got told we didn't have shuttle passes. So they charged us $118 for the 2 of us to go to the ship. We booked an excursion that said 7 colors of water with unlimited food and drinks with ...
Food very bland. Service outstanding. Not happy!!! I had a drink package, but had to buy drinks on my first day. Ship in pretty good shape for as old as it is. Lost $6,500.00 i the casino, but easy come easy go. I didn't have a problem with it. Slots don't pay well, but the dealers attitudes were way above other casino's i go to. If you wanted a drink there was never a line, I think the longest I ...
Customer service as always excellent but the cruise is old needs to be refurbished again, you can see the water damage in the bathroom and our shower keep getting clog, te carpet in the room has damage and the small sofa has stains on it, the balcony furniture look damage also the whole area from floor to walls, the food was ok over crowded in the buffet areas, also the burgers and pizza line was ...
My husband and I recently cruised with Carnival on the Dream out of Galveston to the Western Caribbean. Our room with a deck was the perfect size for us and had everything we needed. Lots of closet space and drawers in the main cabin, a safe for our valuables and a nice-sized refrigerator. The bed was very comfortable for the two of us and we slept like logs. I was pleased to see multiple shelves ...
The good:
Captain did outstanding job of keeping us away from the hurricane.
Getting On and off was EZ
MDR food was very good
Service was very good
Intertainment was good
Guys burgers were good as always
Lots of parking within walking distance to the ship
The Bad:
Bacon was rationed
Private Island beach was very crowed
Using the Carnival APP ...
Room is dirty and old , many dust on the desk . Hair Dryer is too old and too small , didn’t work well.
I found other people’s hairs on the towel and pillows. Sofa has stains.
Very few food varieties, especially fruits almost same everyday, and breakfast is so boring, dinning room menu is boring too.
Other room made a lot of noise at night , especially every during 2-4 am, they made ...
We just got back from the 8 Days Eastern Caribbean Carnival Cruise from Galveston Texas on the Carnival Dream.
My question is, is it just the Carnival Dream that’s bad, or are all Carnival Cruises going this way?
For background: My wife and I aren’t professional cruisers. But we’ve done six cruises together split between Carnival and Royal Caribbean. On this cruise we took our four kids ...