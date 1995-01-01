  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Carnival Ships Side by Side

We found you 25 ships

Carnival Valor

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Valor

1,481 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,180

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Shore Excursions
Internet Café
Club O2®
The Dream Bar
Hot Tubs
Capital Conference Room
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Waterslides
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunrise

145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,108

Launched: 1999

Ratio: 2.69:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

Ice Carving Demonstrations
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
Bar
Pools
Hot Tubs
Spa Parties
Karaoke
Waterslides
Carnival Paradise

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Paradise

949 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,052

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.23:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Tampa

FEATURES:

Fitness Center
Disco
Majestic Casino
Fitness Studio
Pool
Live Nightly Music
Paris Lido Restaurant
Photo Gallery
Carnival Elation

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Elation

1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,130

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.32:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Cole Porter Club Aft Lounge
Taste Bar
Serenity™
Bocce Ball
Conference Room
Guest Services
Photo Gallery
Buffet
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Radiance

16 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Launched: 2021

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Ecstasy

1,055 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,056

Crew: 920

Launched: 1991

Ratio: 2.23:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Mobile

FEATURES:

China Town Lounge
The Fun Shops
Sauna
Bar
Starlight Aft Lounge
White Party
Fitness Studio
Beauty Salon
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Freedom

1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

The Photo Gallery
Fitness Center
Groove For St. Jude
The Millennium Atrium
Camp Ocean
Fish & Chips
Steam
The Fun Shops
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Liberty

1,522 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26

/night

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2005

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Antiquarian Library
Taste Bar
Slide Entrance
Versailles Pool
Camp Ocean
Fitness Studio
Dance Classes
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Conquest

1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26

/night

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

Restaurant Cezanne
Massage Room
Video Arcade
Trivia
Live Nightly Music
Salon
Mini Golf
Pools
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Miracle

1,339 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$27

/night

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 934

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.27:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Deck Parties
Gotham Lounge
Wine Tasting
Gatsby's Garden Interior Promenade
Evening Kids Programs
Atrium
Live Nightly Music
Shore Excursions
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory

1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$30

/night

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Sports Deck
The Cinn-a-Bar Piano Bar
Shops
Photo Portraits
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Mini Golf
Water Slide
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Magic

1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31

/night

Passengers: 3,690

Crew: 1,386

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 2.66:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami

FEATURES:

Deck Parties
Tides Bar
Ladies' Locker
Showtime Theatre
Prime Steakhouse
Disco
Thalassotherapy
Northern Lights Dining Room
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Spirit

1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33

/night

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 930

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile

FEATURES:

Salad Bar
RedFrog Pub™
White Party
Water Slide
Skybox Sports Bar
Hot Tubs
Guest Services
Lido Café
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunshine

1,374 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35

/night

Passengers: 3,006

Crew: 1,040

Launched: 1996

Ratio: 2.89:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Charleston

FEATURES:

Seadogs
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Beach Pool
Alchemy Bar
Live Nightly Music
Evening Kids Programs
Comedy Shows
Pool
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Panorama

117 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$36

/night

Passengers: 4008

Crew: 1400

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 2.86:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Havana Outside
Lip Sync Battle
Fitness Center
Guy's Burger Joint
Outdoor Playground
Camp Ocean
Liquid Lounge
Men's Lockers
