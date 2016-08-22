Captain Cook Fiji Cruise Reviews

Final night seafood buffet.. some of the freshest seafood, and all in excellent supply!
Photo Credit: DLK58
Sample of the standard of food presentation (which was excellent, and nicely portioned)
Photo Credit: DLK58
The Sturt dining room - all seated at same time. Set table each night for dinner (2 choice menu) - you can sit at any table for lunch (set menu) and breakfast (buffet)
Photo Credit: DLK58
Our stateroom (Cabin Cadel deck)
Photo Credit: DLK58
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
18 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 18 Captain Cook Fiji Cruise Reviews

4 days on the Murray

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Murray Princess

User Avatar
DLK58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Took the 4 day/3 night Explorer cruise as part of a package deal which included the Ghan (Darwin to Adelaide). Not really sure what I was expecting, as I hadn't done any research other than to look at the company's promotional video and the itinerary. This is really an experience for the 75 - 95 age bracket (I'm 66, hubby is 72) who are content to sit and read a big book, do a jigsaw puzzle, or ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Quirky cruise in the Fiji Islands

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Reef Endeavour

User Avatar
seniorcruiser22
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Reef Endeavour is a small ship adapted for sailing amongst the tropical reefs and islands of Fiji in the South Pacific. It attracts divers, snorkelers and those who enjoy the cultural and historic byways of Fiji. It is not a conventional cruise ship and certainly not a party ship. It is comfortable rather than luxurious and has its challenges for older or mobility-impaired travellers. as it ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Disappointed because of the weather

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Murray Princess

User Avatar
terry.v
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

When we arrived at our embarkation point, Mannum, after a 1.15 hour coach trip from hotel pickup Adelaide the temperature was in the high 30c, alas that was as good as it gets! For the next 4 days it was cold & rainy, not the companies fault though. We booked an outside cabin (outside onto the deck) with 2 single beds, as a double was not available unless we paid an extra $200. I am 6+foot ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Scenic relaxation, great crew

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Murray Princess

User Avatar
Ozwoody
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was something different, than a normal sea cruise. And what a surprise, did not expect the cruise would be so beautiful, and adventurist, while being so relaxing, and fun. The crew always tried to make sure your experience was everything you could want. Did not realize the Murray River was so gloriously beautiful. The swans on the river each morning was a real majestic ballet of grace ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

Relaxing 4 days

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Murray Princess

User Avatar
hedy tan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The boat looks like it is recently refurbished. Cabin tough small is clean and comfortable. The cabin is serviced like a hotel with a nightly "make up " room with goodnight chocolates It was so relaxing sitting on the bed and gazing into the wide expanse of the Murray River watching birdlife and activities along the banks The service is impeccable especially in the dining room, Meals ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2017

Beautiful FIJI

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Reef Endeavour

User Avatar
davwen81
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to have a more casual and relaxing holiday cruise with snorkelling and beach activities but with a focus on Fijian culture and way of life. This cruise ticked all those boxes for us and then some, so much so that we booked the Colonial Flavours cruise for next year. Embarkation from Denarau Marina starts at 12md on a Tuesday and you are sent to the Yacht Club to wait for boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Disappointed!

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Reef Endeavour

User Avatar
AR&J
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

As seasoned travellers we constantly looking for new travel experiences. We have cruised on significantly larger vessels and were looking forward to trying out a smaller boat which could show us the 'real Fiji'. The 100% rating by travellers on this website 'Cruise Critic' was also the allure to booking this rather expensive 4 night cruise. Sadly, we were disappointed by our experiences on this ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2017

Traveled with children

Fijian cruise with Captain Cook

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Reef Endeavour

User Avatar
terriljones
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise experience and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The boat holds 130 people and there was ample room on the four decks. We appreciated wi-fi on the high seas. There were 3 of us in a 4 bunk room which was adequate for our needs. The people - both employees and fellow cruisers - were what made the experience so fantastic. We enjoyed a village visit, a school visit, a hike, several ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Great small ship cruising in the Fijian Islands

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Reef Endeavour

User Avatar
peterhyland
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have done 2 CCC Fijian cruises in the last 18 months and we loved both if them. We've just finished our second cruise and have already booked a third cruise for next year. The Reef Endeavour is a small ship with a very capable and friendly crew. Many crew members learn all the passengers names within the first couple of days; it is so welcoming. The crew are both polite and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

P.S. Murray Princess, Paddlewheel Experience

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Murray Princess

User Avatar
LinsayH
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What a great cruise, relaxing, great sights, made a lot of new friends and had a lot of fun doing it. We were picked up on time by bus from Adelaide. one of three stops before heading of to Mannum, the town that the paddlewheel ship departs from, John the driver was a bit of a hard case, and the 2 1/2 hour trip flew by with John's rendition of the local area and history. The ship itself ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
Emerald Yacht Cruises Cruise Reviews
Emerald Yacht Cruises Cruise Reviews
Royal Caribbean International Cruise Reviews
Tauck Small Ship Cruising Cruise Reviews
PolarQuest Cruise Reviews
Club Med Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.