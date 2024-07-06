"It's especially important for people to have access to drinking water when they are drinking alcohol and in high summer temps.It's irresponsible for the company not to have more plentiful access to drinking water...."Read More
The post-COVID obstacles and the impact of significant inflation in the US has manifested onboard the Carnival Breeze. Let's open with the fact that any day on a cruise is better than the best day in the office. There are no bad cruises or cruise days. That said, realize that we are very lucky that Carnival (& other Lines) survived 2020-2021. Carnival sold a $6 BILLION junk stock offering just ...
Been on 3 breeze cruises in one year. Nov, April and last week Nov. We had a blast. Food was great, for a older ship it was above average for cleanliness. We had a great time all 3 times no complaints. We have more trips planned. Kids are going again during Christmas week.. They really enjoyed the food. The staff was extremely helpful and very curtious. Elegant night was an absolute night to ...
It was my first cruise. I enjoyed everything about the cruise. The entertainment, the food, the room. The staff get to know you by name and form a friendship with you. I cannot wait to travel again.we played bingo, went to the night clubs and danced. Swam in the pools, drank drinks in the hot tubs. Ate at the buffets at 3:00 in the morning, ate in the dining room every night and enjoyed the shows. ...
My issue with Carnival is mainly with the quality of food. Main dining room was basically same food as buffet line, only it is brought to you in a more formal setting. Entertainment and casino was decent, the crew was great as always. I assume Carnival is pushing speciality dining. I thought the comedy shows were actually pretty good, two different comedians with two shows per night.
I ...
My husband and I sought a 5 day cruise to relax and be carefree for a few days (I'm an attorney and boutique owner, and hubby is in an armed government vocation). The experience was a far cry from stress-alleviating. Our luggage arrived unusable for future trips (We duct-taped it to get home). The rooms are small, bathrooms smaller (think port-a-john with a shower you cannot turn around in.....I'm ...
The ship itself is well maintained, a few issues with paint needed here and there for touch ups, mainly on the balcony, but other than that, a clean comfortable stay. The buffet food could be better; sometimes the eggs tasted watery and the potatoes were stale. All the staff members we ran into were very friendly and helpful, and greeted my family with a smile. Especially our stateroom attendant, ...
This was my husband and I's first cruise, didn't really know what to expect, but we did have a wonderful time. So many great things and enjoyed several activities. I guess for me, I let's say the only annoying thing was everyone trying to get on the elevator at 1 time, but that's to be expected. Right. The point is to appreciate everything and everyone, and we greatly appreciate all the staff. ...
There was some good and some bad. The bad was too much though, I will never go on another Carnival cruise again.
The ship was just not nice. Very outdated and nasty. I was not expecting it to be so old looking. I had a suite and I didn’t even want to go out on the balcony because it was nasty and looked unsanitary.
I wanted a hot spa so I purchased the spa package to get in a hot hot tub but ...
This was my family’s first cruise. Overall it was a good cruise. Kids had fun adults had fun. Service was good. Only reason giving 4 stars was the food. No taste pretty bland. Other than that was a blast. The staff were great , camp ocean was a plus, loved the casino and the shows. The thing 1 and thing 2 breakfast was really cool and the breakfast was good there also. We got to do a carnival ...
The absolute worst cruise ever.
The room I booked wasn’t the room we got. The weather leaving in a hurricane was atrocious. I didn’t get anything ordered for the room. my card was charged twice. I paid for everything on my bank card and then everything was charged on my American Express so I was charged and I’m still dealing with that nightmare all of the excursions were canceled and not ...