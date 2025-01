Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Fiji Princess

Just finished a 7 night cruise on Blue Lagoon Fiji Princess. My husband and I cruise several times a year and this cruise was the worst experience of our lives. Day 1, no air conditioning and all windows are fixed and the weather very hot. We asked if we could be moved which they said they could move us but the cabin they moved us to had just had carpet shampooed and it took 4 days to dry and by ...