Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

This was me and my families first cruise ever. We had a great time! The destinations were awesome! Would definitely recommend 100%. We went to Nassau and did some shopping along with the beach. The laundry was perfect. It was nice and blue and clear next we went to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The people there were very welcoming and nice. We did some shopping and we went to the pool with ...