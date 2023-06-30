There are actually two main show spaces on Carnival Celebration, Celebration Central and the Grand Spectrum Theater.
With its giant pane of glass that can quickly be turned into a massive backdrop of high-definition video screens, Celebration Central morphs from mesmerizing side observation lounge to a soaring venue for live music and bingo to the full-fledged Center Stage showroom with a three deck tall space primed for dazzling performances.
The only problem here is the sight lines, which are not so great if you are not in the main seating area of the Deck 6 level or right by one of the glass balconies on the Decks 7 and 8 levels. To get a good seat here for the big shows, it is recommended to arrive between 45 minutes and an hour early, which can be a challenge to plan around a leisurely dinner or drinks at a favorite bar. That said, the shows here are very impressive for those who enjoy high definition video-enhanced productions with booming sound effects.
By trading places with another guest at the edge of the Deck 8 balcony, I was able to catch key highlights of “The Most Magnificent Circus”, which had performers doing Cirque style acrobatics to contemporary music by acts like Arianna Grande, Pink and Beyonce. Other big shows here included “Showtime”, “Celestial Strings” and “We Are One”, the latter with an inclusive, international theme.
The Grand Spectrum Theater on forward Decks 6 and 7 is an excellent venue with state-of-the-art sound, lighting and sight lines. The drawback here is that it is too small to accommodate peak demand, meaning that there are usually lines to get in and that even if you arrive on time, there may be no seats.
Nonetheless, I saw my favorite show of the week here, a fantastic tribute to Latin music called “Amor Latino”, performed by the superb cast of dancers and singers. While the show had creative visuals and colorful costumes, it was all about the basics: great voices and moves. And the live conga drums were an extra treat. Later in the week, I caught the new “Color My World”, an amusing show with that same excellent cast performing songs like “True Colors” and “Paint It Black”, while digitally “painting” the stage and backdrops in a frenzied style that would even make Jackson Pollack smile.
Another key evening space was the Lido Beach Pool area, which hosts the Carnival Seaside Theater for movie screenings under the stars or the once per week Evolution Party, a wild, glow stick-wielding bash, hosted by the cruise director.
Daytime activities include trivia and other hosted games, movies on the big LED screen Carnival Seaside Theater, dance classes, bingo, bean bag contests, ice carving demonstrations, karaoke, scavenger hunts, singalongs and more. All of these activities are listed on the Carnival Hub App, which worked very well during my week on board.
While printed programs are not left in the cabin during turn down, they are available in various parts of the ship like the guest relations desk and at the JavaBlue Cafe.
There is plenty to do on this ship at all times of day but at night, the fun factor accelerates. From the buzz of the Gateway and 820 Biscayne zones to Celebration Central with its shops, bars and restaurants and the dramatically lit, balmy deck and pool areas, just being on board is truly like a night out on the town.
In addition to all the dining options and the mainstage shows, there is live music throughout the ship (Caribbean sounds, Country, Solo Guitar, Acoustic, Cocktail Piano Tunes, Classical, Latin, etc.), comedy performances in the Limelight and Punchliner Comedy Club lounges, dance classes, mini-golf contests, karaoke and late-night game shows. Late at night, the Limelight usually turns into the disco, while the Piano Bar 88 caters to night owls who might fancy a singalong.
Carnival Celebration’s Empress Casino (the name is a tip of the hat to the Empress of Canada and Empress of Britain, which became Carnival’s first ships, Mardi Gras and Carnivale), is massive. Occupying the greater portion of Deck 7, it has 18 gaming tables (cards, roulette, craps and more) and 180 slots. This venue is open any time the ship is not in port and stays open 24/7 while at sea.
Many venues have their own themed menus, which makes bar hopping on this mega ship even more fun.
For those who want to “libate" as much as possible, Carnival’s Cheers! drink package covers all spirits, sodas, beer, energy drinks, glasses of wine and specialty coffees priced under $20 on a $59.95 per per day basis for the entire cruise with some tax caveats specific to certain regions.
Our Picks
For Ship lovers and Carnival Superfans: IMHO, nothing beats the Golden Jubilee for its authentic Carnival artifacts and the backstory of how these items from past Carnival ships were rescued from the scrapyard to be enjoyed again in this unique lounge. Even without the Carnival connection, the etched glass panels, elements of mahogany and brass, replica vintage chairs and delightful tabletops adorned with Old Hollywood cariacatures comprise one of the most elegant settings at sea. This might be the best place to try a Carnival Cosmo (with a special twist of Limoncello) and listen closely, just in case you can hear those history-festooned walls speak.
