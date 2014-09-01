Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Reef Endeavour

After doing a few big cruise lines we decided to try this little boat so see something new and do enjoy some diving. WOW we got more than we expected, with only 60 guests the service was very personalised and the atmosphere was very relaxed no crowds not hassle and bustle of 1000's of guests. The tendering on and off twice a day was easy quick and without fault. If you want an itinerary locked in ...