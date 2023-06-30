Whether in a “neighborhood” like the colorful Havana staterooms and the family-friendly Family Harbor rooms with their extra berths and split bathrooms, an Excel Presidential Suite or an Interior, there is a cabin type for just about any budget or need. And within the three basic categories of suites and cabins — Balcony, Oceanview and Interior — there are numerous sub categories. One major caveat, however, is that Carnival does not offer single cabins, so those going solo have to pay a supplement.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Carnival Celebration

All staterooms on Carnival Celebration feature a telephone, 110 AC power outlets, USB outlets, individual climate control, a Carnival Comfort bed,

a hair dryer, a safe, a non-stocked mini bar unit and a flat-screen TV. In my balcony cabin, there was a floor-to-ceiling window and sliding glass door. I also had plenty of closet space with hangars and adjustable shelves, although it could get tricky with two people in that narrow alley between the cabin door, bathroom door and closet doors all opening into each other.

My stateroom also had a large desktop framed with a semi-circular vanity mirror that illuminates, a shelf above the desktop and additional drawers in the desk for storage. The un-stocked mini-bar was great to chill bottled water and snacks in but the admittedly dim light it emitted at night, along with the bathroom light that has no full "off" option (only bright and dim) was a little distracting, so fellow light sleepers are advised to bring eye shades.

I was delighted with the three American style plugs at the desk and no less than four USB ports for charging the phone, my Apple watch, computer and other electronic accessories. The nightstands, however, are small, topped with slim metal trays that are far too low for the bed and barely large enough for a phone, let alone anything else. On the plus side, the main light control switches and a convenient unfolding reading light above the bed were a nice touch.

Suites and Balcony Rooms on Carnival Celebration

Although my Category 8C Balcony stateroom on Deck 10 was considered standard, the balcony itself was twice as deep as the most basic ones on the ship and could have easily accommodated a pair of loungers in lieu of the small chairs and cocktail table it was furnished with.

Carnival Celebration doesn’t have double-deck Royal Loft Suites like Royal’s Oasis Class or the exclusive suite enclaves of NCL or MSC but the two top category Excel Presidential Suites enjoy a spectacular location with forward facing wraparound balconies that extend over the ship’s side. These 1,120-square-foot abodes, the largest on the ship, have a dining nook, a large living room with sectional sofas and a flatscreen television, a separate bedroom and a large bathroom with twin sinks. The balcony is framed in tall glass panes that shelter it from high winds while the ship is at sea and it even has a Jacuzzi and rainforest shower along with cushioned loungers and cabana style seating.

Like many other balconies on the ship, these are visible from the decks above, so complete privacy is not part of the package. Other Excel Suites come in smaller but similar configurations (Excel Aft and Excel Corner suites have separate bedrooms while the rest are shared with the living space) but all provide complimentary access to the Loft 19 enclave atop the ship and come with perks like priority dining and shore excursion reservations, VIP embark and disembarkation, etc.

The Havana Zone is located on forward Deck 8 and contains six Cabana Suites along with a variety of staterooms that include Interiors and Oceanviews. The Havana Cabanas have balconies with chairs and hammocks that overlook an open promenade that wraps around the front of the ship. All Havana staterooms have colorful, Cuban-inspired decorative treatments and have exclusive access to a sun deck with an outdoor bar and a small infinity wading pool in a spectacular perch overlooking the sea.

Like all Cloud 9 Spa staterooms, six Cloud 9 Spa Suites have special amenities that include access to priority spa appointments, a cruise-long pass to the Thermal Suite, two complimentary fitness classes, spa-branded bathrobes and slippers for use during the cruise, Elemis shampoo and gel soap (in shower wall dispensers) and Elemis bar soap.

Need to know: As with many new ships, some balconies can be visible from other parts of the ship, especially those on Deck 9, which juts out further than the accommodation decks stacked above. If privacy is a big issue, study the deck plan and avoid cabins on Deck 9 or those underneath or alongside parts of the ship where the ship bulges outwards .Also note that forward-facing balconies — which are ideal for port arrivals and cruising scenic areas — have solid metal balconies and tall glass panels for shelter from high winds but even so, the front of the ship is going to get windswept when the ship is at sea.

Cabin Bathrooms on Carnival Celebration

I loved the standard bathroom in my cabin — the classic layout with toilet on one side, sink in the middle and shower with a glass door that pivoted open (versus a clingy shower curtain) worked beautifully. The rainforest shower head was a nice touch as was the thoughtful little foot bar for those who shave their legs. There was plenty of above and below sink storage for toiletries and while the bathroom was compact, allowing for more space in the cabin, it was functional.

My only issues were the sink that needed a more angled basin bottom for more efficient draining and while I loved the dim setting at night, I wanted the option of being able to turn the light completely off, which was not possible.

In standard cabins, Carnival provides a bar of soap and in the shower, dispensers with body wash and shampoo. Some Excel Suite cabins have tubs and double sinks. Spa cabins have upgraded Elemis amenities and Family Harbor cabins have split bathrooms, one with a junior tub and sink and the other with shower, toilet and sink.

Eighty-two staterooms in varying categories have handicap accessible bathrooms with a wide door for wheelchairs, an unfolding seat and a shower with wheelchair level sink and controls, as well as ramps where necessary.

Cabins to Avoid on Carnival Celebration

While Carnival Celebration is a big ship that rides the seas well, for guests with seasickness issues, cabins to avoid would be those that are far forward or in the back of the ship as they experience more movement. Also, staterooms on mid to aft Decks 15, 9 and 5 might be subject to noise due to their proximity to busy public areas.

And, finally, some cabins on Deck 9 and other parts of the ship have balconies that can be seen from above, so for those seeking complete privacy, these might not be your cup of tea.

Cruise Critic Room Picks

For those on a budget: Interiors are comfortable places to “come home” to after a day in port or cavorting on the ship.

For a splash: Why not try an aft-facing balcony overlooking the Patio Pool area and the ship’s wake?

For a splurge: An Excel Suite with all of its extra space, perks and amenities would be an ideal way to go.

For families: The Family Harbor cabins boast proximity to the Camp Ocean playroom and the Family Harbor Lounge as well as those split bathrooms and affordable extra berths.