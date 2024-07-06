Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

There was some good and some bad. The bad was too much though, I will never go on another Carnival cruise again. The ship was just not nice. Very outdated and nasty. I was not expecting it to be so old looking. I had a suite and I didn’t even want to go out on the balcony because it was nasty and looked unsanitary. I wanted a hot spa so I purchased the spa package to get in a hot hot tub but ...