For A Travel-Themed Twist: The Latitudes Bar is a fun and elegant setting with its double deck ceiling and windows that change color and broadcast images and video related to travel. Pull up a bar stool with international passport stamps on the back, take a seat underneath that big clapboard sign and ponder your next destination. How about raising a toast to Italy with a refreshing Aperol Spritz?
Seaside Libations: Located on the promenade on starboard Deck 8 in the Summer Landing zone, the Watering Hole is an ideal spot to get a drink within earshot of the sea. The starboard side has several seating areas and a pair of hot tubs, while a short walk away, the port side has a few nooks with deck chairs to settle in.
Guy’s Pig And Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse: This lively spot in the Summer Landing Zone is a great setting for people watching throughout the day and live music each evening. Ideal for literally hogging out, the Hog Sampler, features four different Carnival exclusive IPAs that are a perfect combination for the Guy Fieri barbecue fare.
Havana Bar: This wildly colorful space, inspired by its namesake Cuban city, is located adjacent to the Havana enclave on forward Deck 8. Unlike the deck area and al fresco bar outside, the interior portion of the bar is open to all and the setting for dance classes, quizzes and latin themed music. A perfect spot for a Daiquiri Clasico or, for added brain power at quiz time, a Cuban Coffee.
Blue With A View: Frankly any drink would be ideal at Aquaria, the gorgeous, blue mosaic-tiled-bar overlooking Celebration Central from the Deck 7 balcony. Settle in and stare at the actual sea through the 30 foot tall pane of glass or pretend you are swimming in it while admiring the five fiber optically enhanced glass panels of undersea life by Venetian artist Luciano Vistosi that are mounted above the bar. Another nod to Carnival’s 50th anniversary, these stunning artworks were removed from Carnival Victory during its conversion to the Carnival Radiance.
Adults Only: Carnival Celebration has one of the fleet’s best adults-only Serenity enclaves on forward Deck 18, which includes a dedicated pool, its own salad bar and the Serenity Bar, which is open during daylight hours. This is the spot to get away from the delightfully organized chaos of the Lido Zone, just aft, and chill out with a favorite beverage.
One of the best things about Carnival Celebration’s size is that it can offer a selection of pools to suit one’s mood. For family-centric fun close to all of the top deck eateries, there is the Beach Pool. Served by the two-story Red Frog Tiki Bar, the midships Deck 16 space fills up fast on sea days and is the go-to for pool games, dances and live music in the afternoon and big deck parties and movie screenings at night.
The Tides Pool at the aft end of Deck 16 is slightly less frantic but also prone to a lot of traffic and sun loving crowds. The Patio Pool area on aft Deck 8 is a bit more low key but it, too, enjoys its share of traffic from the bars and dining venues in this part of the ship.
For the ultimate escape, the Serenity Pool on forward Deck 18 is your best bet and while it is really more of a glass tub than a proper pool, Havana Club guests have access to a small pool overlooking the sea from Deck 8.
The Ultimate Playground on Decks 18 and 19 has all of Carnival Celebration’s top deck thrills sewn up in one convenient zone. There is a challenging ropes course and a games court for hoops but strangely not yet, pickle ball, which seems to be the new rage on many big cruise ships. There is also a running track but with all the traffic, it can be more like an obstacle course. At the aft end, there is a nice mini-golf course, too.
The Carnival WaterWorks area is home to three big slides: the Carnival Twister (a long and spiraling water slide); Blue Lightning (a 312 foot long tube slide where riders use mats to go face first); Orange Thunder (a 229 foot drop slide — it’s fun to watch the operator hit the switch that drops guests from a giant plastic capsule when they least expect it). There is also SpashZone (a spray park geared towards smaller children), slides for smaller children and a 150-gallon power drencher tipping bucket.
The second roller coaster at sea, Carnival Celebration’s BOLT is, of course, one of the ship’s most touted attractions. For $15, guests get a 15-second, 800-foot ride that does a loop and races around the funnel on motorcycle-style “cars” at speeds up to 40 MPH. The caveat here is to not delay if you want to try this unique thrill. Our plans for a late week ride were dashed by high winds and rain, so take advantage of it early, just to be safe.
There is also the 24-hour Warehouse Arcade, which is filled with video and VR games, on midships Deck 17
The sunning areas on the midships to aft portion of Deck 16 are among the busiest parts of the ship on nice sea days, so getting that perfect deck chair here might be a challenge. Thankfully, for guests over 18, there is the Serenity Zone with plenty of sunning and shaded seating not too far away on forward Deck 18.
