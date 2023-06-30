Room colors are muted with light-colored walls, golden wood furnishings and red or blue carpets. Cabins are fairly spacious with plenty of drawer and closet space for two to three adults, even in the smallest rooms. All have twin beds, which can be pushed together to form European kings. Two bedside tables have small reading lamps on top and storage space below. Most cabins sleep three to four, with either a pullout sofa or pulldown bunks.

Each room comes with a desk/vanity with several drawers, some shelf space and either a stool or chair. Oceanview cabins and higher-category rooms also have sofas and coffee tables. By the desk are each room's only 110V and 220V outlets. (Bring an outlet expander if you've got more than one item to plug in.)

All cabins also have at least three side-by-side closets, with two hanging sections and one with shelving. Hangers are available, though limited in number; just ask your room steward for more. You'll also find two hooks on the wall for hanging jackets or sweatshirts.

In-cabin amenities in all rooms include bathrobes, mini-bars, flat-screen TVs, hair dryers and safes.

Bathrooms are comfortably sized and have plenty of shelf space by the sink for all your toiletries. Wrapped bar soaps are there for you to use. You'll find no shelf space (other than a tiny soap dish) inside the showers, but you will find the dreaded shower curtains that stick to you if you accidentally brush up against them. Inside the shower are two dispensers -- one with shampoo and another with shower gel.

On the TV, you'll find live feeds of the ship's pool deck, as well as exterior images from the on-ship cameras, a map of the ship's current location, shore excursion videos, pay-per-view movies and free daily movies, as well as channels that include ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, the Cartoon Network and others.

Carnival Conquest has no family-specific cabins, but it does offer several connecting cabins in a variety of categories. Accessible cabins are offered in all cabin categories.

Interior: Inside cabins (185 square feet) each come with a small, circular table and a stool to sit on while at the desk/vanity. Some interior rooms also have Pullman beds.

Ocean-view: Most ocean-view rooms feature portholes, rectangular windows or obstructed views (usually by one of the lifeboats) and are 185 to 230 square feet. Grand ocean-views are much larger at 320 square feet and boast slanted floor-to-ceiling windows.

Balcony: Most balcony cabins are 185 to 195 square feet with 35-square-foot balconies, though aft balcony rooms are 185 square feet with 60-square-foot balconies, and premium large or wraparound balcony rooms are 185 square feet with 75-square-foot balconies. Balconies in these rooms each come with two patio chairs and a small drinks table.

Junior Suite: Junior suites are 275 square feet and have 50-square-foot balconies. Bathrooms feature a shower and either a whirlpool or tub and double sinks. A walk-in dressing area with vanity table affords more storage space. Passengers in junior suites receive priority check-in during embarkation.

Suite: The three types of suites available on Carnival Conquest are Ocean Suites, Grand Suites and Captain's Suites. Suite passengers receive VIP check-in, priority embarkation and debarkation, and a deluxe bathroom featuring a shower, whirlpool tub and double sinks (and no clingy shower curtains).

Ocean Suites are 320 total square feet (560 for accessible Ocean Suites), with 275 square feet of inside space and a 65-square-foot balcony. They can comfortably sleep three to four. Rooms that sleep three each have a single sofa bed, while others have double convertible sofa bed. There is no separation between the main bed area and the sitting area, though there is a walk-in dressing area with vanity table and chair. The balcony has three or four chairs, depending on the room's capacity.

Grand Suites are 430 total square feet apiece, with 345 square feet of interior space and an 85-square-foot balcony. There is no real difference between Grand and Ocean suites, besides their size.

Captain's Suites are the largest rooms on the ship. They're 806 total square feet (548 interior with 258-square-foot balcony) and can sleep up to five adults. Each suite has a separate bedroom and living area. The bedroom has two twin beds that can convert to a European king, as well as a large closet, flat-screen TV, full bath with shower and whirlpool tub, and a picture window. The living room has a double sofa bed and a lower Pullman bed, along with a sofa, armchairs, flat-screen TV and coffee table. There is a bathroom with shower off the living room. The entrance to the balcony is from the living room.