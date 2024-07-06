Carnival Breeze in Costa Maya
Photo Credit: Franke D
Photo Credit: Salas family
Coming back from Cozumel which was a blast. This rainbow showed up from the ship crashing the water with a little sunshine to add. The sea was nice to us leaving Cozumel.
Photo Credit: Corso the cruiser
Photo Credit: Jen6365u
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1,373 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Basically Spirit Airlines on the Sea
"It's especially important for people to have access to drinking water when they are drinking alcohol and in high summer temps.It's irresponsible for the company not to have more plentiful access to drinking water...."Read More
HTXMom avatar

HTXMom

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Filters

1-10 of 1,373 Carnival Breeze Cruise Reviews

Current times are not comparable with yesterday.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Hollywood Hoopster
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The post-COVID obstacles and the impact of significant inflation in the US has manifested onboard the Carnival Breeze. Let's open with the fact that any day on a cruise is better than the best day in the office. There are no bad cruises or cruise days. That said, realize that we are very lucky that Carnival (& other Lines) survived 2020-2021. Carnival sold a $6 BILLION junk stock offering just ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

So much fun.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Franke D
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Been on 3 breeze cruises in one year. Nov, April and last week Nov. We had a blast. Food was great, for a older ship it was above average for cleanliness. We had a great time all 3 times no complaints. We have more trips planned. Kids are going again during Christmas week.. They really enjoyed the food. The staff was extremely helpful and very curtious. Elegant night was an absolute night to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Traveled with children

The bougie Ladies

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
BestGammie
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It was my first cruise. I enjoyed everything about the cruise. The entertainment, the food, the room. The staff get to know you by name and form a friendship with you. I cannot wait to travel again.we played bingo, went to the night clubs and danced. Swam in the pools, drank drinks in the hot tubs. Ate at the buffets at 3:00 in the morning, ate in the dining room every night and enjoyed the shows. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Cruise was Ok, Food was was not good

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Dobons
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My issue with Carnival is mainly with the quality of food. Main dining room was basically same food as buffet line, only it is brought to you in a more formal setting. Entertainment and casino was decent, the crew was great as always. I assume Carnival is pushing speciality dining. I thought the comedy shows were actually pretty good, two different comedians with two shows per night. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First & ONLY Cruise with Carnival

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
EEluza Doolittle
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My husband and I sought a 5 day cruise to relax and be carefree for a few days (I'm an attorney and boutique owner, and hubby is in an armed government vocation). The experience was a far cry from stress-alleviating. Our luggage arrived unusable for future trips (We duct-taped it to get home). The rooms are small, bathrooms smaller (think port-a-john with a shower you cannot turn around in.....I'm ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

SUBAWA - 10 out of 10 Stateroom Attendant!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Amber-Tanner-Rayna
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

The ship itself is well maintained, a few issues with paint needed here and there for touch ups, mainly on the balcony, but other than that, a clean comfortable stay. The buffet food could be better; sometimes the eggs tasted watery and the potatoes were stale. All the staff members we ran into were very friendly and helpful, and greeted my family with a smile. Especially our stateroom attendant, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Traveled with children

First Time Cruisers (We will be back)

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Liv Hernandez
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was my husband and I's first cruise, didn't really know what to expect, but we did have a wonderful time. So many great things and enjoyed several activities. I guess for me, I let's say the only annoying thing was everyone trying to get on the elevator at 1 time, but that's to be expected. Right. The point is to appreciate everything and everyone, and we greatly appreciate all the staff. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Outdated ship/ Not family friendly

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
First timer-75
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

There was some good and some bad. The bad was too much though, I will never go on another Carnival cruise again. The ship was just not nice. Very outdated and nasty. I was not expecting it to be so old looking. I had a suite and I didn’t even want to go out on the balcony because it was nasty and looked unsanitary. I wanted a hot spa so I purchased the spa package to get in a hot hot tub but ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Carnival Breeze 8/3/24

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
Salas family
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was my family’s first cruise. Overall it was a good cruise. Kids had fun adults had fun. Service was good. Only reason giving 4 stars was the food. No taste pretty bland. Other than that was a blast. The staff were great , camp ocean was a plus, loved the casino and the shows. The thing 1 and thing 2 breakfast was really cool and the breakfast was good there also. We got to do a carnival ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Worst cruise ever

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Breeze

User Avatar
13826 Moser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The absolute worst cruise ever. The room I booked wasn’t the room we got. The weather leaving in a hurricane was atrocious. I didn’t get anything ordered for the room. my card was charged twice. I paid for everything on my bank card and then everything was charged on my American Express so I was charged and I’m still dealing with that nightmare all of the excursions were canceled and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Find a Carnival Breeze Cruise from $454

Any Month
Other Carnival Ship Cruise Reviews
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews
Carnival Vista Cruise Reviews
Carnival Liberty Cruise Reviews
Carnival Radiance Cruise Reviews
Carnival Luminosa Cruise Reviews
Carnival Pride Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.