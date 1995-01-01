Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Compare Carnival Ships Side by Side
We found you
25 ships
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Valor
1,481 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,180
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.53:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Pools
Spa Parties
Spa Carnival®
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Shore Excursions
Mini Golf
One Small Step Dance Club
Evening Kids Programs
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunrise
145 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Passengers:
2,984
Crew:
1,108
Launched:
1999
Ratio:
2.69:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
BlueIguana Tequila Bar
Sunrise Lobby
Outdoor Movies
Pizzeria del Capitano
Main Show Lounge
Pantry
Sunrise Casino
Jogging Track
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Elation
1,093 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Passengers:
2,130
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.32:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Sauna
Pool Bar
Live Nightly Music
Bocce Ball
Special Occasions
White Party
Tiffany's Lido Restaurant
Spa Carnival®
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Paradise
949 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$24
/night
Passengers:
2,052
Crew:
920
Launched:
1998
Ratio:
2.23:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Tampa
FEATURES:
Jewelry Shop
Steam
Relaxation Room
Atrium Plaza
Guest Services
Comedy Shows
Destiny Dining Room
Pools
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Radiance
16 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Passengers:
2,984
Launched:
2021
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Ecstasy
1,055 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Passengers:
2,056
Crew:
920
Launched:
1991
Ratio:
2.23:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Jacksonville, Mobile
FEATURES:
Karaoke
Steam
Galley
Grand Atrium
Spa Parties
Deck Parties
Serenity™
Stage
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Freedom
1,318 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$25
/night
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2007
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Hot Tubs
Sports Deck
Wine Tasting
Jogging Track
The Warehouse
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Fitness Classes
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Liberty
1,522 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26
/night
Passengers:
2,974
Crew:
1,160
Launched:
2005
Ratio:
2.56:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Port Canaveral
FEATURES:
Camp Ocean
Guy's Burger Joint
Tivoli Pool
Spa Carnival®
Hot & Cool Nightclub
Pools
Piano Man Bar
Sauna
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Conquest
1,529 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$26
/night
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2002
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Miami
FEATURES:
Carnival's Seaside Theatre®
Band
Outdoor Movies
Fitness Studio
The Sky Pool
Degas Aft Lounge
Bridge
Live Nightly Music
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Miracle
1,339 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$27
/night
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
934
Launched:
2004
Ratio:
2.27:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Gatsby's Garden Interior Promenade
Alchemy Bar
Kane's Way Upper Promenade
Guest Services
Salad Bar
Dance Classes
Shops
Sauna
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Glory
1,817 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$30
/night
Passengers:
2,980
Crew:
1,150
Launched:
2003
Ratio:
2.59:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
New Orleans
FEATURES:
Galley
Sports Deck
Bar Blue
Shops
Camp Ocean
Internet Café
Black & White Library
Disco
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Magic
1,432 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$31
/night
Passengers:
3,690
Crew:
1,386
Launched:
2011
Ratio:
2.66:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami
FEATURES:
Oriental Steam Bath
Vibe Dance Club
Comedy Shows
Gallery on the Way
The Lanai
White Party
Magic Lobby
Wine Tasting
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Spirit
1,045 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$33
/night
Passengers:
2,124
Crew:
930
Launched:
2001
Ratio:
2.28:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile
FEATURES:
Bar
Wine Tasting
Studio
Spirit Atrium
The Punchliner (Versailles)
Shops
Water Slide
BlueIguana Cantina
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Sunshine
1,374 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$35
/night
Passengers:
3,006
Crew:
1,040
Launched:
1996
Ratio:
2.89:1
Size:
Large
Departs From:
Charleston
FEATURES:
Alchemy Bar
Cloud 9 Spa™
SportSquare™
Fitness Studio
Art Auction
Pool
Pools
Havana Bar
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Panorama
117 Reviews
Rooms Starting At
$36
/night
Passengers:
4008
Crew:
1400
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
2.86:1
Size:
Mega
Departs From:
Los Angeles
FEATURES:
Internet Café
JavaBlue Café
Photo Gallery "Pixels"
Shop
Fitness Center
Dreams Studio
SkyGreens
Art Auction
