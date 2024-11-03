Watched a screening of Surpassing Sight on the 2nd day at sea
Photo Credit: Kulturetat
This was at Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. It was very tropical and my favorite stop.
Photo Credit: Frank the Bank
White Party aboard Carnival Celebration!
Photo Credit: AatMeret
Grabbing a meal before we get off the ship for a fun beach day
Photo Credit: Party girl 23
Featured Review
Fun time but some caveats
"In addition, because it was the only option, the pizza lineup after 10 was always crazy.It really was a great cruise but I do feel like there was room for improvement...."Read More
Tdaize72 avatar

Tdaize72

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Cruising as an amputee

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
NurseTM
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm a frequent cruiser, I have been cruising since 2002 I have been on a few ships including Carnival Celebration, last travel date 03/11/24 to 10/11/24 This was my first time travelling as a new amputee (right below knee amputee) since June 2023 I booked a balcony accessible cabin As amputee I found the room, satisfactory. I had enough room to turn around in room. Cabin door ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful trip on the Carnival Celebration

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
Kulturetat
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was our first cruise experience. We travelled with our kids ages 3, 8, and 11 as well as extended family and senior in laws. Our ages ranged from 3- 74. Though the sheer amount of people getting on the ship on day 1 was very overwhelming, once we left port and guests spread out, we were blown away by every detail. The staff and service got an 11/10. We were all so impressed at their desire to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Our first cruise ever was awesome!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
Frank the Bank
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was me and my families first cruise ever. We had a great time! The destinations were awesome! Would definitely recommend 100%. We went to Nassau and did some shopping along with the beach. The laundry was perfect. It was nice and blue and clear next we went to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic. The people there were very welcoming and nice. We did some shopping and we went to the pool with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with children

Never again!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
ridethetide82
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Boat was clean and nice looking. Staff was friendly considering the long hours they worked. Plenty of food options. Way too loud speaker volume at all the shows, bars, and venues. Warning: my advice is to wear hearing protection and keep very young children out of venues if you have concerns with hearing damage. Or, you can measure noise with the apple watch noise app and you will find out. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

miserable cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
weary carnival cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

my wife and I have been on about 10 cruises with 8 being carnival ....this ship has MAJOR issues....the food, service, so called entertainment and workers are so far below par it makes for a miserable time. there were actually many people including us that left one so called deluxe restaurant due to the service, wrong orders delivered and awful food. how they even remotely think the so called ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Celebrate good times, come on, it's a Celebration

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
AatMeret
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was my very first cruise and I'm so happy that it was aboard Carnival Celebration. I didn't have any specific expectations, but my experience was much more than I expected. The staff aboard Carnival Celebration, from housekeeping to security, displayed impeccable customer service. The food was very good. I love the Shaq burger, and the entertainment aboard the ship was great also. My cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Never Travel On Carnival! This was a major disappointment

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
The Scorpio Queen
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The cruise was horrible! This has made me make a hard decision to never travel on Carnival again. The food on the buffet was horrible breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They served only Pork meats no Turkey options. They had no options for people that ate bagels, cream cheese, with smoked salmon. They had no bread or pastry options at breakfast. The salad bar had light options. The room smelled like ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with children

Celebration is Carnival’s Best Ship!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
southsCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We absolutely loved this ship. Celebration is helping carnival compete with other brands in the mega ship arena! The food and entertainment on this sailing was top notch. Specifically we enjoyed Guys burger, Chi-Bang, and the main dining room. All included venues (Chi-Bang is free the first visit) and absolutely blew us away. The most magnificent Circus show aboard celebration may very well be the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Dream Itinerary

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
AlexisDrew
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

This was my dream itinerary. The fun staff was amazing and the entertainment was fabulous. The dining room food was delicious and I loved our balcony cabin. The photographers did an amazing job. I will remember this for a lifetime. I booked a year in advanced so the cost was relatively low. I really felt valued as a customer and believed the crew worked hard to give us a good experience and keep ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

My worst cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Celebration

User Avatar
rochbaby
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This was my second time with Carnival and my ninth cruise overall and I must say this was the worst cruise. The service way way below average. The room attendant didn’t even know our names or where to direct me for basic stuff. I could not get warm milk onboard for daughter had to pay $2.50 @Java Cafe to get some. Thankfully it was later solved because I was in the Family Habor section so I could ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

