Compare Carnival Ships Side by Side

We found you 25 ships

Carnival Valor

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Valor

1,481 Reviews
Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,180

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.53:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Pools
Spa Parties
Spa Carnival®
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Shore Excursions
Mini Golf
One Small Step Dance Club
Evening Kids Programs
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunrise

145 Reviews
Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Crew: 1,108

Launched: 1999

Ratio: 2.69:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

BlueIguana Tequila Bar
Sunrise Lobby
Outdoor Movies
Pizzeria del Capitano
Main Show Lounge
Pantry
Sunrise Casino
Jogging Track
Carnival Elation

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Elation

1,093 Reviews
Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,130

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.32:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Sauna
Pool Bar
Live Nightly Music
Bocce Ball
Special Occasions
White Party
Tiffany's Lido Restaurant
Spa Carnival®
Carnival Paradise

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Paradise

949 Reviews
Starting At
$24

/night

Passengers: 2,052

Crew: 920

Launched: 1998

Ratio: 2.23:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Tampa

FEATURES:

Jewelry Shop
Steam
Relaxation Room
Atrium Plaza
Guest Services
Comedy Shows
Destiny Dining Room
Pools
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Radiance

16 Reviews
Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,984

Launched: 2021

Size: Large

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Ecstasy

1,055 Reviews
Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,056

Crew: 920

Launched: 1991

Ratio: 2.23:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Jacksonville, Mobile

FEATURES:

Karaoke
Steam
Galley
Grand Atrium
Spa Parties
Deck Parties
Serenity™
Stage
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Freedom

1,318 Reviews
Starting At
$25

/night

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2007

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Miami, Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Hot Tubs
Sports Deck
Wine Tasting
Jogging Track
The Warehouse
Ice Carving Demonstrations
Seuss-A-Palooza Parade & Storytime
Fitness Classes
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Liberty

1,522 Reviews
Starting At
$26

/night

Passengers: 2,974

Crew: 1,160

Launched: 2005

Ratio: 2.56:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Port Canaveral

FEATURES:

Camp Ocean
Guy's Burger Joint
Tivoli Pool
Spa Carnival®
Hot & Cool Nightclub
Pools
Piano Man Bar
Sauna
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Conquest

1,529 Reviews
Starting At
$26

/night

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2002

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Miami

FEATURES:

Carnival's Seaside Theatre®
Band
Outdoor Movies
Fitness Studio
The Sky Pool
Degas Aft Lounge
Bridge
Live Nightly Music
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Miracle

1,339 Reviews
Starting At
$27

/night

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 934

Launched: 2004

Ratio: 2.27:1

Size: Large

Departs From: San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Gatsby's Garden Interior Promenade
Alchemy Bar
Kane's Way Upper Promenade
Guest Services
Salad Bar
Dance Classes
Shops
Sauna
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Glory

1,817 Reviews
Starting At
$30

/night

Passengers: 2,980

Crew: 1,150

Launched: 2003

Ratio: 2.59:1

Size: Large

Departs From: New Orleans

FEATURES:

Galley
Sports Deck
Bar Blue
Shops
Camp Ocean
Internet Café
Black & White Library
Disco
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Magic

1,432 Reviews
Starting At
$31

/night

Passengers: 3,690

Crew: 1,386

Launched: 2011

Ratio: 2.66:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Manhattan, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, Miami

FEATURES:

Oriental Steam Bath
Vibe Dance Club
Comedy Shows
Gallery on the Way
The Lanai
White Party
Magic Lobby
Wine Tasting
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Spirit

1,045 Reviews
Starting At
$33

/night

Passengers: 2,124

Crew: 930

Launched: 2001

Ratio: 2.28:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Seattle, Brisbane, Miami, Mobile

FEATURES:

Bar
Wine Tasting
Studio
Spirit Atrium
The Punchliner (Versailles)
Shops
Water Slide
BlueIguana Cantina
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunshine

1,374 Reviews
Starting At
$35

/night

Passengers: 3,006

Crew: 1,040

Launched: 1996

Ratio: 2.89:1

Size: Large

Departs From: Charleston

FEATURES:

Alchemy Bar
Cloud 9 Spa™
SportSquare™
Fitness Studio
Art Auction
Pool
Pools
Havana Bar
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Panorama

117 Reviews
Starting At
$36

/night

Passengers: 4008

Crew: 1400

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 2.86:1

Size: Mega

Departs From: Los Angeles

FEATURES:

Internet Café
JavaBlue Café
Photo Gallery "Pixels"
Shop
Fitness Center
Dreams Studio
SkyGreens
Art Auction
