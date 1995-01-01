  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Carnival Ships Side by Side

We found you 25 ships

Carnival Valor

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Valor

1,481 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,180

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Shops
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Comedy Shows
Band
Iliad Library
Galley
Water Slide
Jeanne's Wine Bar
Hide Details
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunrise

145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,108

Launched: 1999

Ratio: 2.69:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

Pool
Dreams Studio
Guest Services
Ropes Course
Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse
Whirlpool Spa
The Deli
Circle "C"®
Hide Details
Carnival Paradise

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Paradise

949 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,052

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.23:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Tampa

FEATURES:

The Fun Shops
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Paradise Atrium
Video Arcade
Pool Bar
Leonardo Lounge
Club O2®
Shops
Hide Details
Carnival Elation

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Elation

1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,130

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.32:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Hot Tubs
Bingo
Romeo & Juliet Lounge
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Mark Twain Library
Jewelry Shop
Steam
Fitness Classes
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Radiance

16 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,984

Launched: 2021

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Ecstasy

1,055 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,056

Crew: 920

Launched: 1991

Ratio: 2.23:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Mobile

FEATURES:

Resort-style Pool
The Explorer's Club Library
Karaoke
Spa Parties
Massage Rooms
Panorama Bar & Grill
Bar
Alchemy Bar
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Freedom

1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Fitness Center
Coffee Shop
Fish & Chips
The Warehouse
Piano Bar
The Posh Restaurant
Kiosk
Dr. Seuss Bookville
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Liberty

1,522 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2005

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Antiquarian Library
Sliding Sky Dome
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Lip Sync Battle
Venetian Palace Main Lounge
Versailles Pool
Emile's Lido Restaurant
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Conquest

1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

Bingo
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Dining Room Annex
The Gallery Conference Room
Fish & Chips
Live Nightly Music
Outdoor Movies
Henri's Dance Club
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Miracle

1,339 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$27

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 934

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.27:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Groove For St. Jude
Venus Salon
Metropolis Lobby
Exterior Promenade
Mad Hatter's Ball Lounge
Cherry On Top
RedFrog Pub™
Alchemy Bar
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory

1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$30

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Alchemy Bar
Jogging Track
Trivia
Kiosk
Kaleidoscope Boulevard
Deck Parties
Guest Services
Fish & Chips
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Magic

1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,690

Crew: 1,386

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 2.66:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami

FEATURES:

Thalassotherapy
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Tides Bar
Green Eggs n Ham Breakfast
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Alchemy Bar
Beach Pool
Bingo
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Spirit

1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 930

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile

FEATURES:

The Jungle Interior Promenade
Sun Forward Pool
RedFrog Pub™
Shops
Live Nightly Music
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Bingo
Spirit Atrium
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunshine

1,374 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 3,006

Crew: 1,040

Launched: 1996

Ratio: 2.89:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Charleston

FEATURES:

JavaBlue Café
Whirlpool Spa
Beach Pool
Pixels Gallery
Circle "C"®
White Party
Dance Classes
WaterWorks
Hide Details

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Panorama

117 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$36

/night

Show Details

Passengers: 4008

Crew: 1400

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 2.86:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Club O2®
Dance Classes
SkyRide
Ocean Plaza
BlueIguana Cantina
Fun Shops
Bandstand
Shops
Hide Details
