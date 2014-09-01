Reef Endeavour is a small ship adapted for sailing amongst the tropical reefs and islands of Fiji in the South Pacific. It attracts divers, snorkelers and those who enjoy the cultural and historic byways of Fiji. It is not a conventional cruise ship and certainly not a party ship.
It is comfortable rather than luxurious and has its challenges for older or mobility-impaired travellers. as it ...
We wanted to have a more casual and relaxing holiday cruise with snorkelling and beach activities but with a focus on Fijian culture and way of life.
This cruise ticked all those boxes for us and then some, so much so that we booked the Colonial Flavours cruise for next year.
Embarkation from Denarau Marina starts at 12md on a Tuesday and you are sent to the Yacht Club to wait for boarding ...
As seasoned travellers we constantly looking for new travel experiences. We have cruised on significantly larger vessels and were looking forward to trying out a smaller boat which could show us the 'real Fiji'. The 100% rating by travellers on this website 'Cruise Critic' was also the allure to booking this rather expensive 4 night cruise.
Sadly, we were disappointed by our experiences on this ...
This was our first cruise experience and we thoroughly enjoyed it. The boat holds 130 people and there was ample room on the four decks. We appreciated wi-fi on the high seas. There were 3 of us in a 4 bunk room which was adequate for our needs. The people - both employees and fellow cruisers - were what made the experience so fantastic. We enjoyed a village visit, a school visit, a hike, several ...
My wife and I have done 2 CCC Fijian cruises in the last 18 months and we loved both if them. We've just finished our second cruise and have already booked a third cruise for next year.
The Reef Endeavour is a small ship with a very capable and friendly crew. Many crew members learn all the passengers names within the first couple of days; it is so welcoming. The crew are both polite and ...
After doing a few big cruise lines we decided to try this little boat so see something new and do enjoy some diving. WOW we got more than we expected, with only 60 guests the service was very personalised and the atmosphere was very relaxed no crowds not hassle and bustle of 1000's of guests. The tendering on and off twice a day was easy quick and without fault. If you want an itinerary locked in ...
We were privileged to be able to do the 11 day Lau Islands and Kadavu cruise on Reef Endeavour in August 2015. This cruise is only run 3 times per year and can only be described as an adventure into remote and unspoilt Fiji. It is all inclusive except for alcohol, so daily activities, all meals and entertainment were included in the price, unlike some other cruises where you pay an extra small ...
I had the great privilege of experiencing the Fijian islands aboard the endeavour under the guidance of Captain Simon Estella. This gentleman is a very special human being . Over and above his skillful staff management and of course primary mission of guiding the vessel, the day to day human touch was evident thoughout our vacation. He attempted to really bond with each of the guests leaving ...
This is a wonderful once in a lifetime experience.
This 7day cruise (3 day + 4 day) is for those who feel comfortable in the water (not just a pool) and who wish to snorkel twice a day. It is very casual and relaxed and we were lucky to have Jackie as our hospitality manager.
The Fijian Islands have the most wonderful islands with the clearest water - in one word "Paradise". The small ...
We are amazed that no review on Captain Cook Cruises has been posted on Cruise Critic. They cruise the Fiji islands exclusively and operate a very nice ship, Reef Endeavour, that can handle 120 passengers. I speaking with the Captain and the Hospitality Manager we were informed that the average sailing has about 60 passengers, so that provides for lots of room for everyone both on the ship and the ...