Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Carnival Celebration

There are actually two main show spaces on Carnival Celebration, Celebration Central and the Grand Spectrum Theater.

With its giant pane of glass that can quickly be turned into a massive backdrop of high-definition video screens, Celebration Central morphs from mesmerizing side observation lounge to a soaring venue for live music and bingo to the full-fledged Center Stage showroom with a three deck tall space primed for dazzling performances.

The only problem here is the sight lines, which are not so great if you are not in the main seating area of the Deck 6 level or right by one of the glass balconies on the Decks 7 and 8 levels. To get a good seat here for the big shows, it is recommended to arrive between 45 minutes and an hour early, which can be a challenge to plan around a leisurely dinner or drinks at a favorite bar. That said, the shows here are very impressive for those who enjoy high definition video-enhanced productions with booming sound effects.

By trading places with another guest at the edge of the Deck 8 balcony, I was able to catch key highlights of “The Most Magnificent Circus”, which had performers doing Cirque style acrobatics to contemporary music by acts like Arianna Grande, Pink and Beyonce. Other big shows here included “Showtime”, “Celestial Strings” and “We Are One”, the latter with an inclusive, international theme.

The Grand Spectrum Theater on forward Decks 6 and 7 is an excellent venue with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and sight lines. The drawback here is that it is too small to accommodate peak demand, meaning that there are usually lines to get in and that even if you arrive on time, there may be no seats.

Nonetheless, I saw my favorite show of the week here, a fantastic tribute to Latin music called “Amor Latino”, performed by the superb cast of dancers and singers. While the show had creative visuals and colorful costumes, it was all about the basics: great voices and moves. And the live conga drums were an extra treat. Later in the week, I caught the new “Color My World”, an amusing show with that same excellent cast performing songs like “True Colors” and “Paint It Black”, while digitally “painting” the stage and backdrops in a frenzied style that would even make Jackson Pollack smile.

Another key evening space was the Lido Beach Pool area, which hosts the Carnival Seaside Theater for movie screenings under the stars or the once per week Evolution Party, a wild, glow stick-wielding bash, hosted by the cruise director.

Daily Things to Do on Carnival Celebration

Daytime activities include trivia and other hosted games, movies on the big LED screen Carnival Seaside Theater, dance classes, bingo, bean bag contests, ice carving demonstrations, karaoke, scavenger hunts, singalongs and more. All of these activities are listed on the Carnival Hub App, which worked very well during my week on board.

While printed programs are not left in the cabin during turn down, they are available in various parts of the ship like the guest relations desk and at the JavaBlue Cafe.

Nightlife on Carnival Celebration

There is plenty to do on this ship at all times of day but at night, the fun factor accelerates. From the buzz of the Gateway and 820 Biscayne zones to Celebration Central with its shops, bars and restaurants and the dramatically lit, balmy deck and pool areas, just being on board is truly like a night out on the town.

In addition to all the dining options and the mainstage shows, there is live music throughout the ship (Caribbean sounds, Country, Solo Guitar, Acoustic, Cocktail Piano Tunes, Classical, Latin, etc.), comedy performances in the Limelight and Punchliner Comedy Club lounges, dance classes, mini-golf contests, karaoke and late-night game shows. Late at night, the Limelight usually turns into the disco, while the Piano Bar 88 caters to night owls who might fancy a singalong.

Carnival Celebration’s Empress Casino (the name is a tip of the hat to the Empress of Canada and Empress of Britain, which became Carnival’s first ships, Mardi Gras and Carnivale), is massive. Occupying the greater portion of Deck 7, it has 18 gaming tables (cards, roulette, craps and more) and 180 slots. This venue is open any time the ship is not in port and stays open 24/7 while at sea.

Carnival Celebration Bars and Lounges

Many venues have their own themed menus, which makes bar hopping on this mega ship even more fun.

For those who want to “libate" as much as possible, Carnival’s Cheers! drink package covers all spirits, sodas, beer, energy drinks, glasses of wine and specialty coffees priced under $20 on a $59.95 per per day basis for the entire cruise with some tax caveats specific to certain regions.

Our Picks

For Ship lovers and Carnival Superfans: IMHO, nothing beats the Golden Jubilee for its authentic Carnival artifacts and the backstory of how these items from past Carnival ships were rescued from the scrapyard to be enjoyed again in this unique lounge. Even without the Carnival connection, the etched glass panels, elements of mahogany and brass, replica vintage chairs and delightful tabletops adorned with Old Hollywood cariacatures comprise one of the most elegant settings at sea. This might be the best place to try a Carnival Cosmo (with a special twist of Limoncello) and listen closely, just in case you can hear those history-festooned walls speak.

For A Travel-Themed Twist: The Latitudes Bar is a fun and elegant setting with its double deck ceiling and windows that change color and broadcast images and video related to travel. Pull up a bar stool with international passport stamps on the back, take a seat underneath that big clapboard sign and ponder your next destination. How about raising a toast to Italy with a refreshing Aperol Spritz?

Seaside Libations: Located on the promenade on starboard Deck 8 in the Summer Landing zone, the Watering Hole is an ideal spot to get a drink within earshot of the sea. The starboard side has several seating areas and a pair of hot tubs, while a short walk away, the port side has a few nooks with deck chairs to settle in.

Guy’s Pig And Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse: This lively spot in the Summer Landing Zone is a great setting for people watching throughout the day and live music each evening. Ideal for literally hogging out, the Hog Sampler, features four different Carnival exclusive IPAs that are a perfect combination for the Guy Fieri barbecue fare.

Havana Bar: This wildly colorful space, inspired by its namesake Cuban city, is located adjacent to the Havana enclave on forward Deck 8. Unlike the deck area and al fresco bar outside, the interior portion of the bar is open to all and the setting for dance classes, quizzes and latin themed music. A perfect spot for a Daiquiri Clasico or, for added brain power at quiz time, a Cuban Coffee.

Blue With A View: Frankly any drink would be ideal at Aquaria, the gorgeous, blue mosaic-tiled-bar overlooking Celebration Central from the Deck 7 balcony. Settle in and stare at the actual sea through the 30 foot tall pane of glass or pretend you are swimming in it while admiring the five fiber optically enhanced glass panels of undersea life by Venetian artist Luciano Vistosi that are mounted above the bar. Another nod to Carnival’s 50th anniversary, these stunning artworks were removed from Carnival Victory during its conversion to the Carnival Radiance.

Adults Only: Carnival Celebration has one of the fleet’s best adults-only Serenity enclaves on forward Deck 18, which includes a dedicated pool, its own salad bar and the Serenity Bar, which is open during daylight hours. This is the spot to get away from the delightfully organized chaos of the Lido Zone, just aft, and chill out with a favorite beverage.