Room categories include: inside, ocean view, balcony, spa, suites

Most cabins sleep two to four people, while 20 rooms can fit up to five

144 connecting rooms, perfect for families or groups traveling together

35 wheelchair-accessible staterooms of various sizes

54 suites offer limited perks and aren't notably swankier than standard rooms

Some might call Breeze's 1,845 cabins merely functional, though with contemporary touches. We found them well designed, comfortable and cozy, though sound did carry from the room next door. Storage space was generous but gets tight if you're packing four or five in a room. Suites offer more space, but are not as over-the-top and glamorous and come with fewer perks than you'd find on other lines.

Furnishings include twin beds that covert to a queen (a few inside rooms have bunk beds only), bedside tables with drawers, coffee table, desk/vanity, sofas (many of which convert to extra beds) and ample closets. Beds aren't hard or saggy and are dressed with cloud-soft white duvets. All cabins are outfitted with flat-screen TVs that swivel, hair dryer, safe, mini-bar, robes and slippers, and beach towels. Outlets fit U.S. plugs, with three-pronged options for laptops; none are located by the bed.

Most bathrooms have showers, glass shelves, makeup mirror and an easily missed razor outlet. The shower has soap and shampoo dispensers, as well as bar soap, though passengers in premium cabins and spa rooms get extra goodies. Some cabins have tubs and two bathrooms. Cabin tap water is OK to drink.

The 35 wheelchair-accessible staterooms come with roll-in showers, roll-up sinks and wider doorways.

Interior: Carnival Breeze's 719 interior cabins typically feature 185 square feet of space. Configurations vary. Some have bunk beds or a curtained window overlooking a walkway.

Ocean View: The size of the 221 ocean-view cabins ranges from 220 to 230 square feet. The more spacious ones have two baths: one tub/shower combo and one with shower.

Balcony: The 851 balcony cabins offer 45-square-foot balconies and 185 square feet inside. Most balconies have two mesh, metal-armed chairs and a small table.

"Cove" balcony cabins on Deck 2 (just 28 feet above the waterline) are the same size but have cutout holes under railings rather than glass. "Vista" balcony options are 245 to 260 square feet and are located in aft corners. They boast large 85- to 90-square-foot wraparound balconies with chairs and two chaises.

Spa Cabins: Seventy-eight spa cabins have the same furnishings as ocean view, balcony and Ocean Suite rooms but feature a different color scheme. Extras include higher-quality towels, Elemis toiletries, priority access to spa appointments and free entry to Breeze's steam rooms, thalassotherapy mineral pool and exercise classes.

Suites: Carnival Breeze has 54 suites. Those who book suites get priority embarkation and debarkation.

Junior Suites: These 275-square-foot suites with 35-square-foot balconies have walk-in closets, 32-inch flat-screen TVs and a jetted tub and double sinks in the bathroom.

Ocean Suites: Ocean Suites are identical to Junior Suites but have a larger 65-square-foot balcony. Ocean Suite 7270 is wheelchair accessible and much larger.

Grand Suites: These 10 suites offer 345 square feet of space and 85-square-foot balconies. They're laid out similarly to Ocean Suites, but with a larger couch, bathroom and closet, and a TV stand dividing the sleeping and sitting areas.