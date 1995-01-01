Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Valor
1,481 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,180
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Shops
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Comedy Shows
Band
Iliad Library
Galley
Water Slide
Jeanne's Wine Bar
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunrise
145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,108
Launched:
1999
Ratio:
2.69:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
Pool
Dreams Studio
Guest Services
Ropes Course
Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse
Whirlpool Spa
The Deli
Circle "C"®
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Paradise
949 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,052
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.23:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Tampa
FEATURES:
The Fun Shops
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Paradise Atrium
Video Arcade
Pool Bar
Leonardo Lounge
Club O2®
Shops
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Elation
1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,130
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.32:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Hot Tubs
Bingo
Romeo & Juliet Lounge
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Mark Twain Library
Jewelry Shop
Steam
Fitness Classes
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Radiance
16 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,984
Launched:
2021
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Ecstasy
1,055 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,056
Crew:
920
Launched:
1991
Ratio:
2.23:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Mobile
FEATURES:
Resort-style Pool
The Explorer's Club Library
Karaoke
Spa Parties
Massage Rooms
Panorama Bar & Grill
Bar
Alchemy Bar
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Freedom
1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Fitness Center
Coffee Shop
Fish & Chips
The Warehouse
Piano Bar
The Posh Restaurant
Kiosk
Dr. Seuss Bookville
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Liberty
1,522 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2005
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Antiquarian Library
Sliding Sky Dome
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Lip Sync Battle
Venetian Palace Main Lounge
Versailles Pool
Emile's Lido Restaurant
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Conquest
1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
Bingo
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Dining Room Annex
The Gallery Conference Room
Fish & Chips
Live Nightly Music
Outdoor Movies
Henri's Dance Club
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
1,339 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$27
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
934
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.27:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Groove For St. Jude
Venus Salon
Metropolis Lobby
Exterior Promenade
Mad Hatter's Ball Lounge
Cherry On Top
RedFrog Pub™
Alchemy Bar
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Glory
1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$30
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Alchemy Bar
Jogging Track
Trivia
Kiosk
Kaleidoscope Boulevard
Deck Parties
Guest Services
Fish & Chips
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Magic
1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,690
Crew:
1,386
Launched:
2011
Ratio:
2.66:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami
FEATURES:
Thalassotherapy
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Tides Bar
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Alchemy Bar
Beach Pool
Bingo
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit
1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
930
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile
FEATURES:
The Jungle Interior Promenade
Sun Forward Pool
RedFrog Pub™
Shops
Live Nightly Music
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Bingo
Spirit Atrium
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunshine
1,374 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
3,006
Crew:
1,040
Launched:
1996
Ratio:
2.89:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Charleston
FEATURES:
JavaBlue Café
Whirlpool Spa
Beach Pool
Pixels Gallery
Circle "C"®
White Party
Dance Classes
WaterWorks
Hide Details
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Panorama
117 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$36
/night
Show Details
Passengers:
4008
Crew:
1400
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
2.86:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Club O2®
Dance Classes
SkyRide
Ocean Plaza
BlueIguana Cantina
Fun Shops
Bandstand
Shops
Hide Details
