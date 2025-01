Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Murray Princess

Overall, the trip on the Murray Princess was worth taking, even though we have a houseboat that travels in the same area of the river. We did not get to Loxton as the Princess could not get through a narrow channel at the 356km marker, so we returned to Mannum instead. The river was below normal level due to work on the weir at Blanchetown and the wind was ferocious at the time we went aground. ...