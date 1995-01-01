Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Deals
Find a Cruise
Reviews
News
Cruise Tips
Home
Find a Cruise
Carnival Cruises
Compare Carnival Ships
Compare Carnival Ships Side by Side
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
Overview
Reviews
Deals
Ships
We found you
25 ships
Sort: Popularity
Sort
Popularity
Price
Rating
A to Z
Z to A
Date Launched
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Valor
1,481 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,180
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Shore Excursions
Internet Café
Club O2®
The Dream Bar
Hot Tubs
Capital Conference Room
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Waterslides
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunrise
145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,108
Launched:
1999
Ratio:
2.69:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
Ice Carving Demonstrations
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
Bar
Pools
Hot Tubs
Spa Parties
Karaoke
Waterslides
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Paradise
949 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,052
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.23:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Tampa
FEATURES:
Fitness Center
Disco
Majestic Casino
Fitness Studio
Pool
Live Nightly Music
Paris Lido Restaurant
Photo Gallery
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Elation
1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,130
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.32:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Cole Porter Club Aft Lounge
Taste Bar
Serenity™
Bocce Ball
Conference Room
Guest Services
Photo Gallery
Buffet
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Radiance
16 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Launched:
2021
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Ecstasy
1,055 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,056
Crew:
920
Launched:
1991
Ratio:
2.23:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Mobile
FEATURES:
China Town Lounge
The Fun Shops
Sauna
Bar
Starlight Aft Lounge
White Party
Fitness Studio
Beauty Salon
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Freedom
1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
The Photo Gallery
Fitness Center
Groove For St. Jude
The Millennium Atrium
Camp Ocean
Fish & Chips
Steam
The Fun Shops
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Liberty
1,522 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2005
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Antiquarian Library
Taste Bar
Slide Entrance
Versailles Pool
Camp Ocean
Fitness Studio
Dance Classes
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Conquest
1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
Restaurant Cezanne
Massage Room
Video Arcade
Trivia
Live Nightly Music
Salon
Mini Golf
Pools
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
1,339 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$27
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
934
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.27:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Deck Parties
Gotham Lounge
Wine Tasting
Gatsby's Garden Interior Promenade
Evening Kids Programs
Atrium
Live Nightly Music
Shore Excursions
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Glory
1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$30
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Sports Deck
The Cinn-a-Bar Piano Bar
Shops
Photo Portraits
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Mini Golf
Water Slide
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Magic
1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,690
Crew:
1,386
Launched:
2011
Ratio:
2.66:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami
FEATURES:
Deck Parties
Tides Bar
Ladies' Locker
Showtime Theatre
Prime Steakhouse
Disco
Thalassotherapy
Northern Lights Dining Room
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit
1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
930
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile
FEATURES:
Salad Bar
RedFrog Pub™
White Party
Water Slide
Skybox Sports Bar
Hot Tubs
Guest Services
Lido Café
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunshine
1,374 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,006
Crew:
1,040
Launched:
1996
Ratio:
2.89:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Charleston
FEATURES:
Seadogs
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Beach Pool
Alchemy Bar
Live Nightly Music
Evening Kids Programs
Comedy Shows
Pool
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Panorama
117 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$36
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4008
Crew:
1400
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
2.86:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Havana Outside
Lip Sync Battle
Fitness Center
Guy's Burger Joint
Outdoor Playground
Camp Ocean
Liquid Lounge
Men's Lockers
Hide Details
1
2
Take our survey