Two sets of outside stairs connect A and B Decks (one near the bow, the other at the aft), while one set of outside stairs connects B with C. To get to D Deck cabins, passengers walk down the stairs and through the dining room to an adjoining corridor. There is a small elevator for passengers with limited mobility. Since the cyclone in December 2012, all accommodations have been refurbished with new carpets and new mattresses. In the suites and cabins (but not the family accommodation), new bed runners (a colorful swath of material that sits over the white sheets) replace bedspreads, and all cabins have been re-painted.

The top deck, A Deck houses the best accommodations (measuring 28 square meters or 301 square feet). Each of the four Tabua Suites (tabua means whale's tooth in Fijian) features a separate lounge area, bedroom with either two twins or a double bed (two twins pushed together) and two bathrooms. Originally, each suite was two separate staterooms. However, a door was cut into the middle of the dividing wall to create a separate bedroom/lounge arrangement. Hence, the two bathrooms. These cabins are very spacious, allowing each person to have his or her own bathroom and wardrobe. The suite bedrooms feature two bedside dressing tables with two drawers and a lower cupboard, as well as a wardrobe for hanging clothes and a desk with drawers. The lounge room is a mirror image, containing a similar desk and wardrobe plus a two-person cane sofa and cane lounge chair.

Also included in the suites are a mini-refrigerator, a flat-screen TV for watching DVDs only (no TV reception), DVD player and tea- and coffee-making facilities, including a coffee press and Vittoria coffee, a quality brand popular in Australia. Suite passengers receive a bottle of sparkling wine on arrival and have free Wi-Fi access in their rooms, although the connection is not guaranteed in the more remote islands. There is also an iron and ironing board.

The decor is attractive and functional but not luxurious. It's simple and uncluttered: a woven artifact above the bed, a couple of framed tropical prints on the wall and a polished timber wall unit containing a conch and other seashells. Bed runners and cushions are red, sheets are crisp white, and pillows are soft and plentiful.

There are four pairs of interconnecting family staterooms (each measuring 26 square meters) located on A and B Decks, and these have a similar layout to the Tabua Suites, but a lockable door separates the two rooms because they can also be sold as separate staterooms. Each of the separate interconnecting rooms has its own bathroom. These rooms are configured slightly differently because of the position of the door between the two. Decor is different also; the bedspreads have blue/green/yellow checks. There are plans to convert another four staterooms into two interconnecting family rooms.

Standard staterooms make up the bulk of the accommodations located on B and C Decks. There are 40 of these, each measuring 14 square meters (or 150 square feet) -- half the size of the suites. These cabins have more room at the bases of the beds and less at the sides of the beds. The bedding decor is blue and white checked runners over white sheets and matching blue cushions. They all have double beds (the size of an Australian queen bed), which can be separated into singles.

Nine family cabins -- each with either two single beds or double bed (depending on the configuration) and two upper Pullman berths -- and one Double cabin are located on D Deck behind the Captain Cook Dining Room. Although these are accessed via an internal corridor (same as on most oceangoing ships), they have portholes for views. These cabins were totally refurbished in early 2013. They measure 14 square meters and are fitted with bathrooms, desks, bedside tables and wardrobes that are identical to those found in other staterooms.

Disabled passengers are advised to book D Deck cabins because these do not have storm steps, and an elevator can convey wheelchairs between C and D Decks.

There are no telephones in any cabins, and a basic, old-fashioned radio (with push buttons) offers about five stations. All cabins are air-conditioned, but there are also small holes in the cabin doors -- a sort of perforation (a bit like a pepper or salt shaker) -- that can be opened or shut to let in fresh air. Cabins are fitted with Australian three-slotted electrical outlets, so overseas travelers will need adapters.

All cabins have identical bathrooms and the same toiletries. Bathrooms can best be described as basic but functional with a plentiful supply of strong, hot water. You walk over a "storm step" into the bathroom, which contains a shower, toilet, sink and mirrored medicine chest (or wall unit) for toiletries above the sink. Pacific's frangipani-scented shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer and soap are provided (distributed by Atlantic Hospitality of Miami), and towels can be changed daily. Linens are changed twice during a seven-night cruise.