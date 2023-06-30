Entertainment & Activities

Day & Night

Daytime activities include hairy chest contests, towel animal demos, trivia and bingo

Evenings are full of laughs and music with comedy shows, deck parties, karaoke and outdoor movies

Busy casino with a variety of table games, slot machines and tournaments

Free Carnival Hub app lets you check the daily schedule on your phone

Fun is Carnival's mantra. On sea days, expect events ranging from trivia and scavenger hunts to shopping talks, cooking and towel animal-making demos, bingo for cash prizes, Dr. Seuss Story Time, shuffleboard, Ping-Pong, art auctions, poolside dancing and the hilarious "Very Hairy Chest Contest."

A two-dozen seater Thrill Theater ($7.95 a show) shows 4D mini-movies that have your chairs rocking and water spraying while you watch. There's also a video arcade for spending money on sea days.

Evening entertainment includes nightly 30-minute Playlist Productions performances by the ship's singers and dancers, raucous audience-participation game shows (a la "The Newlywed Game"-style "Love & Marriage Show"), comedy shows (PG-rated earlier in the evening, moving toward X later), dancing in the Liquid Nightclub, deck parties and popular karaoke nights.

Outdoor movies on the Lido Deck, complete with popcorn, are screened twice nightly, with earlier showings geared toward kids.

Carnival Breeze Bars and Lounges

Drinking is a day and night pastime for many adult passengers, and sweet tropical concoctions and beer are popular. Watch for $3 "make any drink a double" days.

Highlights include:

Atrium Bar (Deck 3): This bar revs up at night when string trios play, Latin singers entertain, a DJ spins and theater performers mingle (and dance) with fans. Mojitos are popular.

The Library Bar (Deck 4): A small, quiet space with books, the Library Bar has two self-service wine dispensers that pour a changing variety of vino in 2-, 4- and 6-ounce quantities.

RedFrog Pub (Deck 5): This replica of a British pub (with a Caribbean flair) -- serving up Carnival's exclusive ThirstyFrog Red and extra-fee bar snacks after 6 p.m. -- is a favorite gathering spot. There's a jukebox, patio-style seating and acoustic guitar music at night.

Piano Bar 88 (Deck 5): This bar is elbow-to-elbow when the pianist is taking requests and performing, or when a sing-along breaks out. Martinis are popular.

Liquid Nightclub (Deck 5): Styled like a mini-Vegas club, Liquid doesn't get going till after 11 p.m.

The Limelight Lounge (Deck 5): This lounge, with a stage and a bar, heats up on nights when there's karaoke or a Punchliner Comedy Club show.

BlueIguana Tequila Bar (Deck 10): The always-jumping poolside BlueIguana does a brisk business in tequila drinks, though you can find a few other options as well.

RedFrog Rum Bar (Deck 10): Another poolside staple, the RedFrog Rum Bar dispenses tropical creations, frozen drinks and ThirstyFrog Red beer.

SportsSquare Bar (Deck 12): In addition to adult beverages, this outpost by the basketball court does a brisk business in smoothies for the kids playing mini-golf. Unlike most other bars, it closes early, usually around 6 p.m.

Carnival Breeze Outside Recreation

Just two pools -- one with a movie screen -- but none are big enough for laps

Top-deck fun includes water park with slides, ropes course and mini-golf

Lower-deck Ocean Plaza has less crowded hot tubs and lounge chairs

Adults-only sun deck is kid-free but not necessarily quiet

Carnival Breeze has two pools, two water slides with kiddie splashing areas and a half-dozen hot tubs. Serious swimmers beware; no pool is big enough for real swimming or doing laps. There's no lifeguard at any of the pools, and infants in diapers and kids who are not toilet-trained are prohibited from entering the water.

The Beach Pool is the hub of daily activity that includes group dancing and concerts broadcast on the big screen. On sea days, it's hard to find an empty lounger. The aft Tides Pool is quieter, though its two hot tubs are popular.

Adults can escape to the free-to-use Serenity Deck, where you'll find cushioned loungers, basket-weave clamshell-shaped "cabanas" for two, two hot tubs and a lone hammock. However, the locale isn't exactly serene when riders are screaming on the nearby water slides.

Deck 5 is a good place to hide from the crowds, save for the smokers in the area outside the Ocean Plaza Bar on the left side of the ship. The deck offers loungers galore, two giant chessboards and four elevated hot tubs overlooking the sea.

The WaterWorks area features two curving water slides, the PowerDrencher (which dumps water on visitors) and shallow splash pools for little ones. For drier fun, the upper decks offer a suspended ropes course, Ping-Pong, a miniature golf course, basketball court and outdoor area with punching bags and exercise machines.

