  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Carnival Breeze Photos

Cabins

Oceanview Cabin

41 photos

Interior Cabin

34 photos

Balcony Cabin

43 photos

Grand Suite Cabin

67 photos

Cloud 9 Spa Balcony Cabin

46 photos

Cabins - Member

129 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Library Bar

17 photos

BlueIguana Tequila Bar

8 photos

SportSquare Bar

1 photo

Sapphire Restaurant

41 photos

Bonsai Sushi

10 photos

Plaza Cafe

33 photos

Pizza Pirate

5 photos

The Sweet Spot

7 photos

BlueIguana Cantina

12 photos

Guy's Burger Joint

11 photos

Mongolian Wok

5 photos

Casino Bar

8 photos

Cucina del Capitano

35 photos

RedFrog Pub

33 photos

Comfort Kitchen

9 photos

Piano Bar 88

16 photos

Lido Marketplace

50 photos

RedFrog Rum Bar

6 photos

Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse

22 photos

Blush Restaurant

79 photos

Swirls

3 photos

Fat Jimmy's C-Side BBQ

19 photos

Tandoor

15 photos

Liquid Nightclub

15 photos

Tides Bar

7 photos

Serenity Bar

3 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

85 photos

Activities And Events

Winner's Luck Casino

39 photos

SportSquare

42 photos

Limelight Lounge

31 photos

Fun Hub

8 photos

Art Auction

22 photos

Shops

56 photos

Warehouse Video Arcade

15 photos

Outdoor Movie Screen

5 photos

Theaters

40 photos

Photo and Video Gallery

20 photos

Activities And Events - Member

74 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Beach Pool

13 photos

Carnival WaterWorks

30 photos

The Lanai Promenade

2 photos

Lido Deck

42 photos

Serenity

24 photos

Lido Deck Whirlpools

7 photos

Tides Pool

33 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

13 photos

Family

Camp Ocean

59 photos

Circle C

20 photos

Club 02

26 photos

Spa And Fitness

Cloud 9 Spa

62 photos

Fitness Center

32 photos

Jogging Track

2 photos

The Ship

Atrium

48 photos

Exterior

2 photos

Ship Services

6 photos

Gallery on the Way

16 photos

Conference Center

15 photos

Lanai Promenade

9 photos

Medical Center

8 photos

Passenger Launderette

11 photos

The Bridge

7 photos

Lanai Deck

46 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

39 photos

The Ship - Member

181 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

256 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

173 photos

Find a Carnival Breeze Cruise from $379

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map