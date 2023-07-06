Ship upgrades came following the devastating Cyclone Evan that struck Fiji's west coast in December 2012. While at anchor in Nadi Bay (west of Nadi Airport) and with no passengers onboard, huge waves pounded the vessel, smashing windows in the dining room, flooding cabins and damaging the top-level Sun Deck.

The five deck ship was repaired and refreshed, with new carpets in all cabins and public areas (including all-weather turf on the Sun Deck), new outdoor furniture, new indoor lounge and dining room furniture and a new glass-bottom boat and tender. Soft furnishings also were added to the cocktail lounge, while all cabins were refreshed with new bed linen. There is also a small fleet of new yellow kayaks.

A trip on any of Reef Endeavour's itineraries (to the Yasawa Islands or the more remote islands around Vanua Levu to the north, or the Lau group and Kadavu to the east and south, respectively) is about swimming, snorkeling and meeting Fijians in their village settings -- at church services, in markets and in small towns. Much of the time is spent on land -- or, more correctly, in the water -- and the ship makes for a very comfortable and friendly base.

The all-white Reef Endeavour has a classic-ship profile and cuts an attractive figure in the water; its whiteness broken up by the walnut polished timber of its cabin doors and railings. Built to handle the outdoors -- and the often-wet weather of the tropics -- most cabins are accessed via the open decks that run along the sides of the three upper decks. There are no balconies, as passengers (except those on D Deck) step straight out of their staterooms or suites onto these three-foot wide decks and take in the glorious views.

The small ship, with its handful of public rooms, provides the perfect blend of bonhomie and intimacy. Passengers easily find little nooks to sit alone and read books or snooze. As most water sports take place off the ship, the pool is goes unused for long periods (except when there are children onboard), and there are always plenty of loungers available. Once the ice breaks, usually by the second or third day of the cruise, the camaraderie is wonderful, helped along by the ultra-friendly crew and the twice-a-day disembarkation into small boats, where it's always possible to talk to a fellow passenger or two. While the ship can carry 130 passengers, it often cruises with just half this number.

Most cruisers know the crewmembers by name within no time. That's because the boatswain, for instance, might also be serving drinks at the bar one night or singing a few songs around the piano in the evening. It's a happy, feel-good way to spend a few days at sea.