The family-friendly Carnival Adventure is the former P&O Cruises Australia Pacific Adventure, set to join Carnival Cruise Line in March 2025. This follows Carnival Corp's decision to close the much-loved P&O Cruises Australia brand.

While passengers can expect a full red and blue livery update to appear on Carnival Adventure, and some technology updates, much of the ship will remain the same to appeal to the Australian cruise market.

Carnival Adventure was built in Italy 2001 for Princess Cruises, sailing as Golden Princess until 2020, when it was transferred to P&O Cruises Australia and given a bow-to-stern makeover.

Highlights include several dining venues, such as The Pantry buffet restaurant, Shell & Bones serving seafood and Dragon Lady for Asian cuisine. There's a waterpark with twin slides, multiple entertainment venues, including Black Circus, and The Bryon Beach Club, which is a dedicated retreat for suite and mini-suite passengers.

Deck Plans on Carnival Adventure Offers Dedicated Areas for Families and Adults

Carnival Corp. has hinted that Carnival Adventure will largely remain the same as it is, in terms of dining venues, cabins and entertainment.

From the top down, Carnival Adventure is near identical to Carnival Encounter, feature outdoor fun on the top decks, including waterslides, Byron Beach Club and sundeck space on decks 16 – 18; the fitness center, Byron Beach Club pool, Shark Shack, a family pool area and a small cluster of cabins on Deck 15; Deck 14 features the Oasis adults-only pool area, The Pantry, a family pool, the main pool and some cabins. The bulk of cabins are located on decks 8 – 12, with most of the ship's dining and entertainment venues located on decks 5 – 7, including Waterfront, the ship's main dining room and the two-tier theater, Marquee.

Maiden Voyage on Carnival Adventure

Carnival Adventure's Maiden Voyage has not yet been announced.

Itineraries on Carnival Adventure

Carnival Adventure is based in Sydney, Australia, while it continues to sail as Pacific Adventure. While we do not know the specific itineraries Carnival Cruise Line is planning for Carnival Encounter, the ship will remain in Australia.

Specs of Carnival Adventure

Unless Carnival Cruise Line makes any drastic changes, Carnival Encounter carries 2,636 passengers, 1,100 crew, with a goss tonnage of 108,865.