The Summer Landing Zone on aft Deck 8 is also a popular spot on sea days but the promenade on the port side forward of the patio area of Guy’s Smokehouse Brewhouse has alcoves with cushioned deck chairs that went largely undiscovered during our week on board.
For Excel Suite guests (complimentary) and those willing to pay (daily in port rate: $50.00; daily at sea rate: $150.00; weekly: $900.00), there is also the Loft 19 area on Deck 19, a private enclave with sunning space and an infinity whirlpool at the top of the ship. Cabanas here must be reserved and come at a premium ($2,000 per week or $500 per day for up to five guests with a bottle of bubbly, fresh fruit and drinks, lunch service and more) that seems a bit much for what is offered.
Like every state-of-the-art cruise ship, Carnival Celebration has shops for just about every need, from souvenirs and toothpaste to high end jewelry and watches. Exclusive to the ship is an EFFY jewel line created by Carnival President Christine Duffy and a first-for-Carnival Luxury Vintage Boutique that features repurposed classic Chanel, Dior and other vintage accessories and couture.
After 300 plus cruises, I can attest that the wifi on board Carnival Celebration is by far the best I’ve ever experienced on any ship and that even includes Princess’ Medallion Class. I also found that the single device rule was actually quite easy to negotiate, with a simple click or two to disable one device and activate another.
I also found that the Carnival Hub app worked really well and frequently used it when a paper program was not available to find out what was going on, check my balance, etc. The dining room QR codes worked, too, you can request paper menus if wanted.
The Cloud 9 Spa and Beauty Salon on forward Decks 5 and 6 offer all sorts of treatments, which can be reserved for a fee on the app or in person. There is also a nice thermal area with a Hydrotherapy Pool with heated mosaic-topped loungers and various shower, steam and sauna options. Access to the thermal area is $129 for a week and complimentary for Cloud 9 Spa cabin guests.
Tip: For something new and unique, don’t miss the Salt Therapy sauna room which has walls lined in bricks of pink salt.
Carnival Celebration has an excellent gym with a line up of LifeFitness cardio machines (treadmills and ellipticals) that face the sea through full-length windows on port Deck 6. These machines can be programmed for virtual “runs” in a wide range of settings, from the rocky trails of British Columbia to the shores of Maui. There are also weight machines and free weights, as well as a stretching area and a spinning room. Free and for-fee classes are available here at various times of day. Fellow guests told me the gym can get rather crowded during the peak morning hours.
The jogging track on Deck 18 is a nice gesture but the narrow lane encircles a highly trafficked area and tended to be difficult to navigate around clusters of people heading to or from the games court, water slides, rope course and mini-golf, especially on sea days.
Carnival Celebration is a very family friendly ship with three age-specific youth venues, a video games area, mini-golf, the WaterWorks wet area, the Family Harbor cabin neighborhood with its own lounge and shows and movies and games that are family inclusive.
Babysitting services are available at $7.50 per hour plus an 18% service charge.
Children who are not toilet trained are not allowed in any of the water facilities.
Located on midships Deck 4 near the Family Harbor Lounge and neighborhood, Camp Ocean is Carnival Celebration’s venue for children aged 6 months to 11 years. Specific activities are provided for Penguins (ages 2 to 5), Stingrays (ages 6 to 8) and Sharks (ages 9 to 11), including ball games, arts and crafts, board games, movies, science projects, video games and themed activities like face painting.
Camp Ocean also features the Dr. Seuss Bookville, a Dr. Seuss-inspired reading and play space.
Once per voyage in one of the main public areas, there is a Seuss-a-palooza Story Time, which is a reading of the Seuss book “Horton Hears A Who!” by staff and willing kids, as well as a Seuss-a-palooza deck parade of Seuss characters.
There is also the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast with Cat In The Hat And Friends in the Carnivale Restaurant once per cruise. Charges apply.
Kids-only dinners are provided in the Lido Restaurant each night after embarkation day and lunch is provided on port days only.
To participate, all children must be registered, preferably before the cruise, to ensure availability.
Children must be at least six months old at the time they sail on Carnival Celebration.
Teens and Tweens have their own age-specific facilities: Circle C (for ages 12 to 14) and Club O2 (for ages 15 to 17), both located at the top of the ship on Deck 17, near the Warehouse Video Arcade and close to the Ultimate Playground Zone with its topside attractions.
Circle C activities may include dodge ball, bean bag tosses, books, board games, cards, scavenger hunts, movies, karaoke, video gaming and other themed activities.