There is enough standard (non-suite) cabin storage space to accommodate three adults. Each room has a desk/vanity with three drawers and a stool, and all but suites have three side-by-side closets, with two hanging sections and one with shelving. In suites, there are two larger-sized closets, as well as a walk-in dressing room with storage space. You'll also find two hooks on the wall for hanging jackets, sweatshirts or baseball caps. Ocean-view and higher-category rooms also have a coffee table and sofa; suites have an extra dresser for more drawer space. Two bedside tables with reading lamps have a small cabinet below.

Most cabins have twin beds, which can be combined to form a European king (slightly smaller than a U.S. king-sized bed). A handful of rooms have a single twin, with a pulldown bunk bed. There are also a handful of connecting cabins in a variety of categories. Bear in mind: The connecting cabins do not have noise insulation, so be prepared to hear everything your neighbors are doing. (Another noise complaint is the flushing toilets, which are noticeably loud and can be heard from cabins next door, above and below you. You do get used to it after a while.)

Amenities include empty mini-fridges, flat-screen TVs and safes. All rooms also have hair dryers, but they're weak and are attached to the top drawer of your desk with an accordion cord. On the TV, you'll find two free daily movies (one family-friendly, one adult), basic network and cable news channels, information about shore excursions and onboard shopping, a live feed of Dreams' Lido Deck and a map of the ship's current location. The on-demand menu also lets you purchase pay-per-view movies, buy shore excursions or look up your onboard balance.

Bathrooms are comfortably sized for one person and have plenty of shelf space by the sink for everyone's toiletries. Not so in the shower, where one small shelf is barely enough space for one person's personal supplies.

Carnival provides wrapped bar soaps, as well as a wall dispenser in the shower with generic shampoo and shower gel. Except in the suites and deluxe ocean-view cabins, which have tubs with glass doors, all showers feature shower curtains, but we didn't find them to be too clingy. Ours was a bit too short, however, and if we didn't carefully position it before our shower, we ended up with a soppy floor mat.

You'll ease right into your home away from home, as long as you don't mind quirks like outdated decor -- some of which has subtle signs of wear -- and a lack of outlet space. Interior, ocean-view and balcony cabins have only two U.S. outlets and two European outlets: a 110V U.S. outlet and European 220V outlet by the desk and a 115-volt U.S. outlet and 230-volt European outlet hidden in the upper corner of the bathroom; there are no outlets next to the bed. Higher-category rooms have an additional pair of outlets next to a second vanity. (Tip: Pack a power strip if you have multiple devices to charge. If you forget, your cabin steward might have one you can borrow.)

In terms of the decor, the general color scheme is burnt-orange, burgundy and brown with light woods, while Art Deco touches abound throughout. All balconies (even suites) have two plastic chairs and a small cocktail table; suites include one additional plastic lounge chair.

Rooms fall into one of five basic room types (or categories), which are further subdivided by location, view and size (either of room or of balcony). Most sleep three to four, while some deluxe ocean-view cabins sleep up to five. Accessible cabins are available in several cabin categories.

Interior: Carnival Dream's inside rooms are each 185 square feet. While most have two twin beds, some have a single twin and a pulldown bed, or two twins and a pulldown bed for a third occupant.

Ocean-view: Most Ocean View cabins (185 to 230 square feet) feature 4-by-3-foot windows (either with full or obstructed view), though a handful have a porthole instead.

Deluxe outside cabins are slightly larger (230 square feet) and can sleep up to five. They double as the ship's "family" cabins and have the two twins that convert to king, two pulldown beds and a sofa that converts to a twin. (The two regular twins cannot convert into a larger bed if both pulldown beds are down, as this would block ladder access to one of the bunks.) The cabins are also the only ones to have two bathrooms -- one with sink, toilet and shower, and one with a tub/shower combo and sink.

Balcony: The 817 Balcony cabins are 185 square feet and have balconies of 35 to 75 square feet. Balcony rooms come in a variety of configurations, sleeping two to four people. Cove balconies, which are located only on Deck 2, have 45-square-foot balconies located beneath the lifeboats, so other passengers can't look down onto them, creating a more private balcony experience. The balconies are the closest you can get to the water and, as a result, can get wet when the waves are high.

Premium "vista" balcony cabins are located in aft corners and boast larger wraparound balconies, while aft-extended-view balconies are located at the back of the ship and also feature larger balconies, though not wraparound.

Junior Suite: Falling in between balcony cabins and suites are the two junior suites, which feature 275 square feet of inside space and 35-square-foot balconies with two patio chairs and a small table. (Both Junior Suites have balconies with obstructed views.) Junior suites have two twin beds that convert to a king and a sofa bed that converts to a twin. An additional armchair offers more seating. A full bathroom features a shower/tub combo and double sinks. Storage includes two large closets and a walk-in dressing area with vanity table and chair. Passengers in junior suites receive priority check-in during embarkation.

Suite: There are two types of suites available on Carnival Dream -- Ocean Suites (275 square feet with a 65-square-foot balcony) and Grand Suites (345 square feet with an 85-square-foot balcony). All suite passengers receive VIP check-in, priority embarkation and a deluxe bathroom featuring double sinks and a whirlpool tub/shower combo with a glass door. Both have a large dresser, two large closets and a walk-in dressing room with vanity table and chair. Each Ocean Suite has a sofa bed that converts into a twin, while each Grand Suite has a sofa bed that converts into a queen.

The largest cabin on the ship is a wheelchair-accessible Ocean Suite, with more than 400 square feet of inside space and a 110-square-foot balcony.

Cloud 9 Spa Cabin: A handful of spa cabins, available in several room categories, are located on Decks 11 and 12, with easy access to the Cloud 9 Spa. They have the same furnishings as standard ocean-view and balcony rooms, but feature Asian-inspired paintings. Perks included with a Cloud 9 Spa cabin are: priority check-in; upgraded towels; Elemis-branded shampoo, conditioner, lotion and soap; priority access to spa appointments; two free fitness classes per person; and free entry to Dream's thermal suite and thalassotherapy pool.