Review for a Bahamas Cruise on Carnival Conquest

The cruise was amazing for my first time. All staff always was awesome and was very hospitable. They all had a smile on their faces everyday and made me feel welcomed. When I walked in my room it was spotless except a few things. There were a few issues in my room. My air stopped working, and we had to have someone come in and fix it. Although they fixed it pretty fast the rooms are too cramped ...