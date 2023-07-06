Public Rooms

The ship has a two level-lounge, the Paddlewheel Cafe, which is divided between Cadell and Randell Decks by a spiral staircase; and a bar at the front of the ship on Sturt Deck.

The Paddlewheel Cafe is open daily from 10 a.m. to midday and from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The lower-level Randell Deck is also home to the souvenir shop, where you can buy soft drinks, snacks, some toiletries and souvenirs including hats and polo shirts. The smaller, upper level on Cadell Deck has a small, "help yourself" library with books or board games. Guests are welcome to borrow a book, or swap and replace as they choose. This lounge is also one of two places on board where you can access complimentary Wi-Fi; the other is the bar. Just ask for the daily access code at the souvenir shop.

Through huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows, both levels offer a view of the Murray Princess's impressive paddle wheel tossing spray into the air, but when the ship is on the move it's not the best place for a quiet read as it makes quite a lot of noise. Fortunately, the ship moors at night so guests are not disturbed when they sleep. The decor in the Paddlewheel Cafe is traditional with a strong nautical feel, featuring dark red leatherette chairs and rosewood tables, dark wood-paneled walls, and imitation gas lights.

The Sturt Bar is where most people gather pre-dinner. Besides a view over the bow of the ship, the primary feature of this room is the large, circular, polished wood bar that joins it to the Sturt Dining Room next door. There is a full bar available, including local beers and wines, plus a Cocktail of the Day available a special price; this could be anything from a "Procrastinating Pelican" (a mix of Kahlua, cherry brandy and dark crème de cacao blended with coconut milk and cream) to a "Billabong Breeze" made with Cointreau, strawberry liqueur and pineapple juice. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. nightly. You can also order a latte or cappuccino here for an extra fee -- except for during the breakfast service when we tried, as there was no one to make it. The crew was too busy when asked, as they were working as wait staff or cleaning rooms. (They all do multiple jobs.) Just a note: BYO drinks are not permitted onboard.

The Sturt Bar is an entirely indoor venue, so if you want to go al fresco with your pre-dinner drink, options including sitting on one of two small benches on the deck outside, with one at either side of the bar, or venturing further afield to the Sun Deck, which involves a climb up some steep stairs. The bar decor continues the traditional theme enjoyed throughout the ship, with dark red leatherette stools around the bar, dark red leatherette chairs and rosewood tables, dark wood-paneled walls, imitation gas lights, grey curtains and dark grey-and-gold carpet.

There is a guest laundry on Chaffey Deck, in the bowels of the ship, with two washing machines and two dryers. It's free of charge to use and open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., but you have to make a reservation for a specific time by putting your name down in a special book at the souvenir shop. You also need to BYO detergent, or buy it from the souvenir shop. You'll also find an iron and ironing board in the corridor for guests to use.

An elevator links Randell, Cadell and Sturt decks, and although it says that it can take six people, we were advised that it shouldn't carry any more than four. If it gets stuck, ring the bell inside and the crew will be along to rescue you. (From what people were saying on our cruise, we suspect this happens frequently.)

There is also a Sun Deck occupying roughly two-thirds of the roof of the Murray Princess, which you can access by way of two sets of steep, narrow steps. It has a large awning if you want shade, and plenty of wicker chairs and tables from which to enjoy the view. On our cruise, we found this to be a much-underused area in spite of the summer weather; this could be due to the fact there is no outdoor bar, or that the stairs are so steep, they can be tricky for people who aren't steady on their feet.

There are designated smoking areas, including Randell Deck forward and Sturt Deck both forward and aft. Smoking is not permitted in staterooms, cigarettes are not sold on board, and you are asked not smoke pipes or cigars.

Finally, the wheel house is always open to passengers except when the ship is arriving or departing a port, or going through locks.