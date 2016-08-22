Took the 4 day/3 night Explorer cruise as part of a package deal which included the Ghan (Darwin to Adelaide). Not really sure what I was expecting, as I hadn't done any research other than to look at the company's promotional video and the itinerary. This is really an experience for the 75 - 95 age bracket (I'm 66, hubby is 72) who are content to sit and read a big book, do a jigsaw puzzle, or ...
Reef Endeavour is a small ship adapted for sailing amongst the tropical reefs and islands of Fiji in the South Pacific. It attracts divers, snorkelers and those who enjoy the cultural and historic byways of Fiji. It is not a conventional cruise ship and certainly not a party ship.
It is comfortable rather than luxurious and has its challenges for older or mobility-impaired travellers. as it ...
When we arrived at our embarkation point, Mannum, after a 1.15 hour coach trip from hotel pickup Adelaide the temperature was in the high 30c, alas that was as good as it gets!
For the next 4 days it was cold & rainy, not the companies fault though.
We booked an outside cabin (outside onto the deck) with 2 single beds, as a double was not available unless we paid an extra $200. I am 6+foot ...
It was something different, than a normal sea cruise.
And what a surprise, did not expect the cruise would be so beautiful, and adventurist, while being so relaxing, and fun.
The crew always tried to make sure your experience was everything you could want.
Did not realize the Murray River was so gloriously beautiful. The swans on the river each morning was a real majestic ballet of grace ...
The boat looks like it is recently refurbished. Cabin tough small is clean and comfortable.
The cabin is serviced like a hotel with a nightly "make up " room with goodnight chocolates
It was so relaxing sitting on the bed and gazing into the wide expanse of the Murray River watching birdlife and activities along the banks
The service is impeccable especially in the dining room,
Meals ...
We wanted to have a more casual and relaxing holiday cruise with snorkelling and beach activities but with a focus on Fijian culture and way of life.
This cruise ticked all those boxes for us and then some, so much so that we booked the Colonial Flavours cruise for next year.
Embarkation from Denarau Marina starts at 12md on a Tuesday and you are sent to the Yacht Club to wait for boarding ...
As seasoned travellers we constantly looking for new travel experiences. We have cruised on significantly larger vessels and were looking forward to trying out a smaller boat which could show us the 'real Fiji'. The 100% rating by travellers on this website 'Cruise Critic' was also the allure to booking this rather expensive 4 night cruise.
Sadly, we were disappointed by our experiences on this ...
This was our first cruise experience and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The boat holds 130 people and there was ample room on the four decks. We appreciated wi-fi on the high seas. There were 3 of us in a 4 bunk room which was adequate for our needs. The people - both employees and fellow cruisers - were what made the experience so fantastic. We enjoyed a village visit, a school visit, a hike, several ...
My wife and I have done 2 CCC Fijian cruises in the last 18 months and we loved both if them. We've just finished our second cruise and have already booked a third cruise for next year.
The Reef Endeavour is a small ship with a very capable and friendly crew. Many crew members learn all the passengers names within the first couple of days; it is so welcoming. The crew are both polite and ...
What a great cruise, relaxing, great sights, made a lot of new friends and had a lot of fun doing it.
We were picked up on time by bus from Adelaide. one of three stops before heading of to Mannum, the town that the paddlewheel ship departs from, John the driver was a bit of a hard case, and the 2 1/2 hour trip flew by with John's rendition of the local area and history.
The ship itself ...