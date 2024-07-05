"Getting on and off the cruise was smooth however when you go to leave & if you do NOT have a passport be prepared to wait in a line for up to an HOUR to get your ID & birth certificate checked while the passport people can just go on right through.This was a small cruise line but the amount of people it held wherever you walked to/ went it was packed constantly- waiting in lines which I knew I would be doing but not to the point where half the cruise you’re just in a line constantly...."Read More
I cruised the Conquest for my sister’s birthday - I’ve cruised Carnival Liberty once in 2023 and assumed this ship would be a similar experience. Boy was I wrong. The ship is rusty, dirty, I’m thinking some of the room decor dates back to the 90’s. It was definitely a party ship experience, which I assumed may not be the case for a M-F cruise. The internet only worked sometimes, power went out at ...
Our cabin Steward Ahmed was absolutely amazing. He took extra care and called each of us by name each time seeing us. He cleaned up after our kiddo after she got sick in the bathroom. Kuddos. Plus, we absolutely loved our towel animals.
Gabby doing the Veterans show was the highlight of our cruise, as my husband and I, are both Veterans.
She had me in tears and proud to be a ...
This was the most disappointing cruise I have had with Carnival. This is my 5th cruise with them. Let's talk about my cruise. Everywhere smelled like Marijuana. The food was always cold and stale. The selection was minimal. There was no entertainment whatsoever. My 8th floor cabin was under the Lido deck, I didn't do my homework. Didn't sleep for 4 days because of the stomping and noise. I guess ...
I rather enjoyed my experience on the Conquest. I would especially like to thank Danni, Elizabeth and Stephon. Please excuse me if i misspelled someone's name. If you drink, I would recommend the drink package because you will easily spend that on drinks and more.
While this is one of Carnivals older ships, I rather enjoyed the decor. Most of all, I enjoyed the activities and ...
The overall cruise was nice. I enjoyed myself. However, they get 3 stars because guest services is TERRIBLE! I'm not sure why any of them have jobs. They don't know anything & they act like they don't understand anything! So if you are cruising on this cruise ship ( CONQUEST) I suggest you do your due diligence from top to bottom & then some so you don't end up having to call them for anything. ...
The food was fantastic. We had recently been on a Royal Caribbean cruise with almost the exact itinerary as this one and the food was sub par so this was a welcome treat! The Conquest is an older ship with enough activities to keep you busy on a short cruise but nothing fancy. The inside cabin was adequate with great housekeeping staff, comfortable beds, clean linens and high standards. The ...
This was a family vacation and my Mother n Law first cruise. If I can give a negative zero , they will be my score for this ship. The beds were small, room were nasty, miscommunication, they continued to add Unnecessary charges to my account, the food was disgusted, I can go on and on about this cruise. Had the chance of meeting other pictures they felt the same way. I didn't meant that it was ...
The cruise was amazing for my first time. All staff always was awesome and was very hospitable. They all had a smile on their faces everyday and made me feel welcomed. When I walked in my room it was spotless except a few things. There were a few issues in my room. My air stopped working, and we had to have someone come in and fix it. Although they fixed it pretty fast the rooms are too cramped ...
I just want to say From the beginning to the end it was AWESOME!
What I was looking forward to was the food and it was off the hook! Breakfast, lunch and dinner was really good! Enjoyed the ice cream as well, tons of ice cream! My favorite flavor was chocolate. I definitely filled my belly!
Our cabins were pretty clean and the service was great! When we went for dinner, the head waiter, ...
I have been on 4 or 5 carnival cruises and enjoyed those experiences. This was my first time on the conquest, and the first cruise that my daughter, her partner (who is in a wheelchair) and my grandson (who is deaf and has special needs) have ever been on. Other than the rooms, hallways, bathrooms and doorways being wide enough for a wheelchair, there is no handicap assistance, compassion or ...